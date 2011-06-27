Estimated values
1992 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,478
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$365
|$840
|$1,095
|Rough
|$275
|$634
|$841
Estimated values
1992 Land Rover Range Rover LSE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,478
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$365
|$840
|$1,095
|Rough
|$275
|$634
|$841
Estimated values
1992 Land Rover Range Rover County 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,478
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$365
|$840
|$1,095
|Rough
|$275
|$634
|$841