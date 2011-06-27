I have an 05 Sedona and this van is surprisingly the most reliable van I have ever seen. Kia's cars are crap but this van has 306,234 miles on it right now and still runs like the day it came off the showroom floor. The engine is so quiet you can't hear it run and the transmission still shifts like it should. I love the room inside and the seats are easy to remove. I've even hauled my jetski in it a few times! I keep the oil changed with 10 w30 Mobil 1 synthetic. That may also account for the great gas mileage I get in this van. It only uses a quarter tank up and back from my house to my mother's house which is about 80 miles away as long as you keep the mph fairly steady. Keep that in mind.

