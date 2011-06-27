2003 Kia Sedona Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent value, lots of cupholders and storage bins, solid build quality, good crash test scores, lengthy warranty coverage.
- Hefty curb weight, below-average gas mileage, missing a few key minivan features, potentially expensive to repair in minor collisions.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,175 - $1,914
Edmunds' Expert Review
A fine minivan until one considers the price -- at which point it becomes an exceptional minivan.
2003 Highlights
Minor upgrades are in store for the Sedona in its second year on the market. On the outside, buyers will find new taillights, and in the cabin, you'll note a new audio faceplate and a remote fuel-door release. The LX model gets a CD player, while the EX now comes with two keyless remotes, as well as additional leather on the armrests and lower portions of the seats. A trailer hitch is now available for all Sedonas.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Kia Sedona.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mrs_mac,03/31/2014
We bought our 2003 Kia Sedona last year. The previous owners (original owners) hardly drove it. The van only had 75K miles on it. We have put on 26K in one year! The car has been great for us. It's been all over the place because my husband travels a lot for work. It gets good highway gas mileage. We live in a rural area so it isn't so great for going from town to town. We haven't had any major issues at all. We are taking it in for general maintenance expected at 100K. Plugs, wires, etc. because it is running rough, but with the way we drive that's to be expected. I love the V6 - it really goes! I love this mini-van!
Mine,10/26/2002
worth the $10,000.00 savings over the big 3 with the same equipment.will keep till the warranty expires.
zingla,07/20/2011
I do not like this van. It looks pretty. That is about the only good thing I can say. I am on disability. I have to have a realiable transportation. This van is not. The air in the back does not work. Both of the rear door handles have broken off. I called the dealer and it will cost almost $500 dollars for me to have them replaced. The shade is missing from the sunroof. Not including labor, $500. This is just to high cost repairs for a disabled person. When I buy another van or car, I will NEVER buy another kia. I have heard so many good things about this line. I have been very disappointed.
kreeate,10/23/2011
Despite spotty reviews, we bought our van in 2005 because of the safety ratings. I now feel sick that we wasted so much money on this vehicle! I drive very little so the mileage is still low and we kept up on maintenance. Despite that the power steering has had ongoing issues, no air conditioning, the power accessories don't work, the electrical system has issues, the drivers side window leaks, one exterior door handle doesn't work,the cheap foil covering the inside handles flake off and cut our fingers, and the transmission is now going out. Once we were driving and parts from the inside wheel started falling out and bouncing down the road. We have wasted thousands in repairs. Do not buy!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Kia Sedona features & specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
