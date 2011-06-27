Used 1992 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews
Best choice I could have made
This Land Rover is by far the best choice I have ever made. I have used it for towing, commutes, recoveries, and spend a lot of time in the mountains four-wheeling with it. In the 7 years I have owned it I have put over 100,000 miles on it with minimal problems. While it does have it's quirks it has completely sold me on the Land Rover make. If you want a go anywhere, fun to drive, safe SUV look no further. If you want a SUV that will never leave the pavement your money is better used elsewhere.
THE best SUV ever
I liked the previous reviewers " unstopable" description. A great and classic British auto. Since she rolled 100k, I am driving an LX470, very luxurious and mechanically almost perfect,,,,,but I miss the Rover. My 22 year old son inherited it,complaining at first,,,but is slowly falling in love with it,,,,. He seems to know what a great car is.
A classic, Classic
1992 Range Rover Classic. Purchased at 90,000 miles. Installed new suspension (shocks and springs), new heater, and then our daughter put on another 30,000+ miles on it driving back and forth to school. Routine oil changes, a new set of tires, and she is still "good to go" ANYWHERE!
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 1992 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons