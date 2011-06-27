  1. Home
Used 1994 Land Rover Discovery Consumer Reviews

5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

1994 Disco

Alice5683, 10/03/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The first car I ever owned. I drove it everywhere, snow, mud, dirt and on road, it handled all of it with class. the maintance fees are steep buts its well worth it to have a reliable vechile that can do it all, I have every intention of buying from land rover again, before they were made by ford. After a roll over accident, it was tipped back over and driven home. Great vechile. I recommend being ready for some pricey maintance and sometimes insurance.

Excellent Car

Indie, 07/10/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car was the car that I learned to drive in. With its great visibility due to all the mirrors and dependable steering, I can't imagine driving anything else. After eight years, repairs are getting pricey, but I find that an acceptable trade-off when I think of the times that certain features have saved my life (especially the small blind spots and excellent brakes!).

Keeps going and going and going...

skiwee, 10/11/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

104000 miles and going strong. Absolutely no mechanical problems, other than routine maintenance. Take care of this workhouse and it will never let you down. As the Land Rover mechanics told me, this car was "overbuilt". Buying new Subaru Baja, but will keep the Disco for serious weather!

Good SUV

Waynor, 10/06/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

THe discovery performs great in all road conditions and is very reliable.

discovery - a solid value & fun!

discodoug, 03/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

everybody loves this vehicle. If you own one and crawl in and around it you will find that no other road vehicle is built a heavy duty as a rover. Its heavy frame and drive components give it a low center of gravity. With regular lubrication and maintenance I think you can own one of these 20 years or more. I am 6'2" and have enough headroom to wear a stovepipe hat, but turning the wheel is a little heavy for a petite woman like my wife.

