Estimated values
1995 Land Rover Range Rover County Classic 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$837
|$1,269
|$1,482
|Clean
|$762
|$1,155
|$1,354
|Average
|$611
|$927
|$1,098
|Rough
|$461
|$700
|$843
Estimated values
1995 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,240
|$1,483
|Clean
|$684
|$1,128
|$1,355
|Average
|$549
|$906
|$1,099
|Rough
|$414
|$683
|$843
Estimated values
1995 Land Rover Range Rover 4.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$828
|$1,267
|$1,483
|Clean
|$754
|$1,154
|$1,355
|Average
|$605
|$926
|$1,099
|Rough
|$456
|$699
|$843