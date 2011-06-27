Estimated values
2016 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,795
|$14,032
|$16,361
|Clean
|$11,504
|$13,686
|$15,928
|Average
|$10,921
|$12,992
|$15,063
|Rough
|$10,338
|$12,298
|$14,197
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sedona SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,846
|$18,852
|$21,981
|Clean
|$15,455
|$18,386
|$21,400
|Average
|$14,671
|$17,454
|$20,237
|Rough
|$13,888
|$16,521
|$19,074
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sedona SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,629
|$17,404
|$20,291
|Clean
|$14,268
|$16,973
|$19,755
|Average
|$13,544
|$16,113
|$18,681
|Rough
|$12,821
|$15,252
|$17,608
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sedona L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,125
|$13,235
|$15,431
|Clean
|$10,850
|$12,907
|$15,023
|Average
|$10,300
|$12,253
|$14,206
|Rough
|$9,750
|$11,599
|$13,390
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,273
|$15,791
|$18,411
|Clean
|$12,945
|$15,400
|$17,924
|Average
|$12,289
|$14,620
|$16,950
|Rough
|$11,633
|$13,839
|$15,976