Used 1994 Land Rover Discovery for Sale Near Me

**DON'T CATCH A BAD DEAL...WHEN YOU CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS GREAT ONE!!** -ONLY 1K MILES! -COLD CLIMATE PACKAGE! -HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS! -HEATED STEERING WHEEL! -HEATED WASHER JETS! -FACTORY POWER/TILT SUNROOF! -PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING! -DUAL POWER FRONT SEATS! -BACK UP CAMERA! -ADVANCED KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START! -POWER TAILGATE! -DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL! -ONE OWNER! -CLEAN CARFAX REPORT! -2 SETS OF KEYS! -OWNERS MANUALS! Black Book Regional RETAIL Value $49,500 **LAND ROVER WARRANTY! Vehicle offers you the remainder of the full FACTORY BACKED LAND ROVER WARRANTY until 12.06.2023 or up to 50,000 miles!** Are you looking for an SUV that offers you room, comfort, luxury and tons of added piece of mind with warranty coverage? Do you want to get behind the wheel of a vehicle you will enjoy every mile that you travel in it? Have you always wanted to spoil yourself with a Land Rover but the time just hasn't been right to do so until now? Or are you simply looking to take advantage of the best value your money can buy in an SUV? Well then it sounds like the perfect vehicle is sitting right here at Pleasant Motors of New Bedford, Ma. Our Management Team is constantly looking for low mileage, late model vehicles that offer our clients the best value for thier money and this 2020 is a perfect example of that. No need to go and pay thousands more for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery when you can not only SAVE THOUSANDS on this one but also take advantage of the full factory backed warranty coverage until 12.06.2023 or up to 50k miles. That is right, almost 49,000 miles of stress free driving! The only thing missing with this Land Rover is you behind the wheel enjoying it! *Sale price excludes state sales tax, registration, title and doc fees but INCLUDES all financing incentives. MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER to obtain advertised pricing. EXPIRES 09.05.20.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALRG2RV1L2424088

Stock: W1475

Certified Pre-Owned: No

