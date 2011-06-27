I bought my 2010 as a used rental car with 11,000k and now I am at almost 106k. The remaining warranty was for only 60k (only original owners get 110k), and only had to use it once to replace the fuel pump at 23k, since it was giving off a humming noise. Dealer replaced with no haggle. My trusted mechanic has been maintaining it and is impressed with it's quality. Yes, it isn't the top of the line in luxury, but we purchase our vehicles for the long haul and want reliability, comfort and safety over the high techie offerings. I know this minivan will go the distance with me for another several years and thousands of miles. My other 2 minivans (1988 Dodge Caravan & 2000 Chevy Venture) needed new transmissions at 100k, but this baby is still going strong! Mine came with Sirius radio which I just recently enrolled in, I have a single CD player and one USB port and I love the backup sensors which I've never had before. I'm sure it isn't the quietest ride around, but I truly enjoy the look and feel of this model and the cargo capacity works exceptionally well as an additional truck for my husband's upholstery business. All-in-all, I love my Sedona - it has gone the distance with literally no repairs so my investment has been well worth it. I would definitely consider buying another Kia! Update: It is now 2 years later and my Sedona is still running great at 126k!

