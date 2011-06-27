Estimated values
1996 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,489
|$1,850
|Clean
|$702
|$1,356
|$1,691
|Average
|$563
|$1,088
|$1,372
|Rough
|$424
|$821
|$1,052
Estimated values
1996 Land Rover Range Rover 4.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$882
|$1,443
|$1,722
|Clean
|$803
|$1,314
|$1,573
|Average
|$644
|$1,055
|$1,276
|Rough
|$485
|$796
|$979