Used 1994 Land Rover Discovery Base Features & Specs

Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.4/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight4546 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.4 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
