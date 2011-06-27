  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2010 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Perfect crash-test ratings, excellent warranty, comfortable ride, quiet cabin, great value.
  • Base model's heavy third-row seat has to be removed for maximum cargo capacity, some subpar interior materials and controls.
List Price Range
$5,999 - $6,998
Used Sedona for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Kia Sedona is all about bang-for-the-buck, delivering virtually all the comfort, convenience and safety features of its high-profile competitors for a lot less dough.

Vehicle overview

Many American families are watching their pennies in these tough economic times. If you've embraced this frugality at your house but need a new minivan, we think it's a pretty safe bet you'll like the 2010 Kia Sedona. The story here is value, as the Sedona delivers virtually all of the same family-friendly qualities as its higher-profile competitors, but at a bargain price.

For an illustration, just compare the Sedona's list of standard features with those of its competitors. Even the roughly $22,000 base model comes well-equipped, and if your frugality happens to lapse at the dealership, the top-of-the-line EX version offers plenty of upscale bells and whistles -- all for notably less than comparably optioned rivals. If it's peace of mind you're after, Kia's got that covered, too. With one of the longest warranties in the business (10 years/100,000 miles on powertrain components) and perfect safety scores, the Sedona is quite literally a safe bet.

That isn't to say that the 2010 Kia Sedona doesn't have its faults. For one thing, the quality of some interior materials is unimpressive, and the Sedona also lacks some of the neat interior seating options offered in other minivans. Resale value is another concern, making the Sedona less attractive if you don't plan to drive it into the ground. Still, we're convinced that families looking for a safe, comfortable minivan that won't bust their budgets would do well to consider the Sedona.

2010 Kia Sedona models

The seven-passenger 2010 Kia Sedona minivan is offered in two different lengths and three trim levels. The base model is short-wheelbase (SWB) only, while the long-wheelbase model (LWB) is offered in LX and EX trims. The SWB comes with a 50/50-split removable third-row seat, while the LWB gets a 60/40-split fold-flat third-row bench.

Standard features on the base model and the LX include 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a fold-down table between the front seats, second-row captain's chairs, cruise control and a CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio and a USB/auxiliary audio input jack. The LX also comes standard with ultrasonic rear parking assist for 2010.

Spring for the EX version and you get 17-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, foglamps, heated exterior mirrors, dual power-sliding doors, power rear quarter windows, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer, a rearview camera and an upgraded eight-speaker stereo.

LX buyers can add the EX's dual power-sliding side doors and rearview camera. The EX is eligible for an exclusive Luxury package that adds leather seats, heated front seats, driver memory settings, power-adjustable pedals, tri-zone automatic climate control, a multifunction steering wheel and a sunroof.

Optional on both LX and EX is a DVD entertainment system with an 8-inch flip-down monitor and 13-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio. EX models with this system and the Luxury package are also eligible for a navigation system.

2010 Highlights

The Sedona EX gets a standard rearview camera, and both the LX and EX versions get standard rear parking sensors. Also, the V6 loses 6 horsepower but gains an estimated 1 mpg in both city and combined driving.

Performance & mpg

Power for the 2010 Kia Sedona comes from a 3.8-liter V6 that sends 244 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels by way of a five-speed automatic transmission. In performance testing, the Sedona recorded a 0-60-mph sprint of 9 seconds. EPA estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2010 Kia Sedona comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In government crash tests, the Sedona earned a perfect five-star rating in both frontal and side impacts. It also received the top "Good" rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The Sedona's V6 engine delivers plenty of power whether you're chauffeuring the whole family around town during the week or pulling the boat to the lake on the weekend. The suspension provides a comfortable ride, and while minivan buyers tend to value comfort over cornering ability, it's worth noting that the 2010 Kia Sedona is as sharp-handling as anything in the category outside of the Honda Odyssey. Add a cabin that is surprisingly quiet at highway speeds, and you've got a value-packed minivan that only gets better from behind the wheel.

Interior

The Kia Sedona's seven-passenger cabin has a rather basic design, but it's not unattractive. Most materials are of adequate quality, though a few cheap-feeling trim pieces and switches detract somewhat from this overall positive impression. The gauges and controls are well laid out with the exception of the less-than-intuitive manual climate control system.

The interiors of long-wheelbase LX and EX models offer comfortable seating and good head- and legroom in all three rows. There's also plenty of storage for small items in cubbies scattered throughout the cabin. For schlepping larger items, the second-row seats can be folded down at the seatbacks or removed entirely, and the LWB models' 60/40-split third-row seat folds into the floor. Maximum cargo space is an enormous 142 cubic feet. In the SWB model, removing the 50/50-split third-row seat is a labor-intensive process, but it opens up a useful 121 cubic feet of maximum stowage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Kia Sedona.

5(43%)
4(36%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(7%)
4.0
14 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Value
zeuscharles,06/21/2011
I view a car as a depreciating asset and a necessary evil that needs to be reliable and safe. I do not view my vehicles as a statement of my success nor do I view them as a mobile living room. That said, I bought a used 2010 Sedonna LX with 18000 miles on the odometer, covered the steering wheel with a laced leather cover, and I am thrilled with it. It drives as nicely as many other minivans, gets fair gas mileage, and was a great value. Based on my first three months with the vehicle, I highly recommend the Kia Sedonna LX if you are seeking enjoyable and well priced transportation.
I've owned my Sedona for 6 years & 105k miles.
Fowler911,12/14/2016
EX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
I bought my 2010 as a used rental car with 11,000k and now I am at almost 106k. The remaining warranty was for only 60k (only original owners get 110k), and only had to use it once to replace the fuel pump at 23k, since it was giving off a humming noise. Dealer replaced with no haggle. My trusted mechanic has been maintaining it and is impressed with it's quality. Yes, it isn't the top of the line in luxury, but we purchase our vehicles for the long haul and want reliability, comfort and safety over the high techie offerings. I know this minivan will go the distance with me for another several years and thousands of miles. My other 2 minivans (1988 Dodge Caravan & 2000 Chevy Venture) needed new transmissions at 100k, but this baby is still going strong! Mine came with Sirius radio which I just recently enrolled in, I have a single CD player and one USB port and I love the backup sensors which I've never had before. I'm sure it isn't the quietest ride around, but I truly enjoy the look and feel of this model and the cargo capacity works exceptionally well as an additional truck for my husband's upholstery business. All-in-all, I love my Sedona - it has gone the distance with literally no repairs so my investment has been well worth it. I would definitely consider buying another Kia! Update: It is now 2 years later and my Sedona is still running great at 126k!
Best surprise in less expensive minivan!
rustynutz,10/03/2011
bought used with 33,000 from car rental, saved $$$$. Changed to mobile one oil, took a 2,000 mile trip from SA TX to Wich KS and back, plus sight seeing. Averaged 25mpg running mostly 80mph. Pros: Great seating, acceleration, handling, traction and braking. good visability, low road noise, lots of storage places and plenty of drink holders. Well placed controls, easy to access while driving. Good factory window tinting, dual A/C keeps everyone comfy. Getting around 18 mpg in town. Cons: Can't think of any yet, will post later if I find any.
Wow, what a ride
Joe,11/14/2010
Male,Age 75,I traded my 2002 Mazda Minivan (116,000 miles) for this 2010 Sedona. Drove home from MN.to Tx. then turned around and drove to San Francisco, Ca. and back to TX. All interstate. This car is a real great road car, holding the legal limit of 80 mph in Texas on I-10 for over 400 miles. Carried a lot of "stuff" to Ca. as I am downsizing the house. 3700 miles mostly between 70 & 80 mph I averaged 22.6 mpg. Great for this size car. Similar mileage to the old Mazda MPV which was smaller and lighter. Both with V-6 motors. We saw a lot of the Western USA, from the MPV, so I am used to road travel. Wish my wife was still alive to enjoy this great new Mini-Van.
See all 14 reviews of the 2010 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Kia Sedona

Used 2010 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2010 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), and EX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Kia Sedona?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Kia Sedona trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Kia Sedona LX is priced between $5,999 and$6,998 with odometer readings between 112008 and148289 miles.

