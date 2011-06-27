  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2007 Kia Sedona
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(65)
Appraise this car

2007 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent value, powerful and refined V6 engine, quiet ride, plenty of storage and cupholders, available short-wheelbase model, long warranty coverage.
  • No fold-flat third row in short-wheelbase van, lacks interior materials quality and features availability of top Japanese minivans.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Kia Sedona for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$1,021 - $1,435
Used Sedona for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It may not be perfect, but buyers willing to look past the 2007 Kia Sedona's minor faults will be rewarded with a well-equipped, practical and impressively affordable minivan.

Vehicle overview

Like a fine wine, the Kia Sedona minivan has improved with age and we are enjoying our second glass. Fifteen years ago, no one could have imagined the fledgling Korean automaker would be building affordable and fun-to-drive vehicles able to compete with the offerings from Toyota and Honda. But Kia has worked hard to improve its product quality while continuing to undercut the pricing of the top import brandsa strategy that has paid off with record sales. The 2007 Kia Sedona is a great example of just how far the company has come in just the last six years.

The previous-generation Sedona minivan lost points with us for its mediocre acceleration, sloppy handling, dismal fuel economy and porky curb weight. Fit and finish and overall quality were only so-so. The second-generation van, introduced last year, went under the knife and came out a swan. Wheelbase length was extended 8 inches and curb weight was reduced by approximately 400 pounds thanks to a switch to an all-aluminum V6 engine, a lighter transmission and an independent multilink rear suspension.

For 2007, Kia has introduced a new short-wheelbase model. It's 12.6 inches shorter than the regular version and has a slightly tighter turning radius. It's also less expensive, though this has been achieved by cutting some standard and optional features, most notably the fold-flat third-row seat. You still get a third row, but its 50/50 halves must be physically removed from the vehicle when more cargo space is needed. For this reason, smaller families might prefer the more user-friendly Mazda 5. To its credit, the SWB Sedona still comes standard with important safety features like stability control and side curtain airbags.

Overall, we're quite impressed with the 2007 Kia Sedona, particularly the long-wheelbase model. It doesn't quite have the polish or refined road manners as our favorite van in this segment, the Honda Odyssey, nor can it match the Toyota Sienna in terms of features. But factor in its significant price and warranty advantages and you're looking at one very compelling minivan.

2007 Kia Sedona models

The 2007 Kia Sedona minivan comes in two sizes -- a short-wheelbase (SWB) model with a 114-inch wheelbase and a long-wheelbase (LWB) model with a 119-inch wheelbase. Both vans seat seven, but only the LWB van has a fold-flat third-row seat. The SWB model comes in a base trim level only, while the LWB Sedona comes in LX and EX trim levels.

The base Sedona comes with 16-inch steel wheels, dual manual-sliding rear doors, privacy glass, second-row captain's chairs, a 50/50-split removable third-row bench, tri-zone air-conditioning (with separate zones for the driver, front passenger and rear seaters), keyless entry, an eight-speaker CD stereo, cruise control and power first- and second-row windows. The larger Sedona LX is equipped basically the same but swaps in a 60/40-split fold-flat third-row seat. The Sedona EX adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack with crossbars, foglights, power front seats, an upgraded MP3-capable CD player, power rear-quarter windows and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Factory options for the LX include dual power-sliding doors (also offered on the SWB Sedona) and a rear DVD entertainment system. Going with the EX also grants the availability of a sunroof, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated seats, adjustable pedals, automatic climate control, a 7.1 surround-sound Infinity audio system with 13 speakers, and a trailer hitch.

2007 Highlights

A fully redesigned Sedona was introduced last year, and for 2007 a short-wheelbase model is available. It doesn't come with as many features as the regular model but it's less expensive, a little more maneuverable and just as powerful. The only other update for '07 is a slight increase in power to 250 horsepower.

Performance & mpg

All Kia Sedonas are front-wheel-drive and equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 engine that puts out 250 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. Fuel economy is rated at 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway. We've timed the LWB Sedona at 9.3 seconds for 0-60-mph acceleration, which makes it one of the quickest minivans on the market.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2007 Kia Sedona includes front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front active headrests, antilock brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Rear backup sensors and adjustable pedals are optional only on the Sedona EX. The Kia Sedona received a top five-star rating in all NHTSA frontal- and side-impact crash tests. It also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash tests, earning the top score of "Good" in the Institute's frontal offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2007 Kia Sedona is impressively quick off the line and during highway passing maneuvers, and it provides a smooth, quiet ride. Even at high speeds, front and rear passengers can maintain a normal conversation without having to yell. Ride quality is comfortable and controlled, but handling isn't athletic. Compared to the Odyssey, there's more body roll and the steering isn't as precise. But as utilitarian vehicles go, the Kia is still quite competent and should be on your short list if you're shopping for a minivan.

Interior

Inside, the Kia's minivan is more functional than stylish, even in loaded EX guise. Most materials are solid in quality, but various plastics and switchgear still fall short of what you'll find in the top competing vans. And all the places where you're likely to rest an arm are softly padded. Ergonomics are a mix. The tri-zone climate controls are tricky to use while driving (particularly the manual setup), while the audio controls couldn't be simpler. All Sedonas offer plenty of storage, and seating is comfortable in all three rows, though larger families will want the extra legroom of the long-wheelbase model. The LWB Sedona also comes standard with a 60/40-split fold-into-the-floor third-row seat, which makes it a lot easier to switch between hauling kids and cargo. The second-row seats in all vans can be flipped forward or removed. Primed for cargo, the LWB Sedona maxes out at 141.5 cubic feet, still a little shy of Grand Caravan, Sienna and Odyssey. The short-wheelbase van offers a total of 121 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Kia Sedona.

5(66%)
4(23%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
65 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't regret the purchase but would not buy another one
apennysaved1,02/20/2014
I own a 2007 KIA Sedona LX. I purchased the car used in late 2009. It had 37,000 miles at time of purchase and was a good value for the money. The good points about this car: it drives smoothly, has a lot of power, is very roomy and comfortable, incredibly safe with electronic stability control, 8 airbags, ABS, and I like the look of it. The gas mileage isn't bad for city driving. I get about 20 mpg in the city. However, I've had some big issues with this car that would really make me think twice about getting another one. The transmission needed to be replaced at 88000 miles. I was stunned that the transmission died so quickly.
2007 Sedona EX
crazyhorse1966,01/23/2007
Road tested on inner city streets and on highways. Very comfortable feeling and handles very well on turns and curves. Like sitting on my couch driving through winding roads. Love everything about this model. Maybe a little too long for my garage, but other than that, an excellent overall vehicle. Also, the rear backing sensors are great, along with the child monitoring reflector mirror.
Battery dies due to factory draw
mandalyn,12/16/2013
I own a 2007 Kia Sedona LX. I have had it since Nov if 2009. I m replacing my battery every six month due to the fact that the vehicle has a draw and has had since the day I bought it.. It was under warranty and I have taken it there complaining about this problem. I was told that when they test my charging system it has the normal factory draw. I took it there again and was told it is working fine and not to return. They made me feel crazy.I have been fighting this problem for 4 years. Upon talking to others with this same year they also have the same problem. KIA won't fix it, it is a factory problem. Don't buy a sedona
Wise $ spent
markd,01/18/2007
I compared ALL vans. It came down to the Honda and yes, the Kia. Honda if you want to lease... Kia to buy. Though I preferred the Honda, the $3k difference, bang for the buck, 10 year warranty, a better reliability rating by Consumer Reports, BEST minivan distinction in safety by the insurance institute, 5 star gov. rating, "Best Buy" by Consumers Digest and on and on from one review to the next...decision done. I did like the drive of the Honda, but I believe it's because of the name cache "Honda" vs. Kia. Getting over that, they drive near identical. The fit and finish is also on par, if not better. Common sense, value, and the safest van distinction made this an easy purchase.
See all 65 reviews of the 2007 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Kia Sedona

Used 2007 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2007 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), and EX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Kia Sedona?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Kia Sedona for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Kia Sedona.

Can't find a used 2007 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sedona for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,964.

Find a used Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,612.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sedona for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,652.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,701.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Kia Sedona?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sedona lease specials

Related Used 2007 Kia Sedona info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles