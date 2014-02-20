Used 2007 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

852 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sedona Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 852 listings
  • 2007 Kia Sedona EX in Silver
    used

    2007 Kia Sedona EX

    114,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,996

    $1,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Kia Sedona EX in Red
    used

    2007 Kia Sedona EX

    153,383 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,295

    Details
  • 2007 Kia Sedona EX in White
    used

    2007 Kia Sedona EX

    154,241 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,100

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    101,174 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $3,950

    $1,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    152,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,875

    $991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    185,102 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,551

    $700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona EX in Silver
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona EX

    115,230 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    96,434 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,914

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    121,433 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Red
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    180,967 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,294

    $202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    146,400 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona EX in Gray
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona EX

    150,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,996

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona EX in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona EX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    185,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,388

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona EX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona EX

    144,427 miles

    $5,079

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    155,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona

    108,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Black
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    147,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,194

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sedona searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 852 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2007 Kia Sedona

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sedona

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sedona
Overall Consumer Rating
4.565 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Don't regret the purchase but would not buy another one
apennysaved1,02/20/2014
I own a 2007 KIA Sedona LX. I purchased the car used in late 2009. It had 37,000 miles at time of purchase and was a good value for the money. The good points about this car: it drives smoothly, has a lot of power, is very roomy and comfortable, incredibly safe with electronic stability control, 8 airbags, ABS, and I like the look of it. The gas mileage isn't bad for city driving. I get about 20 mpg in the city. However, I've had some big issues with this car that would really make me think twice about getting another one. The transmission needed to be replaced at 88000 miles. I was stunned that the transmission died so quickly.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sedona
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Sedona info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings