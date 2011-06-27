Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews
1995 Range Rover SWB County Classic 3.9L~A great Rig!
I recently aquired my 95 RRC SWB, Beluga Black from the San Diego, Ca. area & did drive it back to the S.F. Bay area (8.5 hour drive) without any issues. I had been wanting one for the past 12 years & I finally got it. My plans are to repair, replace(parts) & restore this beautiful classy rig to brand new condition. Spring/Bilstein conversion has been completed & Borla exhaust from the headers back were added. I was shocked to find out,the 3.9L engine, along with exhaust system gave it plenty of power providing 20-21MPG in freeway driving hauling 3 adults+luggage. Also noticed multiple looks in the aesthetics department. Will need replacement of gaskets, as it's leaking oil+a few relays.
1995 was a bad year for the Rover
Beware of 2 major problems with the 95 Rover: engine leaks and electrical malfunctions/failures. The keyless entry also leaves something to be desired. The performance is comparable to other SUVs in its class and I have found in most 95s the air- suspension has already been converted to the traditional coil (with no problem) due to problems early on. Overall, it is a beautiful vehicle inside and out, but with age come problems; this is a very high maintenance vehicle. I am very attached to my Rover, but it comes with its share of problems.
Family Favorite Since 1995
This car is an amazing vehicle. My mother bought it new in 1995 a few months before I was born. We've been through a few cars since then, and this is the only one that has stayed. Sure, it has some faults (i.e. the air suspension gave out, the alternator died a few times, the headliner sags), but we love it nonetheless. No other car has compared to it (except for maybe the all-new 2013 model). My mother got a new car a few months ago, and boy was I glad. I am 17 and could not be more happy to have this as my first car. The coil suspension IS bouncy and its slow to accelerate, but this car has kept me safe since I was a baby, and it continues to do so today. 55k miles and still going strong!
Range Rover 4.0 SE
I bought this vehicle used. The dealer misrepresented the vehicle. It arrived with damaged air suspension bags, inoperative electrical motors to windows and other obvious damage. After spending $5000.00 in repairs to bring the range rover up to state requirements, it runs and drives beautifully. The most comfortable vehicle I have ever owned. Starts right up, and moves when you want it to move. The gas milage isn't that great, but it's handling in snow and ice as well as highway comfort makes it's worthwhile.
1995 Range Rover LWB County Classic
Land Rover owners are cut from a different cloth than most.You will need to be able to do more than the usual amount of maintence, but if you want a vehicle to be totally nonresponsive, quiet, reliable, boring, then go elsewhere.These trucks are for enthusiasts.They are awesome on and off road.Love it or hate it, it gets in your blood and will stay there forever.The classic has the body style to die for and the lwb (large wallet base) is sheer joy for its limo backseat space. I bought mine and now the wife drives it. 'Nuff said.
