2021 Kia Sedona
What’s new
- The L trim level has been discontinued
- Part of the third Sedona generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive SUV-like cockpit design
- Lots of features for the money
- Pleasantly quiet cabin at highway speeds
- Slightly less cargo capacity than in rivals
- Busy ride over rough pavement and large bumps
2021 Kia Sedona Review
While three-row SUVs are very popular, you still can't beat a minivan for family hauling duties. Power-sliding rear doors make minivans a cinch for kids to get in and out, and a deep cargo well behind the third-row seat gives you space for securing and hauling extra cargo. The 2021 Kia Sedona builds on top of these traditional minivan strengths with expressive styling and a pleasant interior.
Even though this Sedona dates back a few years — it was last redesigned for 2015 — Kia's minivan stacks up well against newer rivals. The overall impression of the cabin is one of quality and comfort, with nicely textured plastics, soft leather and ample seat cushioning. The Sedona also has one of the most intuitive infotainment systems around, plus a full complement of advanced driving aids available on mid-trim models. Buyers on a budget should also be satisfied with its competitive pricing. While the Chrysler Voyager is less expensive overall, the price for the Sedona's mix of features can't be beat.
While the Sedona doesn't have any fatal flaws, it does have a slightly rougher ride and a little less cargo space than competitors. We also expect a fully redesigned Sedona to come out next year. If you're looking for the most up-to-date minivan, you might want to wait for Kia to pull the wraps off the redesigned version.
What's it like to live with?
This version of the Kia Sedona debuted in 2015. Edmunds added one to our fleet for a one-year test that covered more than 20,000 miles. We liked the Sedona, though it lagged behind competitors in some areas, especially fuel economy. Kia has since made some improvements, but most of our observations from that test still apply to the 2021 Sedona.
Which Sedona does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Sedona models
The 2021 Kia Sedona minivan comes in three trim levels — LX, EX and SX — all of which come standard with eight-passenger seating. Under the hood is a 3.3-liter V6 engine (276 horsepower, 248 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
LX
Standard features for the base Sedona LX include:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic headlights
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- A 7-inch touchscreen
- A six-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
EX
The EX adds a bunch of features and costs just a bit more than the LX. Its upgrades include:
- 18-inch wheels
- Roof rails
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Remote-controlled sliding rear doors
- Rear sunshades
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Heated front seats
- Leather upholstery
- Three charge-only USB ports
- A wireless charging pad
- Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
The EX Premium package bridges the gap between the EX and range-topping SX. Features on this package include:
- Heated and power-folding mirrors
- Chrome exterior trim
- A sunroof
- A hands-free liftgate
- An auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Driver memory settings
- Four-way power lumbar adjustment for driver's seat
- A power-adjustable passenger's seat
- A 110-volt household-style power outlet
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Sedona and the car in front)
SX
The SX is the most luxe Sedona available. Starting with the EX's contents, it adds:
- EX Premium package
- LED headlights
- A noise-reducing windshield
- Selectable drive modes
- A heated steering wheel
- Ventilated front seats
- An 8-inch touchscreen
- Voice recognition
- A navigation system
- An eight-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Sedona and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$30,400
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,700
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$41,500
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sedona safety features:
- Uvo eServices
- Notifies emergency services with your location in the event of a crash in which the airbags deploy.
- Blind Spot Collision Warning
- Lets you know if there's a car in your blind spot or if one is approaching when you're backing up.
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Detects if a head-on crash is imminent and applies the brakes to avoid or mitigate the crash.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Sedona vs. the competition
Kia Sedona vs. Honda Odyssey
The Honda Odyssey has been our favorite minivan since its latest generation debuted in 2018. We're impressed by the Odyssey's high-quality interior materials and thoughtful features, such as a vacuum cleaner and a rear-cabin camera for keeping an eye on the kids. The Odyssey is generally more expensive than the Kia, but it's also a much nicer minivan.
Kia Sedona vs. Toyota Sienna
The Toyota Sienna is fully redesigned for 2021, complete with significantly upgraded interior appointments and a hybrid powertrain. This is a minivan you'll want to keep an eye on, but the next-generation Sedona — due for the 2022 model year — might give the new Sienna a run for its money.
Kia Sedona vs. Chrysler Pacifica
The Chrysler Pacifica is a solid pick for a minivan. It's easy to fold its second-row seats into the floor, allowing you to switch your family-hauling minivan into a cargo van in just a few minutes. You can also get the Pacifica with all-wheel drive. The Sedona counters by offering more advanced driver safety features as standard plus a longer warranty.
FAQ
Is the Kia Sedona a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Kia Sedona?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Kia Sedona:
- The L trim level has been discontinued
- Part of the third Sedona generation introduced for 2015
Is the Kia Sedona reliable?
Is the 2021 Kia Sedona a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Kia Sedona?
The least-expensive 2021 Kia Sedona is the 2021 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,400.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $30,400
- EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,700
- SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,500
What are the different models of Kia Sedona?
