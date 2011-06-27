  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(138)
Appraise this car

2005 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent value, roomy interior with lots of cupholders and storage bins, solid build quality, lengthy warranty coverage.
  • Handling and steering response could be better, missing a few key minivan features, ABS not standard, below-average fuel mileage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While mainstream minivans may offer all the latest gadgets, Kia's Sedona continues to stuff all essential ingredients of a family vehicle into a value-priced package.

2005 Highlights

Second-row captain's chairs are now available on the LX, while all models get larger rear drum brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Kia Sedona.

5(44%)
4(31%)
3(11%)
2(12%)
1(2%)
4.0
138 reviews
See all 138 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This thing won't die!
eagleboyrox,07/09/2012
I have an 05 Sedona and this van is surprisingly the most reliable van I have ever seen. Kia's cars are crap but this van has 306,234 miles on it right now and still runs like the day it came off the showroom floor. The engine is so quiet you can't hear it run and the transmission still shifts like it should. I love the room inside and the seats are easy to remove. I've even hauled my jetski in it a few times! I keep the oil changed with 10 w30 Mobil 1 synthetic. That may also account for the great gas mileage I get in this van. It only uses a quarter tank up and back from my house to my mother's house which is about 80 miles away as long as you keep the mph fairly steady. Keep that in mind.
She's My Work Horse
yankeegirl89,08/13/2013
This Van Currently has 123,000+ miles on it and counting, we've used it to haul all my kids to their games and meets, move their stuff to their college dorms and apartments. We have moved furniture, appliances, taken trips, been all over in it, she's been old reliable. Haven't had any problems with this van, I would buy another one were it not for the fact that in another year I wont need to be moving anymore kids and I can downsize again finally.
Bought New in January 2005
socaldave,02/05/2013
Bought the van fully loaded: leather, DVD, ABS, moonroof, etc. Comparatively equipped mini-vans were much more expensive. Currently has about 58k miles after 8 years. The brakes went out by 20k miles and the ABS never seemed to work right. Replaced tires with Hankook (factory) tires the first couple of times. The inner walls on the front tires kept wearing out. Went with Michelins the last time and they seem to be working better. Haven't had any major problems but looking at around $900 for timing belt replacement at 60k miles. Also, spark plugs are very difficult to change out. I average about 13 mpg city and 20 freeway. Paint is fading. Mirrors and bumpers are first to go.
Good van
busmunoz,04/26/2013
Bought the van used in 2009, and other than the required maintenance I never had to fix a thing. I love this van. I put about 75,000 miles on it and it is more reliable than any new car I ever bought.
See all 138 reviews of the 2005 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2005 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2005 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Kia Sedona?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Kia Sedona for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Kia Sedona.

Can't find a used 2005 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sedona for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,705.

Find a used Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,185.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sedona for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,362.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,752.

