  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2002 Kia Sedona
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(198)
Appraise this car

2002 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unbeatable price, attractive array of standard goodies, great warranty package.
  • Missing some key minivan features, engine could use more power.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Kia Sedona for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$1,029 - $1,700
Used Sedona for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Minivans are a necessary evil in life. The Sedona proves that there needn't be salt in the wound by providing this affordable, well-rounded package.

Vehicle overview

Anyone with kids knows that, like 'em or not, minivans rule when it comes to versatility and convenience. The minivan's status as the ultimate family-hauler has made this segment one of the most hotly contested markets in the industry. However, outfitting your ride with a few options raises its premium, forcing you to decide whether your family gets a new car or new shoes for the year.

Enter the all-new Kia Sedona. With a base price of just $18,995 for the standard LX model and $20,995 for the more upscale EX, Kia's first minivan will be the lowest priced van in America. Even loaded up with every available option, the Sedona tops out at just $24,100.

The Sedona is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that delivers 195 horsepower through a five-speed automatic transmission, the first for a minivan. Although slow compared to some of its competitors, its smooth, quiet power delivery should suffice for those whose commutes mostly involve traveling through a school zone.

Inside, the Sedona's standard features include front and rear air conditioning, power windows and door locks, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, a six-speaker AM/FM/cassette stereo and auto on/off headlights. There's seating for seven on both trim levels, with the base LX getting a second-row bench seat, while the EX gets individual captain's chairs. All second- and third-row seats in the Sedona can be adjusted fore and aft, reclined or completely removed for a total of 127 cubic feet of cargo space. Unfortunately, this seat does not fold into the floor like in the Odyssey and MPV. EX models feature an eight-way power adjustable driver seat with power lumbar support and a four-way adjustable power passenger seat.

Exterior upgrades on EX models include body-color mirrors and door handles, fog lamps, bright aluminum wheels and a body-colored roof rack. Inside, the Sedona EX comes standard with wood-grain interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an overhead console with trip computer, keyless entry, a six speaker AM/FM/cassette/CD stereo, power rear quarter-windows and tilt adjustable front-row headrests.

The Sedona's extensive standard feature list results in few available options. ABS brakes are an option on all Sedonas. LX models can be upgraded with the CD stereo and body-color roof rack, which come standard on the EX, as well as a rear spoiler. EX buyers can choose to add full leather upholstery, a sunroof, two-tone interior trim, the HomeLink garage door opening system and a rear spoiler.

Kia's cost-cutting measures are apparent in absent features like side airbags and traction control. Another missing element is a disappearing third-row seat. Also absent are power-sliding doors, although the Sedona's manual doors are extremely light and easy to open and close.

Of course, vans that come with the above-mentioned features also carry price tags that can easily top $30,000. And few can claim excellent crash test scores like the Sedona's -- it has earned a five-star rating in all five NHTSA categories and did so without side airbags or stability control. Nor can any of these competing vans match Kia's Long Haul Warranty that provides 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain protection, a 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and a 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program. Sure, there are more powerful, better-equipped minivans out there, but you won't find a less expensive, more crash-worthy one.

2002 Highlights

Kia joins the minivan rumble with the introduction of the Sedona, the lowest-priced minivan in America. Standard on the Sedona are such niceties as air conditioning, power windows, cruise control and auto on/off headlights. Upscale EX models get a CD player, interior wood trim and power front seats. All Sedonas benefit from Kia's impressive Long Haul Warranty with drivetrain protection for 10 years or 100,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Kia Sedona.

5(56%)
4(25%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(1%)
4.3
198 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 198 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best van out there!
guitarrista,04/09/2012
We bought our Sedona in 2002 and have put over 120,000 miles on it. It is very reliable and comfortable. We get about 14 mpg in city and 24 on hiway. 2002 was the first year for this car, and ours was built early in the year. We read the reviews before we bought, and knew that certain things would break, and they did, and they were covered by the warranty. Kia put stronger versions of those parts on vans sold later in the year, so if you're buying a used one, look at the MFG date and get one built later in the year. Example: transmission and engine mounts, and sun roof cable. When ours broke, we discovered they had changed the spec to different, stronger ones.
140,000 miles and still going strong!
guitarrista,03/14/2014
We bought our Sedona new in 2002. It was a daily driver while the kids were in car seats, now it's our road-trip and weekend car. We bought one of the first ones that came off the boat, and it had all the problems the reviewers said it would have. The good news is, when those faulty parts failed it was covered under warranty and they were replaced with improved parts. I was pleased that Kia had redesigned the faulty parts (not all auto makers do this), and we have had zero problems with the replacement parts. We had thought we would buy a new(er) van, but after looking at the options, we decided to keep the old one a while longer. It's that good!
Bad Experience. Unsafe .. and others think so too
nickelrider,05/12/2014
Warning- XXX -Warning Fair Warning to anyone considering this car. It is totally unsafe as it will just 'turn off' in the middle of driving- anywhere. Not good for what most buy as a 'family' car. Left my wife and kids stranded 3 times and me several times as well. Could be fuel pump/filter, air mass sensor, TPS, IPM Module, Junction Box, cold air sensor, or the key cylinder. My mechanic is stumped. Rust Bucket too. The sliding door handle fell off and there are other small hardware issues. At least I get $ 250.00 to haul her away. I cannot in good conscience sell this to another party based on what I know. Bottom line- KIA's reliability just plain sucks!! Enough said.
120K miles and still going strong
guitarrista,07/27/2013
We got this van new, and after 11 years and over 120K miles an update is in order. This van was new to this country in 02, and there were a number of issues. Ours was one of the ones built earlier in the year, and we had the expected issues come up, but they replaced all the faulty bits with the improved ones, and no problems with those parts since. We have driven this van all over the US and it has performed like a champ. We initially got this van to fit kids in car seats, and now use it mostly for family outings and road trips. The original engine and transmission are still going strong. This van has been a great value.
See all 198 reviews of the 2002 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2002 Kia Sedona
More About This Model

Anyone with kids knows that, like 'em or not, minivans rule when it comes to versatility and convenience. The minivan's status as the ultimate family-hauler has made this segment one of the most hotly contested markets in the industry. The Honda Odyssey, for instance, is so popular that even after three years on the market, there are still waiting lists full of customers willing to pay sticker price or above just to get one. Great for Honda, but not so great for young families who need a minivan but can't afford the Odyssey's often inflated price.

Enter the all-new Kia Sedona. With a base price of just $18,995 for the standard LX model and $20,995 for the more upscale EX, Kia's first minivan will be the lowest priced van in America when it goes on sale in August. Even loaded up with every available option, the Sedona tops out at just $24,100.

Of course, any automaker can build an inexpensive minivan. Kia's goal is to offer a low-priced minivan that still offers all the features that buyers have come to expect. "We want consumers to be able to go into a dealer and get a nicely equipped minivan no matter what level of trim or options they choose," said Randy Maurstad, Kia's Director of Product Planning, at a recent press introduction. Take one look at the Sedona's standard equipment list, and it's plain to see that Kia stuck to its goal of providing maximum value.

All Sedonas come standard with a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 195 horsepower. That's equivalent to the Odyssey's engine in size but with slightly less power than the Honda's 210 ponies. The transmission is an electronically controlled five-speed automatic, a first in the minivan segment. Kia engineers liked the idea of providing a wider range of gearing that would deliver strong acceleration at slower speeds and still provide a tall overdrive gear for quiet and efficient highway cruising. EPA mileage estimates are 15 in the city and 20 on the highway.

Inside, the Sedona's standard features include front and rear air conditioning, power windows and door locks, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, a six-speaker AM/FM/cassette stereo, and auto on/off headlights. There's seating for seven on both trim levels, with the base LX getting a second-row bench seat, while the EX gets individual captain's chairs. All second- and third-row seats in the Sedona can be adjusted fore and aft, reclined or completely removed for a total of 127 cubic feet of cargo space. EX models feature an eight-way power adjustable driver seat with power lumbar support and a four-way adjustable power passenger seat.

Exterior upgrades on EX models include body-color mirrors and door handles, fog lamps, bright aluminum wheels and a body-color roof rack. Inside, the Sedona EX comes standard with wood-grain interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an overhead console with trip computer, keyless entry, a six speaker AM/FM/cassette/CD stereo, power rear quarter-windows and tilt adjustable front-row headrests.

The Sedona's extensive standard feature list results in few available options. ABS brakes are a $595 option on all Sedonas. LX models can be upgraded with the CD stereo and body-color roof rack, which come standard on the EX, as well as a rear spoiler. EX buyers can choose to add full leather upholstery, a sunroof, two-tone interior trim, the HomeLink garage door opening system and a rear spoiler.

Attention to detail is evident throughout the cabin as the Sedona is absolutely littered with storage compartments, power outlets and cupholders. There are dual gloveboxes, a felt-lined storage compartment on top of the dashboard, multiple door bins and even a pullout storage compartment underneath the front passenger seat. There are power outlets in the dash, third-row seating, cargo area and no fewer than eight cupholders (12 on EX models). Reading lights and grab handles are also standard for all outboard passengers in the second and third rows.

During our introductory test-drive, we found the Sedona to be a comfortable and quiet cruiser with very little road, engine or wind noise. We were a little disappointed in the off-the-line performance of the V6 engine, but once underway there was adequate passing power, and the delivery was noticeably smooth. The rack-and-pinion steering provided a solid feel for the road, but it might seem a little heavy for those used to the overly boosted systems typical in many minivans.

The front seats sit high for an excellent view of the road, and the extensive power adjustments on the EX model made finding a comfortable position easy. The dash-mounted transmission lever looks a bit odd, but for overall convenience and ease of use, it's hard to beat. More praise goes to the overall design and look of the Sedona's dashboard controls. With four simple dials controlling all the climate control functions and a well-placed radio with large, easy-to-read buttons, the Sedona's dash design is one of the best setups we've seen in any minivan regardless of price.

Not all was perfect in the Sedona, however. Certain features that we found indispensable during our recent minivan comparison test were noticeably absent. For starters, side airbags are not an option, although Kia representatives said that they are confident that the Sedona will receive five-star ratings in all categories when it is eventually crash-tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Another missing element is a disappearing third-row seat. Sure, the Sedona's seats are removable, but with a typical seat weighing from 40 to 50 pounds, the thought of having to drag one out and store it somewhere just to get a little extra room will cause most moms not to bother, significantly reducing the seats' true functionality. Also absent are power sliding doors, although we found the Sedona's manual doors extremely light and easy to open and close.

Other notable features available on other minivans but not on the Sedona: a reverse sensing system, an on-board entertainment system, traction control, a navigation system, rear audio controls, integrated child seats and stability control.

But then again, the vans that come with features like that also carry price tags that can easily top $30,000. Not to mention that none of Sedona's competitors can match Kia's Long Haul warranty that provides 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain protection, a 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty, and a 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.

All in all, we would have to say that our first drive of Kia's first minivan left us impressed. It combines a nicely styled exterior, V6 power and a well-designed interior with seven-passenger seating and plenty of standard features. Factor in the Sedona's extremely low sticker price and extensive warranty protection, and it's hard to imagine the Sedona becoming anything but a big success for Kia.

Used 2002 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2002 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Kia Sedona?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Kia Sedona for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Kia Sedona.

Can't find a used 2002 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sedona for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,908.

Find a used Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,265.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sedona for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,549.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,084.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Kia Sedona?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sedona lease specials

Related Used 2002 Kia Sedona info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles