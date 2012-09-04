Used 2002 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

We bought our Sedona in 2002 and have put over 120,000 miles on it. It is very reliable and comfortable. We get about 14 mpg in city and 24 on hiway. 2002 was the first year for this car, and ours was built early in the year. We read the reviews before we bought, and knew that certain things would break, and they did, and they were covered by the warranty. Kia put stronger versions of those parts on vans sold later in the year, so if you're buying a used one, look at the MFG date and get one built later in the year. Example: transmission and engine mounts, and sun roof cable. When ours broke, we discovered they had changed the spec to different, stronger ones.

