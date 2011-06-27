Used 1992 Land Rover Range Rover County Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque227 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length175.0 in.
Curb weight4401 lbs.
Gross weight6019 lbs.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.4 in.
