Estimated values
1998 Land Rover Range Rover 50th Anniversary 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$993
|$1,550
|$1,826
|Clean
|$904
|$1,411
|$1,669
|Average
|$726
|$1,133
|$1,355
|Rough
|$548
|$856
|$1,040
Estimated values
1998 Land Rover Range Rover 4.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,144
|$1,700
|$1,972
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,547
|$1,802
|Average
|$836
|$1,243
|$1,462
|Rough
|$631
|$939
|$1,123
Estimated values
1998 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,186
|$1,754
|$2,033
|Clean
|$1,079
|$1,597
|$1,858
|Average
|$867
|$1,283
|$1,507
|Rough
|$654
|$969
|$1,157