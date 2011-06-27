We bought our 2003 Kia Sedona last year. The previous owners (original owners) hardly drove it. The van only had 75K miles on it. We have put on 26K in one year! The car has been great for us. It's been all over the place because my husband travels a lot for work. It gets good highway gas mileage. We live in a rural area so it isn't so great for going from town to town. We haven't had any major issues at all. We are taking it in for general maintenance expected at 100K. Plugs, wires, etc. because it is running rough, but with the way we drive that's to be expected. I love the V6 - it really goes! I love this mini-van!

Read more