Used 1997 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

Hey it's a Range Rover range driver 007 , 02/15/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Beside the electrical problems, and other odds & ends, the truck is fun to drive. The key is have a good mechanic, the one I use has a graveyard of dead land rovers to pick parts from. Also I was recently in an accident (rear ended) and all I can say is you should see the other guy.

great car when it works niccoram , 01/12/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my daily driver to and from home and school through city streets and the occasional bad traffic. Out of town trips are pleasant for as long as you check the hoses and water level so that overheating wont be a problem. changed suspension to Bilstein heavy duty shocks after the air stanchions gave way. Overhaul the engine every 35k Mi.. it makes a big difference. front windows come off alignment after a while which cause them to fall into the doors. I've already changed the climate control to Sanden AC. Carpeting has also given way and needs to be reupholstered after 30k Mi. Change oil once a year (Mobil 1 synthetic for warm climates)

Solid and basically reliable Farkle , 12/23/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have owned many British cars -- including a Rolls and a couple Jags -- and I was used to unworldly service bills but with 112,000 miles on the odometer, this truck has been reliable. I have the 225hp 4.6 liter model. Truck has never let me down. I off road it a few times a year, pull a trailer (2000 lbs), fill up a roof rack and have screaming pre-teens in the back. Very few creaks and rattles! Short girlfriend really likes the air suspension, which can "kneel" to allow convenient access. I have not found service costs to be unreasonably high or extraordinarily frequent.

97 Range Rover 4.6 HSE Review Best4x4 , 03/12/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned several Land Rover's and the 97 4.6L HSE is without a doubt the most comfortable vehicle to drive in especially on long trips. I would highly recommend any Land Rover product to anyone looking for a unique and extremely comfortable vehicle.