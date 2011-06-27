Estimated values
2005 Kia Sportage LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,161
|$1,766
|$2,093
|Clean
|$1,062
|$1,613
|$1,912
|Average
|$863
|$1,308
|$1,549
|Rough
|$665
|$1,004
|$1,186
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sportage LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$2,027
|$2,442
|Clean
|$1,152
|$1,852
|$2,231
|Average
|$937
|$1,502
|$1,807
|Rough
|$722
|$1,152
|$1,384
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sportage LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,271
|$2,182
|$2,675
|Clean
|$1,163
|$1,994
|$2,443
|Average
|$945
|$1,617
|$1,980
|Rough
|$728
|$1,241
|$1,516
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sportage LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,267
|$2,753
|Clean
|$1,250
|$2,071
|$2,514
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,680
|$2,037
|Rough
|$784
|$1,289
|$1,560
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sportage EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,614
|$3,159
|Clean
|$1,468
|$2,389
|$2,885
|Average
|$1,194
|$1,937
|$2,338
|Rough
|$920
|$1,486
|$1,790
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sportage LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$2,344
|$2,828
|Clean
|$1,325
|$2,141
|$2,583
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,737
|$2,092
|Rough
|$830
|$1,332
|$1,602
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sportage EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,785
|$3,361
|Clean
|$1,574
|$2,545
|$3,070
|Average
|$1,280
|$2,064
|$2,487
|Rough
|$986
|$1,583
|$1,905