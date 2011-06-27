  1. Home
2012 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent warranty
  • comfortable ride
  • quiet cabin
  • great value.
  • Some subpar interior materials and controls
  • restrictive and tiered options packages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although still an excellent, feature-laden minivan, the 2012 Kia Sedona lags behind revamped rivals and begs for the upgrade treatment recently given to other Kia models.

Vehicle overview

Kia might need to revisit some landmark legislation from the first Bush II administration, for the automaker has clearly left a child behind. While busy overhauling its Optima and giving fresh legs to its Sportage, Sorento and Rio models, Kia has left the Sedona minivan to languish outside the company's halls of engineering and design. That's a shame, because the 2012 Kia Sedona packs the kind of features, conveniences and warranty in a package that from more established competitors would cost additional thousands.

The neglect of the Sedona is especially critical in light of the redesigned minivans from Chrysler, Dodge, Honda and Toyota. In comparison, Kia gave its van a slight power bump and some minor styling tweaks last year. For 2012, the Sedona gets only a few different exterior colors and an optional rear-seat entertainment system for both trim levels. It's still an exceptional value, but the Sedona suddenly looks a little tired within its class and even within its own brand family.

Ultimately, the 2012 Kia Sedona is still a smart pick if you want a safe and comfortable minivan that won't bust the bank. But the reality is that the Honda Odyssey, Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna offer a number of selective advantages, including better fuel economy, more enjoyable driving dynamics, fresher interior designs and superior resale value. There are also the Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans, laudable efforts from the home team.

If you want a minivan that offers a lot for less, the Sedona still deserves a look. As for us, we'll be waiting until Kia gets around to giving the Sedona the redesign it deserves.

2012 Kia Sedona models

The 2012 Kia Sedona is offered in LX and EX trim levels.

Standard LX features include 16-inch wheels, roof rails, keyless entry, full power accessories, rear parking sensors, front and rear-air conditioning, a fold-down table between the front seats and removable second-row captain's chairs. Also standard are 60/40-split fold-flat third-row bench seats, cloth upholstery, a tilt steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, Bluetooth and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio and a USB/auxiliary input jack. A rear seat DVD entertainment system is also available.

Upgrading to the EX trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated outside mirrors, a power tailgate, power rear quarter windows, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer and wood interior trim. The EX also includes dual power-sliding doors, chrome exterior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rearview camera. These features, along with 16-inch alloy wheels, are also available to LX buyers through the Power package.

Additional options on EX models are bundled into packages. The Luxury package adds a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory and tri-zone automatic climate control. Upgrading to either the Premium Entertainment package or Navigation package (you can't get both) requires the Luxury package first. The former package includes a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system with an in-dash six-disc changer, while the Navigation package adds a navigation system and eight-speaker Infinity audio.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Kia Sedona carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Kia Sedona is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 271 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only available transmission. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2012 Kia Sedona include antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The Sedona earned the top "Good" rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2012 Kia Sedona's 3.5-liter V6 generates plenty of power for family and domestic shuttling duties, and like the Honda Odyssey, the Sedona handles well for a minivan. Its commendable cornering feel offers confidence enough to weave around the road's unexpected obstructions. Ride quality doesn't suffer any for the Kia's heightened reflexes either, as the cabin keeps calm and quiet on the highway and over rougher pavement.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the 2012 Kia Sedona features a modest design that's plain but not unattractive. Most interior materials have a more premium feel, but some elements -- such as instrument bezels, rings and knobs -- feel a little flimsy, underscoring the advantage held by the Sedona's redesigned competitors. Gauges and controls are intuitively placed, with the exception of the haphazardly arrayed manual controls for the climate system.

All three rows of seats provide adequate headroom and legroom, and they're comfortable enough for long-distance road trips. Small storage bins and pockets are plentiful, providing storage for everyone's bottles, cups and portable distractions. The 60/40-split third-row seat folds into the floor and the second-row seats can be folded down at the seatbacks or removed entirely, yielding a competitive 142 cubic feet of maximum cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Kia Sedona.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
See all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2012 Sedona
2012sedona,01/22/2012
We traded our 2011 Soul for this Sedona. The soul was a great little car but it was difficult for us to get in and out especially with artificial knees. We absolutely love our Sedona, we have the power package on it which gives you a lot of extras. We average round about driving 23-24 mpg. Not as good as the soul but it sure is a lot easier to get in and out of. The engine is very powerful and will throw you in the back seat if you kick the gas. It has a six speed transmission and we don't even feel it shift. At seventy mph it runs around 1600-1700 rpms. That in itself saves the engine greatly over times. With GM, and Ford quit making vans you only have a very few choices. Love it.
Good Minivan for the Price
rob_longisland,08/30/2011
A good basic minivan. I was looking for a basic family transportation vehicle which I plan to drive till it drops, so trade in value is not a huge thing for me. I'm hoping to get the car up and over 150k miles during my time of ownership. The Kia fit the bill perfectly. My dealership was very fair and upfront with all the numbers. Nothing was hidden and everything was clearly explained. Received great financing at 2.9% for 60 months and substantial rebates as well. I was also able to negotiate the price of the vehicle close to the invoice price. Overall I got a vehicle at a price that could not be matched by any of the competitors for the same equipment level by thousands of dollars.
My Aircraft Carrier
Mark,09/11/2016
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Bought this mainly to carry myself and several larger RC model aircraft on almost daily 60 mile round trips to flying site. Grew quickly to really like this vehicle. At 91K miles its been perfect in reliability and still tight and rattle free as new. I appreciate the smooth and strong acceleration, ride and excellent handling. My gas mileage has been a consistent 24 mpg in mixed driving. OEM Yokohoma tires got noisier and noisier as they wore down, so replaced them early at about 49K miles with Generals which are much quieter with no loss of handling. Only thing I really miss is the fold into the floor center row seats found on the Chrysler minivans. I just take mine out and leave them home in the garage but would rather have the flexability of being there if I need them. Folding up against the front seats is available, but takes up too much needed room in my application. Dealers constant attempted upselling of servicing is annoying but follow the factory recommendations and it's not much of a burden at all. Would I buy it again? In a heartbeat.
WHAT THE BLEEP HAPPEND TO THE MPG ?!!?!
amfrost,11/05/2011
The sticker states that this minivan get 18 city and 25 hwy, which I expected after purchasing the vehicle. After 2 months and over 1200 miles the best I've been able to get out of it is 16.5 MPG. For a 21.1 size gallon tank, I become extremely aggravated when I can't even drive 300 miles before I'm in need of a fill up. I felt that this was a rock solid value when I purchased it. Everything else about the van meets or exceeds my expectations. But if I wanted such horrendous gas mileage performance I should have just purchased an SUV!
See all 14 reviews of the 2012 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
271 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
271 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2012 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Poor
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Kia Sedona

Used 2012 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2012 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

