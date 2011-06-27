  1. Home
2003 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent value, lots of cupholders and storage bins, solid build quality, good crash test scores, lengthy warranty coverage.
  • Hefty curb weight, below-average gas mileage, missing a few key minivan features, potentially expensive to repair in minor collisions.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A fine minivan until one considers the price -- at which point it becomes an exceptional minivan.

2003 Highlights

Minor upgrades are in store for the Sedona in its second year on the market. On the outside, buyers will find new taillights, and in the cabin, you'll note a new audio faceplate and a remote fuel-door release. The LX model gets a CD player, while the EX now comes with two keyless remotes, as well as additional leather on the armrests and lower portions of the seats. A trailer hitch is now available for all Sedonas.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Kia Sedona.

5(64%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.4
231 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 231 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Like This Van!
mrs_mac,03/31/2014
We bought our 2003 Kia Sedona last year. The previous owners (original owners) hardly drove it. The van only had 75K miles on it. We have put on 26K in one year! The car has been great for us. It's been all over the place because my husband travels a lot for work. It gets good highway gas mileage. We live in a rural area so it isn't so great for going from town to town. We haven't had any major issues at all. We are taking it in for general maintenance expected at 100K. Plugs, wires, etc. because it is running rough, but with the way we drive that's to be expected. I love the V6 - it really goes! I love this mini-van!
2002 sedona
Mine,10/26/2002
worth the $10,000.00 savings over the big 3 with the same equipment.will keep till the warranty expires.
I Dislike This Van
zingla,07/20/2011
I do not like this van. It looks pretty. That is about the only good thing I can say. I am on disability. I have to have a realiable transportation. This van is not. The air in the back does not work. Both of the rear door handles have broken off. I called the dealer and it will cost almost $500 dollars for me to have them replaced. The shade is missing from the sunroof. Not including labor, $500. This is just to high cost repairs for a disabled person. When I buy another van or car, I will NEVER buy another kia. I have heard so many good things about this line. I have been very disappointed.
BUYER BEWARE!!!
kreeate,10/23/2011
Despite spotty reviews, we bought our van in 2005 because of the safety ratings. I now feel sick that we wasted so much money on this vehicle! I drive very little so the mileage is still low and we kept up on maintenance. Despite that the power steering has had ongoing issues, no air conditioning, the power accessories don't work, the electrical system has issues, the drivers side window leaks, one exterior door handle doesn't work,the cheap foil covering the inside handles flake off and cut our fingers, and the transmission is now going out. Once we were driving and parts from the inside wheel started falling out and bouncing down the road. We have wasted thousands in repairs. Do not buy!
See all 231 reviews of the 2003 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2003 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2003 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2003 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Kia Sedona?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Kia Sedona for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Kia Sedona.

Can't find a used 2003 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sedona for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,598.

Find a used Kia for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,208.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sedona for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,646.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,859.

