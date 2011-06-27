2010 Kia Sedona Review
Pros & Cons
- Perfect crash-test ratings, excellent warranty, comfortable ride, quiet cabin, great value.
- Base model's heavy third-row seat has to be removed for maximum cargo capacity, some subpar interior materials and controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2010 Kia Sedona is all about bang-for-the-buck, delivering virtually all the comfort, convenience and safety features of its high-profile competitors for a lot less dough.
Vehicle overview
Many American families are watching their pennies in these tough economic times. If you've embraced this frugality at your house but need a new minivan, we think it's a pretty safe bet you'll like the 2010 Kia Sedona. The story here is value, as the Sedona delivers virtually all of the same family-friendly qualities as its higher-profile competitors, but at a bargain price.
For an illustration, just compare the Sedona's list of standard features with those of its competitors. Even the roughly $22,000 base model comes well-equipped, and if your frugality happens to lapse at the dealership, the top-of-the-line EX version offers plenty of upscale bells and whistles -- all for notably less than comparably optioned rivals. If it's peace of mind you're after, Kia's got that covered, too. With one of the longest warranties in the business (10 years/100,000 miles on powertrain components) and perfect safety scores, the Sedona is quite literally a safe bet.
That isn't to say that the 2010 Kia Sedona doesn't have its faults. For one thing, the quality of some interior materials is unimpressive, and the Sedona also lacks some of the neat interior seating options offered in other minivans. Resale value is another concern, making the Sedona less attractive if you don't plan to drive it into the ground. Still, we're convinced that families looking for a safe, comfortable minivan that won't bust their budgets would do well to consider the Sedona.
2010 Kia Sedona models
The seven-passenger 2010 Kia Sedona minivan is offered in two different lengths and three trim levels. The base model is short-wheelbase (SWB) only, while the long-wheelbase model (LWB) is offered in LX and EX trims. The SWB comes with a 50/50-split removable third-row seat, while the LWB gets a 60/40-split fold-flat third-row bench.
Standard features on the base model and the LX include 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a fold-down table between the front seats, second-row captain's chairs, cruise control and a CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio and a USB/auxiliary audio input jack. The LX also comes standard with ultrasonic rear parking assist for 2010.
Spring for the EX version and you get 17-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, foglamps, heated exterior mirrors, dual power-sliding doors, power rear quarter windows, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer, a rearview camera and an upgraded eight-speaker stereo.
LX buyers can add the EX's dual power-sliding side doors and rearview camera. The EX is eligible for an exclusive Luxury package that adds leather seats, heated front seats, driver memory settings, power-adjustable pedals, tri-zone automatic climate control, a multifunction steering wheel and a sunroof.
Optional on both LX and EX is a DVD entertainment system with an 8-inch flip-down monitor and 13-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio. EX models with this system and the Luxury package are also eligible for a navigation system.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Power for the 2010 Kia Sedona comes from a 3.8-liter V6 that sends 244 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels by way of a five-speed automatic transmission. In performance testing, the Sedona recorded a 0-60-mph sprint of 9 seconds. EPA estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.
Safety
The 2010 Kia Sedona comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In government crash tests, the Sedona earned a perfect five-star rating in both frontal and side impacts. It also received the top "Good" rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in frontal-offset and side-impact tests.
Driving
The Sedona's V6 engine delivers plenty of power whether you're chauffeuring the whole family around town during the week or pulling the boat to the lake on the weekend. The suspension provides a comfortable ride, and while minivan buyers tend to value comfort over cornering ability, it's worth noting that the 2010 Kia Sedona is as sharp-handling as anything in the category outside of the Honda Odyssey. Add a cabin that is surprisingly quiet at highway speeds, and you've got a value-packed minivan that only gets better from behind the wheel.
Interior
The Kia Sedona's seven-passenger cabin has a rather basic design, but it's not unattractive. Most materials are of adequate quality, though a few cheap-feeling trim pieces and switches detract somewhat from this overall positive impression. The gauges and controls are well laid out with the exception of the less-than-intuitive manual climate control system.
The interiors of long-wheelbase LX and EX models offer comfortable seating and good head- and legroom in all three rows. There's also plenty of storage for small items in cubbies scattered throughout the cabin. For schlepping larger items, the second-row seats can be folded down at the seatbacks or removed entirely, and the LWB models' 60/40-split third-row seat folds into the floor. Maximum cargo space is an enormous 142 cubic feet. In the SWB model, removing the 50/50-split third-row seat is a labor-intensive process, but it opens up a useful 121 cubic feet of maximum stowage.
Features & Specs
Safety
