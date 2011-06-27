If you need three rows of seats every day, and do not have $65K for a new Suburban, minivan is the ONLY way to go. We had downsized from 2005 Yukon XL to a 2014 Pathfinder, and that was fine for a while. But when surprise baby #4 came along, we realized the limitations of the CUV. Access to third row was a daily nuisance (constant flipping and folding of seats - easier in the Pathfinder than most of the competition, but still a thing that has to be done), and most importantly, cargo space in the way back is very limited. We took our annual Florida trip with two adults, four kids. Luggage stuffed to the gills, and a cargo platform hanging off the trailer hitch for extra capacity. We had some serious saggy butt. It handled alright, but clearly was not designed to actually carry a full load of people AND stuff. This was the trip that convinced me it was time to return the lease a bit early and get into a van. Wife wasn't quite ready to go dork mobile, but she eventually admitted if there was a really nice van than looked okay and had all the features she wanted, she would consider it. The Sedona and new Pacifica made her very short list. 3 minutes walking around the Sedona and marveling at the space and luxury finishes, and she was sold before I could even test drive. This one evidently has a bit less room behind the third row than Odyssey and Sienna, but it is downright cavernous compared to even the biggest CUVs (Chevy Traverse). And loading the baby is so much easier with sliding doors. These are all things I knew, but Mrs. Cool needed to live with her Pathfinder for a few months before coming around. We went for the SXL Tech 8-seater in dark blue - it's actually a really nice looking vehicle, and not just "for a van". I've stored away that 2nd row "jump seat" to create an aisle for two of the big to easily walk through to the third row. But I did want that 8th seat, just in case we have an extra passenger (grandma) for a long trip, or perhaps we will want to fold half of the third row to max out cargo space for beach gear next summer. And, I didn't really need the sun roofs, which we never used in the last car, and which they say compromise headroom in the third row where two of our growing young teens reside. Also didn't really care about the "lounge seats". One of them just has a baby carrier on top, and honestly there's not enough leg room back there to really utilize the "ottoman" feature for a teenager, unless he scoots all the way back and steals all the leg room from the third row. Just not something we would ever get any use out of, while the 8th seat has potential uses. Anyway, this is quite simply the most luxurious vehicle we've ever owned. The interior materials are beautiful, and I hope they are durable as well. I'd prefer darker leather, but other long term tests I read say they hold up well. The gadgets are "Sofa King" cool - I've never had many of these features before. Xenon headlights, automatic high beams (this really works!), radar cruise control (again, this actually works great - it can't do stop and go traffic, but it will take you down to about 5 mph and back up again), blind spot monitors, birds-eye-view camera for parking. I don't love the chrome wheels, although they look sharp it's going to be a lot of effort for the boys to keep them clean :) The bluetooth audio doesn't seem to work with the newest iPhones, you have to plug in to USB to get any sound from your phone. Nor does it read texts as it says. Wish it was apple car play instead of UVO. But the navigation is decent. I thought Nav was stupid, since that is free on everyone's phone anyway. But having it integrated into the dash is nice, and its directions on the info screen between the gauges driver side is cool. When we get the XM activated, will see how good it is at traffic. Cooled seats are a Texan's best friend. I'm 6'3" and have plenty of leg and knee room, even with the bulky baby carrier behind me, and his seat scooted forward a bit to give the third row boys some extra space. Wife is 5'1", so memory settings for seat and mirrors were an essential feature for us. We had the dealer install remote start, and it works fine with the factory key fob, though it will only run for 30 seconds once a door has been opened. We had been used to starting up the AC and taking our time loading groceries. Instead, you have to jump up front and hit the ignition if you want it to keep running, but that's a minor complaint. The ride is very quiet, and it really smooths out with a full load. Enough power, transmission is responsive. Steering is very light at low speeds but firms up nicely for the highway. The price was very fair, lots of features for the money. I am a little bit hesitant about Kia long term reliability in general, but we will be covered b2b for the duration of the lease, so I was willing to give it a chance. Overall, we are both very pleased with this vehicle.

Read more