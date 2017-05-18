Used 2010 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas

25G Se Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Sound Group Leather Interior Group Rallye Group Rear Spoiler 18" X 7.5" Aluminum Wheels 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Brilliant Black Pearl Dark Slate Gray; Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Hood & Trunklid Stripe Delete 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)High Output V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel More information about the 2010 Dodge Challenger:The 2010 Dodge Challenger is instantly recognizable and one of the most distinctive new cars of any price. With a thoroughly modern design, the Challenger manages to maintain an aggressive V8 muscle-car personality while meeting modern expectations for ride comfort, handling and safety. It's certainly not old-tech inside either; Chrysler is offering some of the best tech features inside, like a hard-drive-based music jukebox system. Among coupes, the Challenger is surprisingly practical; Dodge says that it has best-in-class rear headroom and legroom; it's also best in class in trunk space.This model sets itself apart with modern tech and entertainment features, cargo space, smooth ride, responsive handling, and Classic muscle-car appearance

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3CJ4DV8AH149133

Stock: AH149133

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020