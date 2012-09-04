Used 2002 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

852 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sedona Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 852 listings
  • 2002 Kia Sedona EX
    used

    2002 Kia Sedona EX

    73,837 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Kia Sedona LX

    113,657 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,984

    Details
  • 2003 Kia Sedona EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Kia Sedona EX

    145,449 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,690

    Details
  • 2003 Kia Sedona EX in Red
    used

    2003 Kia Sedona EX

    85,329 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2003 Kia Sedona EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Kia Sedona EX

    139,585 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,200

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sedona LX
    used

    2004 Kia Sedona LX

    137,894 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sedona EX in Black
    used

    2004 Kia Sedona EX

    165,873 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sedona LX
    used

    2005 Kia Sedona LX

    98,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2005 Kia Sedona LX

    103,481 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,885

    $345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sedona EX in White
    used

    2005 Kia Sedona EX

    112,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2005 Kia Sedona LX

    127,475 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,387

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Kia Sedona LX

    142,566 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    101,174 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,950

    $1,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona EX in Silver
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona EX

    115,230 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    121,433 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Red
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    180,967 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,294

    $202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    146,400 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Black
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    147,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,194

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sedona searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 852 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2002 Kia Sedona

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sedona

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sedona
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3198 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 198 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Best van out there!
guitarrista,04/09/2012
We bought our Sedona in 2002 and have put over 120,000 miles on it. It is very reliable and comfortable. We get about 14 mpg in city and 24 on hiway. 2002 was the first year for this car, and ours was built early in the year. We read the reviews before we bought, and knew that certain things would break, and they did, and they were covered by the warranty. Kia put stronger versions of those parts on vans sold later in the year, so if you're buying a used one, look at the MFG date and get one built later in the year. Example: transmission and engine mounts, and sun roof cable. When ours broke, we discovered they had changed the spec to different, stronger ones.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sedona
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Sedona info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings