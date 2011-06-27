  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

2016 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive, un-minivan-like dashboard and cockpit
  • plenty of features for the money
  • versatile second-row seat designs
  • quiet cabin.
  • Subpar fuel economy ratings in the top trim model
  • slightly less cargo space than primary rivals.
List Price Range
$12,994 - $26,999
Used Sedona for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Kia Sedona minivan offers plenty of upscale style and features while retaining Kia's traditional value pricing. It should be on any minivan shopper's list.

Vehicle overview

The minivan is today's station wagon, and while many jokes have been made about this much-maligned mode of transportation, the fact remains that families with children often end up with a minivan at some point in the kids' growth curve.

The segment has been dominated by Chrysler, Honda and Toyota for decades, but there are a few others at the party and none are doing it better than Kia, which replaced its tepid Sedona last year with a muscular redesigned model that borrows much from the SUV/crossover segment. The 2016 Kia Sedona is largely a carryover from the fully redesigned 2015 model, and therefore boasts the same driver-focused dash design, crisp exterior styling and a van load of versatility. Add Kia's value pricing and the Sedona becomes a compelling addition to anyone's minivan shopping list.

The 2016 Sedona's crossover SUV-like style helps set it apart from the rest of the minivan segment.

Kia knows a lot of buyers skip over minivans because three-row crossovers simply look and feel cooler, so the Sedona is a novel attempt to meet them halfway. If you're sensitive to the stigma associated with diaper-toting minivan ownership, perhaps this Kia will make you think twice. At heart, of course, the Sedona is still a minivan. But it offers some nifty features, including the SXL model's lounge-style second-row seats with generous slide-and-recline adjustments, lateral sliding ability and extendable leg rests. In all other trims, the second-row seats collapse upright behind the front row to facilitate cargo-carrying and third-row access, an interesting solution that eliminates the common minivan chore of removing those heavy chairs. On the other hand, maximum cargo capacity suffers as a result, leaving the Sedona marginally behind its main rivals.

Those are well-established rivals, starting with the Honda Odyssey, which wins in fuel economy but carries a steeper price. The Toyota Sienna runs neck and neck with the Odyssey in most respects (though its SE trim is arguably the best minivan to drive), but the Sedona is again likely to be the better value. While the Dodge Grand Caravan has its slick Stow 'n Go seats and attractive pricing, the van's overall quality pales in comparison to the Kia's. A dark-horse candidate would be the quirky Nissan Quest if cargo space isn't a high priority. Overall, we think the 2016 Kia Sedona is right in the mix of the segment's heavies, and should hold particular appeal to those seeking an antidote to soul-sucking minivan-itis.

2016 Kia Sedona models

The 2016 Kia Sedona minivan is offered in five trim levels: L, LX, EX, SX and SX-L (Limited). Seven-passenger seating is standard for the L. Eight-passenger seating (three-across seating for the second row) is standard for the LX and EX. The SX and SX-L revert back to a seven-passenger configuration but can be optioned for eight.

The L starts with 17-inch alloy wheels, dual manual sliding doors, manual front seats with a driver height adjustment, Slide-n-Stow forward-collapsing second-row seats, a split-folding third-row seat, stain-resistant fabric upholstery, dual gloveboxes, air-conditioning with rear controls, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and a media player interface.

The LX adds LED headlight accents, power-folding exterior mirrors, roof rails, tinted rear windows, a rearview camera, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), two extra speakers for the audio system and a 4.3-inch touchscreen with voice controls and Kia's Uvo eServices emergency communications.

The EX adds 18-inch alloys, foglights, heated mirrors, an adjustable-height power liftgate, power sliding doors, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a refrigerated lower glovebox, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone automatic climate control, rear sunshades, two extra USB ports and an eight-speaker Infinity audio system with HD radio.

The SX throws in LED taillights, an upgraded gauge cluster, four-way driver power lumbar, driver memory settings, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated second-row seats, ventilated front seats, selectable drive modes (affecting transmission shift points and steering weight), a 115-volt power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls and a blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert.

The SX-L tops the range with 19-inch wheels, dual power sunroofs, front and rear parking sensors, a heated steering wheel, upgraded leather upholstery and second-row lounge seats with airplane-style winged headrests and extendable leg rests.

The Sedona's front row is exceptionally attractive, with a two-tone dashboard and upholstery and easy-to-use center stack controls.

A few of the higher trims' standard features can be added to the lower trim levels via two options packages. The LX Convenience package adds the refrigerated glovebox, heated front seats, power sliding doors, a 4.3-inch screen with Uvo, a rearview camera and rear sunshades. The EX Premium package adds four-way driver lumbar, driver memory functions, the power front passenger seat, heated first- and second-row seats and the blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alerts.

Offered only on the SX and SXL is the Technology package, which adds xenon headlights with automatic high beam control, a surround-view parking camera system, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system and an additional 115-volt power outlet in the cargo area. The Technology package must be ordered to add eight-person seating to the SX and SXL models.

Notable stand-alone options on all trims include a tow hitch and a rear seat entertainment system with a single flip-up screen mounted on the back of the center console.

2016 Highlights

For the 2016 Sedona, all models get a standard rearview camera. The Sedona EX now has heated front seats, and SX and SXL trims get seating for eight with the optional Technology package.

Performance & mpg

A 3.3-liter V6 engine rated at 276 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque powers the 2016 Sedona. The transmission is a six-speed automatic and all Sedonas employ front-wheel drive. With the optional hitch installed, the Sedona can tow up to 3,500 pounds. In Edmunds testing of a Sedona SX-L, we recorded a 0-60 mph time of 7.9 seconds. Essentially, the Sedona's acceleration is average for its class.

The Sedona's 0-60-mph time of 7.9 seconds is average for a minivan.

The EPA's fuel economy estimates stand at 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway) for the L, LX and EX trims, which is about average for this class but not impressive for a new model. The SX improves to 21 mpg combined (18/25), reportedly because of its electric power steering system, which lightens the engine's workload. Meanwhile, the SX-L drops to a subpar 19 mpg combined (17/22) despite sharing that steering system, a deficit partly explained by the extra 100 or so pounds it carries.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2016 Kia Sedona models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, hill start assist, active front headrests, rear parking sensors, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

Available electronic aids, depending on trim, include a rearview camera, surround-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alerts, a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning system (without automatic braking). The optional Uvo service includes automatic crash notification and special monitoring services for secondary drivers (including speed-, location- and curfew-limit alerts).

In government crash testing, the Sedona earned a top five-star rating for its overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Sedona its highest rating of "Good" for both small- and moderate-overlap frontal-crash tests, as well as for side-impact, roof-strength and seats/head restraints design (whiplash protection).

During Edmunds testing, a Kia Sedona SX-L stopped from 60 mph in a short 119 feet, though a subsequent test of another SX-L resulted in a more typical-for-the-class 125 feet.

Driving

Acceleration from the 2016 Sedona's V6 engine is confident and refined, and the six-speed automatic transmission shifts promptly and unobtrusively. Among minivans, the Sedona is exceptionally quiet, as engine, road and wind noise are all held to reasonable levels. The ride quality is agreeable on most surfaces, though the SX-L's 19-inch wheels can make bumps a bit more vivid than they need to be. Around turns, the Sedona acquits itself well for a big people hauler. There's nothing particularly memorable about driving Kia's latest minivan, but its approachable character should endear it to potential buyers, and it's hard to say it's any less engaging or capable than the Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna.

Interior

The 2016 Sedona has possibly the most memorable first row of any minivan, with classy-looking gauges and buttons on the dashboard and a full center console between the front seats. The console-mounted shift lever is easier to use than the dash-mounted shifters in other full-size minivans. That's the crossover feel that Kia was going for, and it certainly sets the Sedona apart. On the downside, though, you lose out on extra potential storage possibilities that you would get with a minivan with an open console area.

Seat comfort is good in all three rows, with adult-size space even in the way back. The available eight-passenger layout is achieved by the addition of a second-row middle seat that can "Slide-n-Stow" forward with the outboard chairs or be removed when not in use. This seat's backrest also folds forward to serve as a second-row armrest with two integrated cupholders.

The SX-L's lounge-style captain's chairs offer more maximum legroom than the Sienna's similar seats, allowing an average-size passenger to stretch out on the extendable leg rest; taller passengers, however, will find that the front seatback prevents such an indulgence. Notably, the SX-L seats lack Slide-n-Stow functionality, so this trim level is more about carrying people than stuff.

Second row captain's chairs feature adjustable headrests and an extendable leg rest.

The Sedona provides 33.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third-row seat and a healthy 78.4 cubes with the rear seats folded into the floor. Beware that the strap-actuated folding process requires a bit of muscle. It's a little easier to flip the Slide-n-Stow second-row seats into their collapsed forward position, opening up 142 cubic feet of space in every trim except the SX-L (which loses an unspecified but significant amount due to its fixed lounge chairs). The Sienna and Odyssey provide 150 and 148 cubes, respectively, but only if you remove the heavy second-row seats. Kia figured most minivan owners would trade 6-8 cubic feet for the added convenience.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Kia Sedona.

5(75%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(6%)
1(6%)
4.4
32 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CUVs are for chumps
ahightower,07/06/2016
SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
If you need three rows of seats every day, and do not have $65K for a new Suburban, minivan is the ONLY way to go. We had downsized from 2005 Yukon XL to a 2014 Pathfinder, and that was fine for a while. But when surprise baby #4 came along, we realized the limitations of the CUV. Access to third row was a daily nuisance (constant flipping and folding of seats - easier in the Pathfinder than most of the competition, but still a thing that has to be done), and most importantly, cargo space in the way back is very limited. We took our annual Florida trip with two adults, four kids. Luggage stuffed to the gills, and a cargo platform hanging off the trailer hitch for extra capacity. We had some serious saggy butt. It handled alright, but clearly was not designed to actually carry a full load of people AND stuff. This was the trip that convinced me it was time to return the lease a bit early and get into a van. Wife wasn't quite ready to go dork mobile, but she eventually admitted if there was a really nice van than looked okay and had all the features she wanted, she would consider it. The Sedona and new Pacifica made her very short list. 3 minutes walking around the Sedona and marveling at the space and luxury finishes, and she was sold before I could even test drive. This one evidently has a bit less room behind the third row than Odyssey and Sienna, but it is downright cavernous compared to even the biggest CUVs (Chevy Traverse). And loading the baby is so much easier with sliding doors. These are all things I knew, but Mrs. Cool needed to live with her Pathfinder for a few months before coming around. We went for the SXL Tech 8-seater in dark blue - it's actually a really nice looking vehicle, and not just "for a van". I've stored away that 2nd row "jump seat" to create an aisle for two of the big to easily walk through to the third row. But I did want that 8th seat, just in case we have an extra passenger (grandma) for a long trip, or perhaps we will want to fold half of the third row to max out cargo space for beach gear next summer. And, I didn't really need the sun roofs, which we never used in the last car, and which they say compromise headroom in the third row where two of our growing young teens reside. Also didn't really care about the "lounge seats". One of them just has a baby carrier on top, and honestly there's not enough leg room back there to really utilize the "ottoman" feature for a teenager, unless he scoots all the way back and steals all the leg room from the third row. Just not something we would ever get any use out of, while the 8th seat has potential uses. Anyway, this is quite simply the most luxurious vehicle we've ever owned. The interior materials are beautiful, and I hope they are durable as well. I'd prefer darker leather, but other long term tests I read say they hold up well. The gadgets are "Sofa King" cool - I've never had many of these features before. Xenon headlights, automatic high beams (this really works!), radar cruise control (again, this actually works great - it can't do stop and go traffic, but it will take you down to about 5 mph and back up again), blind spot monitors, birds-eye-view camera for parking. I don't love the chrome wheels, although they look sharp it's going to be a lot of effort for the boys to keep them clean :) The bluetooth audio doesn't seem to work with the newest iPhones, you have to plug in to USB to get any sound from your phone. Nor does it read texts as it says. Wish it was apple car play instead of UVO. But the navigation is decent. I thought Nav was stupid, since that is free on everyone's phone anyway. But having it integrated into the dash is nice, and its directions on the info screen between the gauges driver side is cool. When we get the XM activated, will see how good it is at traffic. Cooled seats are a Texan's best friend. I'm 6'3" and have plenty of leg and knee room, even with the bulky baby carrier behind me, and his seat scooted forward a bit to give the third row boys some extra space. Wife is 5'1", so memory settings for seat and mirrors were an essential feature for us. We had the dealer install remote start, and it works fine with the factory key fob, though it will only run for 30 seconds once a door has been opened. We had been used to starting up the AC and taking our time loading groceries. Instead, you have to jump up front and hit the ignition if you want it to keep running, but that's a minor complaint. The ride is very quiet, and it really smooths out with a full load. Enough power, transmission is responsive. Steering is very light at low speeds but firms up nicely for the highway. The price was very fair, lots of features for the money. I am a little bit hesitant about Kia long term reliability in general, but we will be covered b2b for the duration of the lease, so I was willing to give it a chance. Overall, we are both very pleased with this vehicle.
Could not have wished for a better minivan!!!!
CK,03/25/2016
EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We absolutely LOVE our Sedona! We spent a lot of time looking at minivans and trying to find the right one that would be safe for our family. After driving the Sedona we knew it was what we needed. It is always a little scary buying a new car but we have had it for a few months now and are still incredibly happy with it. I actually told my husband the other day that after owning this I will probably always want a minivan it is so comfortable.
Great minivan.
YY,09/14/2015
SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We have been very impressed. Ride is excellent. Handles like a car. Looks as good as a SUV. We had a 2012 Honda Odyssey Elite previously (lease). This Sedona SX is better. Ride is better. More tech inside. Definitely enjoying the surround view camera, the vented seats, the automatic high beam (useful when driving on a mountain road not having to worry about flipping the lights when paying attention to the curves). These are features not available on another 8 seater minivan currently. Also we like the fact that Kia comes with a much more reasonable warranty. Honda and Toyota both has only 3 year 36K mile warranty - this is low in the industry. And ... to those who says Honda and Toyota don't break ... guess again ... they do! Our 2012 Honda Odyssey had transmission problem - fortunately just before the warranty is up. That is the reason we are not keep it beyond our lease. Very glad with our 2016 Kia Sedona SX right now (8 passenger tech package). The only grip I have is: why Kia doesn't make a 8 seater loaded and with the panaramic sunroof? Our $40K Sedona is loaded - but has no sunroof? Fortunately my wife hates the Sun and does not like to have sunroof. I on the other hand would wish that being available as an option. The SXL comes only in 7 seat. Why? Otherwise we would have bought a SXL. Update: Apparently the SXL comes in 8 seat now. Wish we had known about that. Vehicle still running great. We had been very happy about the purchase. Drives better than our prior 2012 Honda Odyssey with a more upscale interior. I am also happy to read that Kia now has better reliability than Honda according to a 2016 Consumer Reports article. Update: 20K+ miles - still doing fine. The lever used to retract the 2nd row seat fell off. Dealer screwed it back. Other than that - no other issues. Update: 40k+ miles. No issues. Good car. But resale value is poor. At end of lease car value is less than buy out so we decided to turn it back in. Overall MPG prob less than competitors also. Would be a great 3 year old used car at $21k fully loaded with all the tech. Someone will be getting a deal! We got a new 2018 Pacifica Hybrid Limited! Even better car. Look for my review there!
2016 KIA SEDONA EX rules the roost.
Dave,03/07/2016
EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
This is our first experience of what was called a mini van, but what now is called a MPV, ( multi purpose vehicle ). We only considered the safer MPV's, Honda, Toyota and KIA, the other's were considered too much of a health hazard to their passengers. All 3 we tested drove very well, the KIA Sedona just has had a firmer, more confident driving experience. The fuel economy of the Honda was the best of the bunch, but was let down by the poor access to the 3 row seating, very dated interior, the price would be considerably more to get some the basic standard features of the Kia, and the concern of falling to 10th place in brand reliability, only average, by consumer reports . So our choice was between the Toyota and the KIA in the end. The Toyota is good, but only gets a acceptable rating for the small overlap front crash test, which is more important than it sounds, reliability is rated 2nd place behind Lexus, very good. The dash board looks and feels, if come from a different generation in the past, and price for a similar spec was nearly $5000 more than the KIA at list price. The Sedona just has a more modern design, inside and out, taken the best features of some the other's, and made them better still, then backed by a ten year warranty, became a easy choice. Update, we have had the Sedona now for 12 month and 12000 miles, and is still problem free, I can understand why the Kia brand is rated number 5 for reliability by consumer reports..
See all 32 reviews of the 2016 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Kia Sedona

Used 2016 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2016 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Kia Sedona?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Kia Sedona trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Kia Sedona LX is priced between $12,994 and$19,599 with odometer readings between 37189 and95564 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Kia Sedona EX is priced between $15,659 and$15,659 with odometer readings between 79525 and79525 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Kia Sedona SX is priced between $15,777 and$15,777 with odometer readings between 84825 and84825 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Kia Sedona SX Limited is priced between $26,999 and$26,999 with odometer readings between 18233 and18233 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Kia Sedona for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2016 Sedonas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,994 and mileage as low as 18233 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Kia Sedona.

Can't find a used 2016 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sedona for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,937.

Find a used Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,228.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sedona for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,812.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,432.

