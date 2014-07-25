Used 2009 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

Fort Wayne Kia - Fort Wayne / Indiana

3rd row seats: split-bench, 7-Passenger Seating, AM/FM/CD/MP3/Sat Audio System w/8 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Overhead console, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 38762 miles below market average!2009 Kia Sedona LX Silver FWDAt Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Kia Sedona LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDMB233496273336

Stock: K13744A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020