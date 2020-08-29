Used 1994 Land Rover Discovery for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 Land Rover Discovery Series II
    used

    1999 Land Rover Discovery Series II

    123,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,989

    Details
  • 2003 Land Rover Discovery S in Black
    used

    2003 Land Rover Discovery S

    168,679 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2019 Land Rover Discovery SE in Black
    used

    2019 Land Rover Discovery SE

    26,876 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $30,250

    $7,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    5,982 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $55,797

    $8,838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Land Rover Discovery SE in Black
    used

    2019 Land Rover Discovery SE

    22,145 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $31,250

    $7,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition in Light Blue
    certified

    2020 Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition

    3,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $56,900

    $5,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE in Light Blue
    used

    2020 Land Rover Discovery SE

    1,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $45,367

    $7,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Orange
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    13,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $52,672

    $9,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Silver
    used

    2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    2,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $68,500

    $7,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    26,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $46,500

    $8,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Land Rover Discovery SE in White
    used

    2019 Land Rover Discovery SE

    21,473 miles
    Great Deal

    $38,980

    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    27,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,000

    $6,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE in Black
    used

    2020 Land Rover Discovery SE

    5,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $44,900

    $3,461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE in Gray
    used

    2020 Land Rover Discovery SE

    9,571 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $42,150

    Details
  • 2020 Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition in Black
    used

    2020 Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition

    2,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $58,990

    $4,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE in Black
    used

    2020 Land Rover Discovery SE

    1,920 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $48,999

    $6,692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery SE

    13,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,703

    $3,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Land Rover Discovery SE in Black
    used

    2019 Land Rover Discovery SE

    18,593 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $36,477

    $3,414 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover Discovery searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Discovery

1994 Disco
Alice5683,10/03/2009
The first car I ever owned. I drove it everywhere, snow, mud, dirt and on road, it handled all of it with class. the maintance fees are steep buts its well worth it to have a reliable vechile that can do it all, I have every intention of buying from land rover again, before they were made by ford. After a roll over accident, it was tipped back over and driven home. Great vechile. I recommend being ready for some pricey maintance and sometimes insurance.
