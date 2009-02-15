Used 1997 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

1,401 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,401 listings
  • 1994 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB
    used

    1994 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB

    116,398 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,500

    
  • 2002 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE

    84,709 miles

    $6,995

    
  • 2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    60,175 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    
  • 2005 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Light Green
    used

    2005 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    102,652 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,980

    
  • 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Silver
    used

    2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    98,781 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    $1,198 Below Market
    
  • 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    90,402 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,291

    
  • 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    117,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,988

    
  • 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    105,883 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,991

    
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB

    14,454 miles

    $63,881

    $15,950 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    6,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,400

    $16,884 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    18,034 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $45,966

    $8,385 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    20,176 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,995

    $12,337 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in White
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    8,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $96,995

    
  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    certified

    2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    5,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $113,999

    $13,967 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    22,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,998

    $8,002 Below Market
    
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    18,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,000

    $8,626 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    14,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $86,990

    $9,057 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Gray
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    8,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,999

    $8,607 Below Market
    

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,401 listings
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 1997 Land Rover Range Rover

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover


Overall Consumer Rating
3.915 Reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (67%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Hey it's a Range Rover
range driver 007,02/15/2009
Beside the electrical problems, and other odds & ends, the truck is fun to drive. The key is have a good mechanic, the one I use has a graveyard of dead land rovers to pick parts from. Also I was recently in an accident (rear ended) and all I can say is you should see the other guy.
