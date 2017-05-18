Used 2010 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me
- 21,828 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,954
Henson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Madisonville / Texas
** LEATHER SEATS**, ** WON'T LAST**,** LOW, LOW MILES !! **,**SIGNATURE SERIES MOPAR 10 CHALLENGER SIGNED BY THEE 1 AND ONLY DON (BIG DADDY) GARLITZ !!! THIS STALLION IS #89 OUT OF 500 MADE IN THE U.S.A !! AM/FM/CD/MP3 DECODER/ w/6 SPEAKERS **,** RADIO MEDIA CENTER 130 ** POWER DRIVER'S SEAT/WINDOWS/STEERING **,** REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY **,** SPEED SENSING STEERING **,** 4WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION **,** TRACTION CONTROL **,** 4WHEEL/ ABS DISC BRAKES **,** DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS **,** OVERHEAD AIR BAGS **,** FRONT/REAR ANTI ROLL BARS **,**, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel. Clean CARFAX. Black Metallic 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTRecent Arrival! Odometer is 24049 miles below market average!Henson CDJR, where one customer tells another!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ5DT3AH296299
Stock: STK296299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 77,759 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,995$9,450 Below Market
LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Fenton - Fenton / Michigan
2010 CHALLENGER R/T **Moonroof/Sunroof**Manual Transmission**Navigation/GPS**Leather, Front Heated Seating**This vehicle also includes USB Port, Push Start, Radio Wheel Control, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, MP3, and Power Driver Seating2010 Dodge Challenger R/T Yellow **CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS**, GPS / Navigation, Touchscreen, Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Local Trade In, Fresh Trade In, Low Miles, SATELLITE RADIO. Clean CARFAX. RWDThis quality pre-owned vehicle is available and ready to take home today! Call (810) 629-1700 or visit us at 16555 Silver Pkwy, Fenton, MI 48430. Come in and experience The Family Deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ5DT0AH157411
Stock: 20U2021A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 39,614 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,688$2,443 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CARFAX GUARANTEE SAYS ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM DODGE! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA SUPER CLEAN SAFE RELIABLE SPORTY FUN MACHINE ALLOY WHEELS PWR SEAT UPGRADED STEREO! WE HAVE SEVERAL SPORTY CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ4DV6AH133674
Stock: 133674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 76,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,591
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
25G Se Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Sound Group Leather Interior Group Rallye Group Rear Spoiler 18" X 7.5" Aluminum Wheels 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Brilliant Black Pearl Dark Slate Gray; Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Hood & Trunklid Stripe Delete This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations.Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. This Dodge includes: 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)High Output V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With less than 76,175mi on this Dodge Challenger, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle.More information about the 2010 Dodge Challenger:The 2010 Dodge Challenger is instantly recognizable and one of the most distinctive new cars of any price. With a thoroughly modern design, the Challenger manages to maintain an aggressive V8 muscle-car personality while meeting modern expectations for ride comfort, handling and safety. It's certainly not old-tech inside either; Chrysler is offering some of the best tech features inside, like a hard-drive-based music jukebox system. Among coupes, the Challenger is surprisingly practical; Dodge says that it has best-in-class rear headroom and legroom; it's also best in class in trunk space.This model sets itself apart with modern tech and entertainment features, cargo space, smooth ride, responsive handling, and Classic muscle-car appearance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ4DV8AH149133
Stock: AH149133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 80,427 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,994$6,282 Below Market
Fred Martin Super Store - Norton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ5DTXAH181876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,960 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,950
Cherati Motor - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ4DV9AH283598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,808$2,829 Below Market
Newburgh Toyota - Newburgh / New York
Check out this absolutely MINT Condition SRT-8, 425HP, 6.1L HEMI V8! An extremely RARE find, 6-Speed MANUAL Transmission in the special TorRed color originally used on the Dodge Viper SRT only! This Mopar, with only 26,305 miles, is the one for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ7DW3AH103462
Stock: TH103462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 15,390 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$31,990$1,140 Below Market
LEONARD EVANS CARS - Wenatchee / Washington
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Leonard Evans Used Cars Superstore. <b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. With the keyless entry system on this unit you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. A moon roof lets more light into this model and makes the interior feel more spacious. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Enjoy the heated seats in the vehicle you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. The Dodge Challenger has a V8, 6.1L high output engine. The manual transmission in this Dodge Challenger will give you exceptional control of your driving experience. Average MPG City 14 Hwy 22
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ7DWXAH248711
Stock: 248711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 88,317 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,987$3,143 Below Market
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chicopee / Massachusetts
Bright White Clearcoat 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T HEMI!!!! RWD 5-Speed Automatic 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI OHV 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T in Bright White Clearcoat, Bluetooth for Phone and Audio Streaming, Hands Free Calling, NEW TIRES, RECENT METRO CJD TRADE IN, LEATHER, Challenger R/T HEMI!!!!, 2D Coupe, 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI OHV, RWD, 20" x 8" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 276 Watt Amplifier, 368 Watt Amplifier, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Electronics Convenience Group, GPS Navigation, Heated Front Seats, High Performance Suspension, Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen, iPod Control, Keyless Enter-N-Go, Media Center 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Navigation, Performance Steering w/Variable Displacement, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 28J, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Security Alarm, SIRIUS Realtime Traffic, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, SIRIUS Traffic, Sound Group II, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Super Track Pak, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Traveler/Mini Trip Computer, UconnectÂ Voice Command w/BluetoothÂ , Universal Garage Door Opener, Vehicle Information Center. This vehicle is under factory warranty from the original owner. Recent Arrival! We understand the need to be transparent when dealing with you and will make every effort to make you experience with us worth telling a friend family or co-worker about. The options on this vehicle are VIN# drawn and may vary. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, and license. Not responsible for typographical errors. The pricing shown DOESN'T include any requirement for cash down or trade in order to qualify . We don't include or incorporate the ability to factor in fee's that a lender/bank may require the dealer to pay in order to obtain subprime financing terms on your behalf. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ5DT7AH296838
Stock: D0553B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 83,950 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,998$2,318 Below Market
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ5DT9AH194683
Stock: 19026900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,423 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,999$1,878 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Rear Spoiler 18" X 7.5" Aluminum Wheels 27F R/T Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5-Speed Automatic Transmission 5.7L Hemi Vvt Mds V8 Engine Dark Slate Gray; Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Dark Titanium Metallic P235/55R18 All-Season Performance Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ5DT3AH261410
Stock: AH261410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 60,137 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,168$2,866 Below Market
Gettel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Punta Gorda / Florida
Value priced below the market average! This 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T Classic, has a great Plum Crazy Pearl exterior, and a clean Dark Slate Gray interior! -New Wiper Blades -New Engine Air Filter -Only 60,137 miles which is low for a 2010 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -Premium Sound System -High Intensity Headlights -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Rear Wheel Drive -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Manual Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Alloy Wheels -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2323 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings.; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ5DT5AH184216
Stock: C262351B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 126,003 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,987$1,204 Below Market
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
2010 Dodge Challenger SE for Sale. Leather, Navigation, Boston Acoustics Sound System, and Back -Up Camera. No rust Southern Car Just Serviced. Don't worry about going out in public; we ship to your door! FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1ST YEAR AND NC STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE!! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ4DV9AH139307
Stock: 139307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 91,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,999$1,577 Below Market
York Chevrolet Buick - Brazil / Indiana
Come visit our award winning staff! Here are just a few reasons to buy this vehicle: This vehicle is a must see!, And many more features!, **LOWEST PRICES IN THE VALLEY, WE'RE NOT #1 YOU ARE!**, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT. Furious Fuchsia Pearlcoat RWD 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Odometer is 1943 miles below market average!York Auto Group, family owned, and proudly serving you for over 30 years. Call 812-420-1015 to schedule a test drive today. All prices plus tax, title, lic, and $199 dealer process fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ5DT0AH295174
Stock: BP3821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 125,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,998$1,339 Below Market
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
Dodge Challenger RT For Sale. Navigation, Sunroof, Super Track Pak, Hid Headlights, Sound Group II 7 Boston Acoustics Speakers, With Subwoofer and 398 watt amplifier, Bluetooth, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Power heated Fold away mirrors. remote start, Keyless go, you can just get in the car with the key in your pocket and GO! This Challenger is Loaded. Carfax Certified No Accidents! Don't Worry about Getting out in Public We Can Ship this to your Door We Can Finance and Ship This Vehicle to your Door Never Come in the Store! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours! We Are always going out of our way to Earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ5DT7AH314884
Stock: 314884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 92,897 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,404$1,766 Below Market
Gilchrist Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tacoma / Washington
Odometer is 16992 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ4DV6AH323877
Stock: C0051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 74,273 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,000$2,215 Below Market
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Brake assist, electronic stability control, delay - off headlights, fog lights, cruise control, bumpers, which, are the body - color, power door mirrors, a spoiler in the rear, 4 speakers, A/C, a rear window defroster, driver door bin, driver vanity mirror, leather shift knob, power driver seat, power steering, power windows, a power passenger mirror, rear seat center armrest, tachometer, telescoping/tilt steering wheel, four wheel independent suspension, speed - sensing steering, traction control, safe as well as seats which are low - back bucket cloth also by buying it, you are not encompassing any roth! Front bucket seats are included, a front center armrest, split folding rear seat, passenger door bin, alloy wheels, variably intermittent wipers, premium wheels, fog lights, HID headlamps, moonroof, leather, heated seating, UConnect, NAV, Sirius XM Satellite radio, power door locks, an anti - theft system, ABS (4-wheel) brakes, electronic stability control, hill start assist control, performance suspension, R/T as well as Mopar 10 it works for mother hen or serious buff men! 16/25mpg You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ5DT5AH260307
Stock: HD6031A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2017
- 59,072 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,995$1,422 Below Market
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
***2010 Dodge Challenger <em>SRT8</em><em>*** </em>***6.1L V8**6-Speed Manual Transmission**Push to Start*** **<em>Touchscreen Radio**Bluetooth**Kicker Subwoofer w/1000w Amp** ***Sunroof**</em>Heated Seats<em>**Navigation**</em>HID Headlights*** **Fun to Drive**Great Handling**Attentive Clutch**Smooth Shifting** Vehicle Runs Well, Upgraded stereo, Ice cold a/c, Spotless interior, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ7DW8AH157372
Stock: 157372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger
- 5(82%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(3%)
