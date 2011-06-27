  1. Home
2011 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent warranty
  • comfortable ride
  • quiet cabin
  • great value.
  • Some subpar interior materials and controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Kia Sedona delivers most of the features, comfort and safety of its more popular rivals without breaking the bank.

Vehicle overview

Minivans provide an obvious advantage over SUVs when it comes to family hauling duties. Space, features and utility are hallmarks of this segment, but so, too, is a rather lofty price tag as options pile up. The 2011 Kia Sedona, on the other hand, handily fulfills the minivan role while also representing a relative bargain.

The price tag of a base model Sedona is in the same ballpark as that of base model versions of the front-running minivans, but the Kia delivers more in the way of standard features. A similarly equipped Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna will cost you thousands of dollars more. The Sedona is also backed by a very generous 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty to sweeten the deal.

Negatives include cheap interior materials here and there. The Sedona's shortcomings are made more apparent by the fact that the Honda and Toyota minivans have undergone full makeovers for the 2011 model year -- makeovers that have raised the bar. The 2011 Sedona, on the other hand, has seen only a minor styling refresh and a bump in power output.

Resale is another concern, as the Kia will not retain its value as well as the class-leading 2011 Honda Odyssey and 2011 Toyota Sienna. The 2011 Sedona also lacks some of the latest features and overall refinement of its competitors, but this deficiency shouldn't be a deal-breaker. As a safe, comfortable minivan that won't cost an arm and a leg, the 2011 Kia Sedona certainly deserves consideration.

2011 Kia Sedona models

The seven-passenger 2011 Kia Sedona minivan is offered in two trim levels: LX and EX. Standard features on the LX include 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, keyless entry, full power accessories, rear parking sensors, front and rear air-conditioning, a fold-down table between the front seats and removable second-row captain's chairs. Also standard are 60/40-split fold-flat third-row bench seats, cloth upholstery, a tilt steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, Bluetooth and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio and a USB/auxiliary audio input jack.

Upgrading to the EX trim will add 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated sideview mirrors, a power tailgate, power rear quarter windows, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer and wood grain interior trim. Also included on the EX and available on the LX as part of the optional Power package are 16-inch alloy wheels (LX), dual power-sliding doors, chrome exterior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rearview camera.

Additional options are available on EX models via bundled packages. The Luxury package adds a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory and tri-zone automatic climate control. The Luxury package is required to further upgrade the Sedona with either (but not both) of the following bundles: the Premium Entertainment package (which includes a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system with an in-dash six-disc changer) and the Navigation package (which includes a navigation system and an eight-speaker Infinity stereo).

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Kia Sedona receives a minor styling refresh to bring it more in line with Kia's latest design direction, as well as a smaller, yet more powerful and efficient 3.5-liter engine. The entry-level short-wheelbase trim has been discontinued and some minor features have been shuffled between the LX and EX trims.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Kia Sedona is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 271 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only available transmission. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg in combined driving, which is about average for a minivan.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2011 Kia Sedona include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

The Sedona has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) resulted in perfect five-star ratings in both frontal and side impacts for the structurally similar 2010 model. It also received the top "Good" rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2011 Kia Sedona provides more than enough power for average family-hauling duties. Like our class favorite — the Honda Odyssey, the Sedona provides surprisingly nimble handling dynamics. While most minivan drivers favor comfort over cornering prowess, it's nice to know that the Kia can aptly swerve around some of life's unexpected obstructions. Ride quality doesn't suffer for this added athleticism either, as the cabin remains calm and quiet on the highway as well as over rougher pavement.

Interior

On the inside, the 2011 Kia Sedona features a rather modest design. Its cabin is not at all unattractive, just plain. Most materials throughout the cabin are of adequate quality, but there are a few cheap-feeling elements and switches that detract from an otherwise positive impression. Gauges and controls are well placed and legibly labeled, with the exception of the less-than-intuitive manual climate control.

Headroom and legroom is adequate for all three rows, providing enough comfort for long-distance road trips. Small bins and pockets are plentiful, providing storage for all of your (and your passenger's) personal effects. Cargo capacity is aided by a 60/40-split third-row seat that folds into the floor, while second-row seats can be folded down at the seatbacks or removed entirely. This allows for a competitive 142 cubic feet of maximum cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Kia Sedona.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid Minivan...
wskrides,12/07/2010
Traded in an '04 Odyssey which was a reliable tank of a minivan for this '11 Sedona. Got $3K off in rebates/incentives so the deal was sweet for a minivan that doesn't have nearly the bells & whistles and frills of the new model Odyssey and Siena. But it gets the job done by transporting our 5 member family quickly & safely to where we need to go. First thousand miles have been smoooooth...
Pay more for what, exactly?
Father of four,11/04/2010
Our 2011 Kia Sedona is our second minivan (we have four children aged seven and under). Traded in a VW Passat wagon, and it hurt to say goodbye to our last car with any "coolness" factor. Our other minivan is a Toyota Sienna. The Sedona is an improvement upon the Passat in every way. Far more fun to drive, with great pickup and handling. We added leather, which makes it look sharp. The interior gives the impression of being larger than the Sienna's. And other than a higher sticker price, we are not sure what advantages the Sienna offers. The Kia's mileage around town is somewhat less than advertised--around 16 mpg--but it is up to the Toyota's quality in every other way. Safe and reliable.
Repeat buyer
hobef,05/04/2011
This is my 3rd Kia Sedona. I have owned a 05 Sedona XL , a 05 Kia Sedona EX and now a 11 Kia Sedona LX. I have found the Sedona to be an excellent vehicle, I have taken many trips in the van as well as to drive it dailey. I have never had any issues with the cars performance or maintenance.
Great minivan for the price!
scoop14,03/23/2012
My 2011 Sedona was $6000 less out the door than Sienna and has a better warranty. Our local Kia dealership is also a well respected family business. Sienna drove slightly better but certainly not $6000 worth! Truth is with two kids & a dog to haul around it needs to be comfortable, solid & safe - it is. The Sedona's 3.5 V6 is powerful, willing, and sounds really good winding out. The auto shifts cleanly and manual mode works well in the hills. The 18/25 mileage figures are accurate. I meet or exceed these numbers when driven calmly. 5600 miles so far and one problem (sticky purge valve = rough idle) fixed without problem under warranty with loaner provided. Happy so far with my first Kia.
See all 9 reviews of the 2011 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
271 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
271 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2011 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2011 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2011 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Kia Sedona?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Kia Sedona trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX is priced between $8,378 and$8,378 with odometer readings between 92914 and92914 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Kia Sedona for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 Sedonas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,378 and mileage as low as 92914 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Kia Sedona.

Can't find a used 2011 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sedona for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,707.

Find a used Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,098.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sedona for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,329.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,682.

