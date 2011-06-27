Vehicle overview

Minivans provide an obvious advantage over SUVs when it comes to family hauling duties. Space, features and utility are hallmarks of this segment, but so, too, is a rather lofty price tag as options pile up. The 2011 Kia Sedona, on the other hand, handily fulfills the minivan role while also representing a relative bargain.

The price tag of a base model Sedona is in the same ballpark as that of base model versions of the front-running minivans, but the Kia delivers more in the way of standard features. A similarly equipped Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna will cost you thousands of dollars more. The Sedona is also backed by a very generous 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty to sweeten the deal.

Negatives include cheap interior materials here and there. The Sedona's shortcomings are made more apparent by the fact that the Honda and Toyota minivans have undergone full makeovers for the 2011 model year -- makeovers that have raised the bar. The 2011 Sedona, on the other hand, has seen only a minor styling refresh and a bump in power output.

Resale is another concern, as the Kia will not retain its value as well as the class-leading 2011 Honda Odyssey and 2011 Toyota Sienna. The 2011 Sedona also lacks some of the latest features and overall refinement of its competitors, but this deficiency shouldn't be a deal-breaker. As a safe, comfortable minivan that won't cost an arm and a leg, the 2011 Kia Sedona certainly deserves consideration.