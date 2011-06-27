  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
2015 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive dashboard and cockpit
  • value-priced
  • unique forward-collapsing second-row seats
  • extensive equipment availability
  • quiet cabin.
  • Subpar fuel economy ratings in SX-L trim
  • slightly less cargo space than primary rivals
  • SX-L's lounge seats don't collapse forward.
List Price Range
$11,495 - $19,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

The all-new 2015 Kia Sedona minivan is a welcome arrival, as it retains its traditional value advantage while adding plenty of upscale style and features.

Vehicle overview

The minivan segment has been dominated for years by Chrysler, Honda and Toyota, but the all-new 2015 Kia Sedona is out to crash the party. Replacing the functional but forgettable second-generation Sedona, the redesigned 2015 model wears crisp, muscular sheet metal that Kia says is crossover-inspired, accented by a prominent grille with the company's trademark style. Inside, the crossover theme continues with a driving environment that resembles a cockpit, including a prominent console between the front seats -- unique among minivans -- where the shift lever resides. Throw in competitive versatility and Kia's value-oriented pricing, and you've got a compelling new option that deserves close consideration alongside the usual suspects.

Despite the 2015 Sedona's dramatically different appearance, this isn't the sort of revolutionary product that we've come to expect from Kia in recent years. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. Chances are, you're not looking for a revolution: just sliding doors, spaciousness, flexible seating options, plenty of safety and up-to-date equipment, all of which the new Sedona provides. The crossover design cues are where the Sedona goes a step further. Kia knows a lot of buyers skip over minivans because three-row crossovers simply look and feel cooler, so the 2015 Sedona is a novel attempt to meet them halfway. If you're sensitive to the stigma associated with diaper-toting minivan ownership, perhaps this Kia will make you think twice.

At heart, of course, the Sedona is as much of a box on wheels as the next minivan. But some nifty features lie within, including the SX-L model's fixed lounge-style second-row seats with generous slide-and-recline adjustments, lateral sliding functionality and extendable leg rests. In all other trims, the second-row seats collapse upright behind the front row to facilitate cargo-carrying, an interesting solution that eliminates the common minivan chore of removing those heavy chairs. On the other hand, maximum cargo capacity suffers as a result, leaving the Sedona marginally behind its main rivals (and woefully so in SX-L trim).

Those rivals are well-established, starting with the 2015 Honda Odyssey, which wins in fuel economy and road handling, but carries a steeper price. The refreshed 2015 Toyota Sienna runs neck and neck with the Odyssey in most respects, but the Sedona is again likely to be the better value. Although the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country's Stow 'n Go seats are the slickest in the business, the van's overall interior quality pales in comparison to the Kia's. Dark-horse candidates include the Nissan Quest (if cargo space isn't a high priority) and the 2015 Mazda 5 (if a smaller minivan would serve you better).

So where does that leave the 2015 Kia Sedona? Right in the thick of things, we'd say. Although it doesn't notably raise the bar, the Sedona possesses many strengths that make it a must-drive if you're shopping in this segment.

2015 Kia Sedona models

The 2015 Kia Sedona minivan is offered in five trim levels: L, LX, EX, SX and SX-L. Note that only the EX comes standard with eight-passenger seating, but it's optional on LX and SX, with seven-passenger seating mandatory on the L and SX-L.

The L starts with 17-inch steel wheels, dual manual sliding doors, rear parking sensors, manual front seats with a driver height adjustment, Slide-n-Stow forward-collapsing second-row seats, a split-folding third-row seat, stain-resistant fabric upholstery, dual gloveboxes, air-conditioning with rear controls, power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB connectivity.

The LX adds 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlight accents, power-folding exterior mirrors, roof rails, tinted rear windows, a 4.3-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), two extra speakers for the audio system and Kia's Uvo eServices telematics.

The EX adds 18-inch alloys, upgraded LED headlight accents (with discrete LEDs instead of a solid bar), foglights, heated exterior mirrors, an adjustable-height power liftgate, power sliding doors, keyless entry and ignition, a monochromatic 3.5-inch driver information display, leather upholstery, a refrigerated lower glovebox, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a remote garage door opener, tri-zone automatic climate control, rear sunshades, dual rapid-charge USB ports and an eight-speaker Infinity audio system with HD radio.

The SX throws in LED taillights, four-way driver power lumbar, driver memory settings, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated front and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, selectable drive modes (affecting transmission shift points and steering weight), a color driver information display (with an enhanced proximity display for the rear parking sensors), an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls and a blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert.

The SX-L tops the range with 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a heated and wood-trimmed steering wheel, wood interior trim and second-row lounge seats with airplane-style winged headrests and extendable leg rests.

A few of the higher trims' standard features can be added to lower trim levels via two options packages. The LX Convenience package adds the refrigerated glovebox, heated front seats, power sliding doors, eight-passenger seating and rear sunshades. The EX Premium package adds four-way driver lumbar, driver memory functions, the power front passenger seat, heated first- and second-row seats and the blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alerts.

Offered exclusively on the SX-L is the Technology package, which adds xenon headlights with automatic high beam control, a surround-view parking camera system, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system.

Stand-alone options on all trims include a tow hitch and a rear seat entertainment system.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Sedona is completely redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Sedona is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine rated at 276 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is a six-speed automatic, and all Sedonas employ front-wheel drive. With the optional hitch installed, the Sedona can tow up to 3,500 pounds. In Edmunds testing, the Sedona went from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is one of the quicker times in the minivan class.

The EPA's fuel economy estimates stand at 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway) for the L, LX and EX trims, which is about average for this class but not impressive for a new model. The SX improves to 21 mpg combined (18/25), ostensibly because of its electric power steering system, which lightens the engine's workload. Meanwhile, the SX-L drops to a subpar 19 mpg combined (17/22) despite sharing that steering system, a deficit only partly explained by the extra 100 or so pounds it carries.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2015 Kia Sedona models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, hill start assist, active front headrests, rear parking sensors, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

Available electronic aids, depending on trim, include a rearview camera, a surround-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alerts, a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning system (without automatic braking). The optional Uvo service includes automatic crash notification and special monitoring services for secondary drivers (including speed-, location- and curfew-limit alerts).

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2015 Sedona its highest rating of "Good" across the board, making it one of the agency's Top Safety Pick winners. The Sedona earned "Good" ratings for both small- and moderate-overlap frontal-crash tests, as well as for side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection.

During Edmunds testing, the Kia Sedona stopped from 60 mph in 119 feet, which is an excellent braking distance for a minivan.

Driving

Acceleration from the 2015 Sedona's V6 engine is confident and refined, and the six-speed automatic transmission shifts promptly and unobtrusively. The selectable drive modes (Normal, Comfort and Eco) provided in the SX and SX-L afford driver control over transmission and steering calibration, but the differences are slight.

Among minivans, the Sedona is exceptionally quiet, as engine, road and wind noise are all held to reasonable levels. The ride quality is agreeable on most surfaces, though the SX-L's 19-inch wheels can make bumps a bit more vivid than they need to be. Around turns, the Sedona acquits itself well for a big people hauler. There's nothing particularly memorable about driving Kia's latest minivan, but that approachable character should endear it to potential buyers.

Interior

The 2015 Sedona has possibly the most memorable first row of any minivan, with classy-looking gauges and buttons on the dashboard and a full center console between the front seats. The console-mounted shift lever is easier to use than the dash-mounted shifters in other full-size minivans. That's the crossover feel that Kia was going for, and it certainly sets the Sedona apart. On the downside, though, you lose out on extra potential storage possibilities that you would otherwise get from a minivan with an open console area.

Seat comfort is good in all three rows, with adult-size space even in the way back. The available eight-passenger layout is achieved by the addition of a second-row middle seat that can "Slide-n-Stow" forward with the outboard chairs or be removed when not in use. This seat's backrest also folds forward to serve as a second-row armrest with two integrated cupholders. The SX-L's lounge-style captain's chairs offer more maximum legroom than the Sienna's similar seats, allowing an average-size passenger to stretch out on the extendable leg rest; taller passengers, however, will find that the front seatback prevents such an indulgence. Notably, the SX-L seats lack Slide-n-Stow functionality, so this trim level is more about carrying people than stuff.

The Sedona provides 33.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third-row seat and a healthy 78.4 cubes with the rear seats folded into the floor, although the strap-actuated folding process requires more muscle than expected. It's a bit easier to flip the Slide-n-Stow second-row seats into their collapsed forward position, opening up 142 cubic feet of space in every trim except the SX-L (which loses an unspecified but significant amount due to its fixed lounge chairs). The Sienna and Odyssey provide 150 and 148 cubes, respectively, but only if you remove the heavy second-row seats. Kia figured most minivan owners would trade 6-8 cubic feet for the added convenience.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Kia Sedona.

5(42%)
4(29%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(12%)
3.9
24 reviews
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sedona SXL is more than a minivan
New Kia Driver,09/02/2015
SX-Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We purchased a Sedona SXL 7 months ago and have put 12000 miles on it since then. Coming from a 2008 Honda Odyssey there are some distinct differences. Most noticeable is how much quieter the interior is in the Sedona. You can have conversation with people in the back seats at highway speeds in the Sedona without shouting, unlike the Odyssey. The body structure of the Sedona feels very solid -- no rattles, or flex over bumps, like we would notice in the Odyssey. The layout of the instruments and controls in the Sedona are very user friendly and intuitive, more so than the Odyssey. With the console mounted shifter the driving position in the Sedona is less "minivany" than Odyssey. Both vehicles have a comfortable ride, with the Sedona having firmer seats and slightly firmer suspension, which gives it a more stable ride, with less wallow than the Honda. Both are great road trip cars, but the Sedona definitely feels like a more of a luxury car than the Odyssey. Tracks better on the highway too. Real world MPG is about the same, around 24 highway and 18 around town. In terms of driving, the Sedona is more satisfying on the road. We were first considering a Sedona SX model, but after looking at the SXL my wife really liked the extra features -- lounge seats, nappa leather, flashy chrome wheels, and especially the technology package with surround camera. The camera is an amazingly amazingly practical feature. We've owned Mercedes, BMW and Infiniti, Honda, Land Rover, Ford, Lincoln and Chevy vehicles over the years. This is our first time buying a Kia and we are still surprised how much we like it. While it likely won't hold it's value like the Honda, for us it was a better overall value than the other vans. Odyssey advantages: The engine and transmission in the Odyssey felt slightly smoother and more refined under quick acceleration, and the Odyssey has more third row room (since we only use the third row occasionally this was not a big deal). We looked at the new Odyssey and Toyota Sienna as well before we purchased. We also had a Town and Country rental for a week and were surprised that we actually liked it. Side by side it's not quite as good as the Asian minivans but considering that you can buy one for $9K less than the other vans I understand why so many people buy them. All these minivans are great family vehicles but the combination of unmatched features, styling, drive quality and price swayed our decision to buy the Sedona. Of the four we ranked them Sedona, Odyssey, Sienna and Town and Country.
3 months ownership of used 2015 Sedona SX
Kee-ah,07/02/2016
SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
On Purchase: Purchased used with 17k mileage, very happy with it, but will replace OEM (kumbo) tires as they are real noisy. No DRLs, mileage is 18-19 mpg in city, but great acceleration and brakes. Watch out when folding up/down 2nd row seats , seatbelt buckle can hinder seat movement to lock in seating position, found out the hard way and mashed the buckle mechanism not knowing it was the problem. Overall very pleased so far, last van was 2004 Odyssey. 3-month follow-up: Follow-up after 3 months - still very impressed with Sedona especially after replacing tires with Bridgestone equivalents (from Costco), now quiet ride. Transported two twin beds (mattress, box, headboards and rails) all in one trip after moving middle row seats all the way up. Noticed brakes were not as solid as I braked one time hard with seven passengers onboard and the van didn't quite stop as quick as I wanted as the brakes faded, no harm, but need to have dealer check it out. All in all, still impressed and pleased with my purchase, will see what my first check-up experience will be with the dealership is like at 30K service. 18-month followup: Still enjoying the Kia - no problems to report. I checked the brakes at the 30K service, dealership said no problems on brakes, but I know that they fade when I brake hard with full van of my 5-6 kids due to weight? I may replace brake pads soon and hope this remedies this problem. I really like using the Android Auto with the Kia big screen - works nicely with touchscreen. I would recommend Kia (this is my first one) and hope the reliability continues.
The Optimal Choice for Minivan Haters
Park,03/31/2016
SX-Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
My wife hated wagons and minivans and swore to never drive one. Then we had our first kid and I convinced her to go with a wagon for the extra cargo room and grew to really appreciate it. So when we had our second child a few years later, the wife readily agreed to a minivan upgrade after having had seen the light. It just made sense since having to deal with multiple child seats, strollers, kid gear, and hauling parents/in-laws with a single vehicle. But since I'm the primary driver on the weekends, any old minivan wouldn't do. What I really like about the Kia Sedona SX-L is the SUV-like styling (exterior, cockpit, center console), luxury accommodations (cooled seats, soft-touch surfaces, Napa leather -- something not even offered on a 3-series BMW, but available as an expensive upgrade on the 550i), safety/convenience/technology features (360 camera view with rearward turning radius, blind spot monitoring, collision warning and rear cross-traffic alerts, proximity keyless entry/start, smart lift gate), performance (strong engine with passing power, relatively nimble handling), and value (cheaper than competition with long warranty). There's plenty of room in the third row seats for adults to boot. We've owned it for 13-months now without any problems or reliability issues. Things we don't like: drive-by-wire throttle input delays; tiny interior conversation mirror; occasionally laggy infotainment system; difficult to move second row captains chairs; cheap-feeling plastic chair controls; Lack of steering wheel transmission paddle controls; poor visibility of blind spot indicators in bright sunlight; lack of sunglasses holders; LED "positioning lights" only come on with the headlights; and the rear suspension bounces over bumps even when fully loaded with passengers.
Still in love!!
BrightSilver,05/11/2017
SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
After testing other mini vans I decided to go with the Sedona. The interior of the Toyota Sienna look too bland for my taste. Honda Odyssey too ugly for me. Test drove Chrysler Town and Country and it felt like it was going to break down. Nissan Quest poor crash ratings so I did not bother. After two years of driving Sedona I had two issues. One was side power sliding door it would not completely close until 2-3 times using remote. Dealer greased power latch and it was corrected. Second transmission shifts harsh one time 1-2 gear when cold then it drives very smooth. Took in for inspection they found nothing and just reset trans cpu. Still have this issue. Electronics are easy to use including gps. With several kids interior is still looks new. Seats are comfortable on long trips. Leather is very nice. After a couple of road trips I still don't have any rock chips so the paint is excellent. Performance is great easy to drive 80-85mph with no effort. I have done 29.5mpg hwy in the city about 16-18mpg. I highly recommend the Kia Sedona. After owning several mini vans this one is my favorite.
See all 24 reviews of the 2015 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Kia Sedona
More About This Model

Quick Summary
With only five offerings in the minivan segment, no redesign is overlooked. So the arrival of the all-new 2015 Kia Sedona was eagerly anticipated. Accordingly, the 2015 Sedona arrives with new styling, safety features, more power and redesigned seating. It's still a value leader, but now it also offers some features that even its top rivals can't match.

What Is It?
The 2015 Kia Sedona is a seven- or eight-passenger minivan. Fully redesigned for 2015, it rides on a 1.6-inch longer wheelbase, while overall length and width remain within an inch of the outgoing model. Cargo space increases only slightly to 142 cubic feet, which puts it within 8 cubic feet of the segment-leading Toyota Sienna.

What Trim Levels Does It Come In?
Five trim levels of the 2015 Sedona are available: L, LX, EX, SX and SX Limited. We drove the top-trim Sedona SX Limited equipped with the Technology package, which cost $43,295. L trim base models start at $26,795.

All trim levels are powered by a downsized V6 that replaces the Sedona's previous 3.5-liter engine. It's a direct-injected 3.3-liter engine rated at 276 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque: increases of 7 hp and 2 lb-ft over the old engine. A shiftable six-speed automatic driving the front wheels is the only available transmission.

How Does It Drive?
Minivans are typically unremarkable from behind the wheel, and the Sedona is no exception. Its controls offer enough information to prudently guide the van, but nothing more. Steering, in SX and SX Limited models, is electrically assisted and offers moderate weight and feel. It's fine for the domestic duties this vehicle serves. There are three drive modes: Normal, Comfort and Eco. Comfort reduces steering effort, though not significantly, and Eco reduces throttle and transmission response in an effort to improve efficiency.

At the test track, the Sedona's slow reflexes and reluctance to change direction relegate it to the bottom of the heap in terms of handling prowess for minivans. That might sound like a harsh criticism, but it's only noticeable during emergency maneuvers, say in an accident-avoidance situation. It's not something that most minivan drivers will notice around town.

The Sedona's ride quality feels very similar to the Toyota Sienna in XLE trim. You'll be aware you're guiding a big, heavy vehicle, but body motions are relatively well controlled. We could easily spend five hours behind the wheel on smooth, straight roads. If you're not in a hurry, the Sedona treats you well.

Power is adequate for reaching freeway speeds with relative ease, and engine noise is minimal even at full throttle. During instrumented test runs, the 2015 Sedona accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is just slightly quicker than the 2014 Toyota Sienna we tested last year. Manual control over the transmission is available by toggling the shift lever to the left from the Drive gate, although most minivan drivers will keep it in automatic all of the time.

Unique among minivans, the Sedona uses a console-mounted shifter. Alongside the shifter are buttons controlling the drive mode and other secondary controls. The feel is more SUV than minivan, which was the goal. It'll be a worthwhile departure for those who refuse to embrace the minivan experience, but it does compromise the utility of open floor space. Both the Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Town and Country offer a removable center console.

How Configurable Is Its Interior?
Minivans present a rare opportunity to bring unique storage, seating and packaging solutions to an audience that values such convenience above all else. Not producing those solutions here is sinful. To that end, Kia offers two second-row seating configurations in an effort to duplicate the best from its primary competition.

Either two or three passengers are accommodated in the bench row option, which provides a three-way split-folding design. All three seats slide fore and aft individually. Optionally (standard on EX trim), a removable center seat can be added to create a 40/20/40-split second row. The outer seats are not removable in this configuration.

Popular with all rear seat passengers are the two second-row recliners that are available on SX Limited models. Though similar to the Toyota Sienna's recliners, these seats are better executed and offer more reclined legroom for adults and gangly teenagers, and about 3.5 inches of lateral movement each, a feature sure to please moms trying to reach a child from the front row. The seats slide forward and collapse into a small space, allowing easier third-row access than the bench seats.

What About Overall Space and Utility?
At 142 cubic feet, the Sedona's total cargo volume is smaller than all its primary competitors, but not by a significant amount. Only the Toyota Sienna, with 150 cubic feet, offers any real advantage. The usability of minivan interiors is more dependent on the flexibility of the seats than on the volume numbers anyway. All current minivans can easily swallow furniture for local moves, when not loaded with passengers.

Kia's decision to not offer removable seats is based on consumer feedback. However, there's no denying the fact that ultimate cargo volume (the ability to carry a 4-by-8-foot sheet of plywood, for example) is easier in a van with no seats. Even so, Kia points out that its SX-L trim, with its recliners collapsed fully forward, can accomplish the task if the wood is loaded in at an angle. Honda's Odyssey, with its seats removed — provided you have a place to store them — will accommodate the same cargo flat on the floor and still leave room on top for more cargo.

Its third-row seats, like those of most competitors, fold and tumble into the floor. Both practice and strength are required to operate the folding mechanism, but most parents will be able to accomplish it, whether at home or in the Toys 'R Us parking lot. Once folded into the floor, the seats don't lie completely flush, however.

There's plenty of function here, but very little that's truly ground-breaking. Kia's revisions to existing ideas are good ones, and there's little left to covet in other minivans.

How Safe Is It?
All the expected safety features are standard: antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. Lane departure warning, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection with cross-traffic alert and active cruise control are optional. A rearview camera is standard on LX and higher trims.

After testing by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Sedona received a five-star rating. In similar testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the Sedona received a  "Good" rating in all categories, which earned it a "Top Safety Pick" designation.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
Fuel economy ratings are trim-level dependent in the Sedona. SX and SX-L trim levels benefit from electric power steering, which saves fuel. The sweet spot in the lineup is the SX model, which offers 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway). Lower trims are rated at 20 mpg combined and 18 city/24 highway. The SX-L, despite the benefits of electric power steering, drags the efficiency down below base trim levels with 19-inch wheels and more equipment. It earns 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway).

During our testing, the Sedona SX-L turned in an overall number of 18.4 mpg. On our standard evaluation loop, we managed 22.0 mpg. The Honda Odyssey, which is the standard for efficiency in the class, earns 22 mpg combined and 19 city/28 highway.

How Nice Is Its Interior?
As of this writing we've only experienced the top-trim SX Limited model, which offers stitched leather in volumes out of proportion with the more modest and domestic needs of most minivan users. Even so, it's nice stuff. Leather seats are standard starting at the EX trim level, while the SX Limited comes with upgraded Napa leather.

Infotainment and HVAC controls are arranged horizontally and are intuitive to use. Three-zone automatic climate control is standard in EX and higher trims, while lower trims provide conventional fan speed and temperature controls for front and rear passengers. Keyless entry and start are standard on EX and higher trims.

Two 2.1-amp USB plugs, adequate for powering an iPad, are present in the first and second rows on EX trims and higher. Three 12-volt outlets and two 110-volt AC plugs are also available.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
With a desirable combination of efficiency, quality and configurable seating, the Honda Odyssey is a must-see competitor. Toyota's Sienna is also another strong contender and it's the only minivan sold in the U.S. that offers optional all-wheel drive. It, too, offers multiple second-row seat configurations. The Chrysler Town and Country's Stow 'n Go seating provides the most flexible interior in any minivan.

Why Should You Consider This Minivan
Value remains the Sedona's biggest selling point. A fully optioned Sedona SX Limited costs at least $1,000 less than similarly equipped competitors and offers some features (like active cruise control) that are not available on some of its competitors. If you're after a minivan with ample features for marginally less than most of the competition, the Sedona is your van. Its 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty only adds to the value equation.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car
The inability to create an empty van with a relatively flat load floor hurts the Sedona's utility value, so if you use your minivan as a weekend work truck it might not serve your needs. Fuel economy, too, isn't as high as some competitors that are already deep in their model cycle. If you prioritize open space and ultimate efficiency, there are better choices.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2015 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SX-Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Kia Sedona?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Kia Sedona trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Kia Sedona EX is priced between $12,625 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 56353 and107954 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Kia Sedona L is priced between $11,495 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 66895 and86956 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Kia Sedona SX is priced between $13,991 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 77121 and81488 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited is priced between $19,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 64371 and64371 miles.

Which used 2015 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Kia Sedona for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2015 Sedonas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,495 and mileage as low as 56353 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Kia Sedona.

