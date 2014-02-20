Used 2007 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

Mall Chevrolet - Cherry Hill / New Jersey

VEHICLE DETAILS: *Value Priced Below Market* *This 2008 Kia Sedona LX has a sharp Sunset Gold exterior and a super clean Beige interior!* *Automatic* *Keyless Start* *Adaptive Brake Assist* *Popular Color*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDMB233086217683

Stock: 17683

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020