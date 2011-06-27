  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2014 Kia Sedona
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2014 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride
  • comfortable, quiet cabin
  • long warranty coverage.
  • Missing some newer convenience and safety features
  • dated interior design.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Kia Sedona for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Range
$8,577 - $10,612
Used Sedona for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Kia Sedona has the minivan basics covered, but its outdated design makes it hard to recommend in the face of its more recently updated competitors.

Vehicle overview

When an automaker brings out an updated version of an established model, there's usually a "ta-da!" moment when the company ticks off the long list of improvements it has made. In the case of the 2014 Kia Sedona, however, we're witnessing the return of a minivan that hasn't really changed all that much.

After Kia put its minivan on hiatus last year, most industry watchers expected an all-new Sedona model for 2014. Instead, the Sedona is back with no major changes to speak of, save for a handful of minor styling tweaks. To its credit, the 2014 Sedona still has some nice attributes, including a smooth ride, secure handling, attractive pricing, a roomy interior and, of course, Kia's healthy warranty coverage.

While those are all admirable qualities, though, the Sedona has fallen even farther behind the more recently updated leaders in the minivan class. This is most obvious in the features department, as you can't get the Sedona with useful items like keyless ignition/entry, a rear-seat entertainment system or blind-spot monitoring. The Sedona's interior design looks rather dated as well, and you won't find a second-row bench seat option as in some competitors. While the 2014 Kia Sedona still has a lot to offer, we strongly suggest minivan shoppers compare it with the Honda Odyssey, Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna before making a final decision.

2014 Kia Sedona models

The 2014 Kia Sedona is a minivan with seating for seven passengers. It's available in two trim levels, LX and EX.

The entry-level LX comes equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, foglights, rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, rear parking sensors, air-conditioning with rear controls, a 60/40-split third-row seat, keyless entry, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

Optional for the LX is the Power Package, which adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, dual power-sliding side doors, a rearview camera (display in the rearview mirror) and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The EX comes standard with the LX's optional features above and further adds heated mirrors, power rear vent windows, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a trip computer.

The options list on the EX includes a Luxury package that bundles a sunroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers, power-adjustable pedals and a driver's seat memory feature. A navigation system is also optional and comes with an eight-speaker Infinity sound system.

2014 Highlights

The Kia Sedona is back after a one-year hiatus. Minor styling changes inside and out are the only notable updates.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2014 Kia Sedona is a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 269 horsepower and 246 pound-feet of torque. It sends its power to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA fuel economy estimates are 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway), which are a bit less than those of the Odyssey and Sienna.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Kia Sedona include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, side-curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Rear parking sensors are standard on all Sedonas, while a rearview camera is optional on the LX and standard on the EX.

In government crash tests, the 2014 Kia Sedona scored a rating of five stars overall, with five stars in frontal and side crash tests and four stars in rollover testing. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2014 Sedona a rating of "Good."

Driving

The 2014 Kia Sedona's V6 engine delivers the performance expected for a minivan, with suitable power for tooling around town and quickly getting up to speed on freeway entrance ramps. The Sedona's ride quality is also quite comfortable, enough so that your brood might very well nod off on longer trips. Through turns, the suspension delivers secure, though unremarkable, handling.

Interior

Inside, the 2014 Kia Sedona sports a functional interior, though the layout and look of the dash and controls is a bit of a throwback compared to the fresher designs in newer competitors. Noise levels are low and captain's chairs for the front and second-row passengers offer good comfort and legroom. The 60/40-split third-row bench seat is fine for the elementary school crowd.

The interior also offers an abundance of storage bins, including an overhead holder for sunglasses and a center console sized to fit iPads and other portable electronics. When it comes to bigger cargo, all or part of the third-row seat can be folded into the floor to open up 80 cubic feet of storage space. If that's not enough, one or both of the second-row seats can be folded forward or wrestled out entirely (making it necessary to find somewhere to store them) to create a 141.5-cubic-foot cargo hold.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Kia Sedona.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(16%)
1(18%)
3.5
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great value on the EX
arizonajim,03/22/2014
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We have only had the Sedona for 2 weeks, but we really like it. It feels great, has plenty of power, and cost a lot less that the Toyota or the Honda vans. The pedals adjust for my wife, who is 5 feet tall, and she loves it. It has leather, power seat with memory, and everything I want. It has a sun roof, which I didn't want. If it missing anything, I can't imagine what it might be. It has back up camera, back up warning, blue tooth. After a year we still love the van. We take our 3 grandchildren places and have room to carry plenty of stuff. We get between 20 and 22 miles per gallon in mixed driving.
Not happy
Chris,07/13/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Where to begin. First, for my first mini-van, this is a true let down. On the on set, i was really impressed with the roomy interior, seats, and the power rear doors and hatch. But the let down and buyers remorse quickly came after. First, the positive. This van has a lot of power, surprisingly so. If you want it to move, it will. The van is pretty spacious, so no complaints there. The seats don't collapse into the floor, at least not my model year. Visibility out the windows is good too. Comfort is ok, not too great and not too poor. Now, areas where I am not happy. First, the van said it has seat warmers. Let me begin by saying this was sold to me as seat heaters, and as the upper model, not base, I took it at face value. We didn't test it prior to buying so I take that on me, but let me tell you, they are not seat heaters. The dealer replaced them as they didn't seem to work. they even got kia corporate involved. At the end, I was told they are just warmers, not heaters, and thus, they don't do either. It feels maybe a tad warm, and then its done. So that was a disappointment. Technology in this is out dated, but I knew that obviously buying it. What I did not realize is the bluetooth is very touch and go, and works when it wants to. I have tried different phones, brands, and operating systems, Android and iOS, doesn't matter, it behaves the same, and dealer response is we don't fine anything wrong. Next is fuel mileage. This is perhaps the biggest let down. My wife drives this van, and drives it like grandma, and this van, in the city, empty - no cargo or passengers, maybe gets 15 MPG. On highway, 19 or 20. Never have I got anywhere near EPA sticker. Ever. And that is driving it like Ms. Daisy. Currently the locking mechanism had to be replaced as it wasn't locking properly, and the dealer took care of it. Another issue was the rear windshield wiper, right after purchase, the rubber separated and scratched the rear window badly. They had to replace both the rear glass and the rear windshield wiper. Now, out of nowhere, inside the van a new issue has emerged and the dealer doesn't want to take care of it. Lets see what happens as Kia corporate doesn't seem interested in helping either. This is the first issue where they don't seem interested in helping. But from my perspective, this van has been a true disappointment, and a let down. If i could go back, I would not purchase it. Too many issues, and currently my odometer is sitting at 10,000 miles and have had the van just over a year. Another thought, is resale value. All cars loose value, but Kia seems to be like a boulder dropped in the ocean...the value drops that fast.
No longer a proud owner.
pat gilchrist,11/07/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Bought a new 2014. This is our 2nd.kia van. Twice in2 years we've had issues with it. First time while sitting at red light the van started surging forward. I jammed both feet on the break pedal. Scared me to death. Today while pulling into 3 lanes of traffic one again it surged forward. My husband was driving and was furious. The first time we had the van towed to the dealership in Columbus ohio. They found no problems. This time we will take to the dealership in WV. We could easily have hit some other car or a building. I think we will take a hit and get rid of it. Not a happy kia person now.
Best van I owned
Johnna,10/21/2017
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Ok first off I used to own a Pontiac montana and during repairs we rented a Kia a few times and loved it. So after the positive experience we decided to purchase one. That was the best thing we ever did. We got the base model because it had 8000 miles ( thinking about the warranty) and the only owner was the dealer as a service vehicle and it’s the best van ever! It moves like a sports car, the ride is smooth, the cabin is spacious, the maintenance is non existent. I’ve had the car for about a year and a half and has had no problems at all to date. It saves us so much money in gas and repairs. The only con was the amenities, no power doors and base radio with no backup cameras but with the money we saved we can purchase it no biggie, because the deal was amazing. I’ve become a fan of the Sedona and will be upgrading or just purchasing another Kia.
See all 6 reviews of the 2014 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
269 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
269 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2014 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Poor
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Kia Sedona

Used 2014 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2014 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Kia Sedona?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Kia Sedona trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX is priced between $10,612 and$10,612 with odometer readings between 72034 and72034 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX is priced between $8,577 and$8,577 with odometer readings between 103482 and103482 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Kia Sedona for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2014 Sedonas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,577 and mileage as low as 72034 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Kia Sedona.

Can't find a used 2014 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sedona for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,538.

Find a used Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,613.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sedona for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,296.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,658.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Kia Sedona?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sedona lease specials

Related Used 2014 Kia Sedona info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles