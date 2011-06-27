  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover County Classic Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Range Rover
Overview
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity76 cu.ft.
Length183.0 in.
Curb weight4574 lbs.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Biarritz Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cornish Cream
  • Plymouth Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
  • Roman Bronze Metallic
  • Ardennes Green Pearl Metallic
See Range Rover Inventory

Related Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover County Classic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles