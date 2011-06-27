  1. Home
Used 2016 Kia Sedona L Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Sedona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive type
$26,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque
$26,400
Torque248 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrests
$26,400
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,400
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,400
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Netyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clock
$26,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room
$26,400
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room
$26,400
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room65.8 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mud Guards
$26,400
Mud Guardsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Hood Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Maximum cargo capacity142.0 cu.ft.
Length201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4414 lbs.
Gross weight6085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height68.5 in.
Maximum payload1671 lbs.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$26,400
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black
  • Bright Silver
  • Clear White
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheels
$26,400
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic
$26,400
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
