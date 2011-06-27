  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2009 Kia Sedona
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2009 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Perfect crash test scores, long warranty coverage, solid value, available short-wheelbase model, quiet ride.
  • Short-wheelbase model lacks foldaway third-row seat, spotty interior materials quality.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Kia Sedona for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price
$5,995
Used Sedona for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A big-league player with few weaknesses, the affordable 2009 Kia Sedona is a well-equipped, practical and value-laden minivan.

Vehicle overview

Following the history of the Kia Sedona minivan is like charting the career of a struggling minor-league ballplayer who, with time and effort, suddenly blossoms into a solid utility player in the big leagues. An also-ran that lacked power and competitive features when it debuted in 2002, the Sedona has since migrated to a redesigned second-generation platform that it shares with its Hyundai Entourage twin. The result is a solid and well-equipped vehicle that has the performance and features to compete against segment rivals while maintaining Kia's traditional price advantage.

The 2009 Kia Sedona addresses one of our few past gripes by bringing its technology roster up to date: Satellite radio (with three months of complimentary service) and auxiliary MP3/USB audio connections are now standard across all trim levels (base, LX and EX), and an optional navigation system has been added for the EX trim line. There are still two sizes to choose from -- the standard long-wheelbase (LWB) Sedona is the mainstream choice, while a short-wheelbase (SWB) version is available for those who prefer less bulk. People who value seating flexibility should note that the smaller SWB Sedona sports an old-school removable 50/50 split-bench seat in the third row instead of the more convenient foldaway 60/40-split-bench arrangement of the LWB model, which means more work and planning if you need to utilize the SWB Sedona's maximum cargo capacity.

Those who want top-notch overall performance and don't mind paying for it will no doubt be happier with the perennially segment-leading Honda Odyssey. The Toyota Sienna's superior refinement makes it another of our favorites. However, if you're after solid minivan capability on a budget, the 2009 Kia Sedona fills the bill, balancing legitimate big-league talent with an affordable price tag. For those who simply need a competent, safe and well-rounded performer with impressive cost-of-ownership advantages, the Sedona is bound to please.

2009 Kia Sedona models

The 2009 Kia Sedona minivan is available in either long-wheelbase or short-wheelbase form. LWB models substitute a 60/40-split fold-flat third-row seat in place of the SWB model's 50/50-split removable bench. The SWB Sedona is offered in base trim only, while the LWB Sedona offers a choice between LX and top-level EX trims. The well-equipped base and LX Sedonas include 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, dual manual-sliding rear doors, second-row captain's chairs, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories and an eight-speaker MP3/CD stereo with satellite radio and a USB/MP3 input jack. The line-topping Sedona EX adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, foglights, heated power mirrors, dual power-sliding side doors and liftgate, a trip computer, power front seats, power rear-quarter windows and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Optional on EX models only are a navigation system, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals and a DVD entertainment system with a flip-down 8-inch monitor and upgraded Infinity audio. Additionally, all LWB Sedonas can be equipped with rear parking sensors, and the LX model is eligible for the DVD entertainment system without the Infinity sound system. An iPod cable is optional across the lineup.

2009 Highlights

For 2009 the Kia Sedona receives standard satellite radio and a USB/MP3 input jack, plus an optional navigation system for the EX trim.

Performance & mpg

All Kia Sedonas are powered by a Hyundai-built 3.8-liter DOHC V6 engine that produces a healthy 250 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, driving the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration from zero to 60 mph takes 9.0 seconds. Maximum towing capacity is 3,500 pounds. EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. Notably, Kia provides a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty in addition to its basic five-year/60,000-mile vehicle coverage.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction control, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, full-length head curtain airbags and active front headrests are standard on all models. In NHTSA government crash testing, the 2009 Kia Sedona received a perfect five-star rating for occupant protection in both frontal and side-impact crash tests. It also excelled in independent IIHS testing, earning the highest "Good" rating in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions.

Driving

The 2009 Kia Sedona's V6 is powerful enough to handle full loads or light-duty trailering without breaking a sweat. Equally impressive is the Sedona's quiet and refined ride, which enables passengers to carry on a normal conversation at highway speeds. No one buys minivans to go racing, but for what it's worth, the Sedona handles better than just about any minivan other than the more athletic Odyssey.

Interior

The Kia Sedona's seven-passenger cabin design focuses on functionality rather than high style. Although most materials reflect a satisfactory level of quality, a few trim pieces and some switchgear don't quite measure up to the standard set by top competitors. There are ergonomic inconsistencies as well -- for example, the manual climate controls can be a challenge to operate while driving. On the bright side, the audio controls are pleasantly intuitive.

The Sedona offers plenty of storage for small items, and seating is comfortable and generous in all three rows of the long-wheelbase model. The larger Sedona also comes equipped with a more convenient 60/40-split third-row seat that folds flat into the floor when not in use. The second-row seats in all models can be flipped forward or removed. When doing so to handle large loads, the LWB Sedona can swallow 142 cubic feet of cargo. The smaller SWB van isn't far behind, with a maximum capacity of 121 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Kia Sedona.

5(43%)
4(29%)
3(7%)
2(21%)
1(0%)
3.9
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2009 Kia Sedona
09_kia_sedona,07/25/2014
We bought our 2009 Sedona in 2011 - it had 30K on it. I LOVED that van. It was roomy, reliable, and had very few problems (the rubber on the sliding door came loose but that was covered by the warranty). The ONLY reasons we got rid of it were because of the high miles (115K) and it's not the best with gas mileage. I would bet that van could've easily lasted another 100K but I didn't want to deal with any age-related issues.
Kia forever
tommydriver,04/18/2012
Was anti minivan until I traded in my too small baby jag for a family friendly Sedona in May 2010. Since then we jave put almost 15000 miles on it. Haven't regretted buying it yet. I have used it as a cargo hauler and people hauler. Took it cross country from Illinois to California and loved driving it the whole three days. Very comfortable and roomy for the whole family, good gas mileage, and ate up the Rockies without even breathing too hard. I will be replacing this with another Kia when it's time for a new vehicle. They may not be the most exciting, but they're always the best bang for your buck.
But I don't want a minivan!
Rookie,03/18/2010
I am a reluctant minivan buyer. With two kids still in car seats, my wife felt it was the way to go. She was right. Plenty of room, nice 3rd row folding seats, comfort, and easy to drive. The Kia came with some nice features such as the iPod dock and good storage cubbies. The ability to roll down the back seat windows for the kids is nice too. The V6 has some good pep when needed as well. Turns out I am pleasantly surprised that I actually enjoy driving the Sedona. Its still a van, but its nice to know Ive got a highly rated vehicle for safety with two small kids. Yes, Kia has a low resale value, but that allowed me to buy this for $15k. It was a great buy.
Huge mistake
kidschauffer2,02/14/2011
I bought my 09 Sedona new. It had 23 repairs within the first 11 months. According to Fuccillo and Kia Motors it's not a lemon, so must be they are all built like this. Engine problems, electrical problems, brake problems, engine stability control problems, clamps breaking, sliding door that gets stuck and won't open, oil pools near the engine, and a tire light that comes on frequently. Mass Air Flow sensor replaced, 2 ABS sensors replaced (at seperate times) Hub ring replaced and heat shield clamps replaced. Engine sounds awful, loud and rumbly when started and sounds like a wind tunnel going down the highway. Never again will I own a Kia! Worst vehicle I've ever owned!
See all 14 reviews of the 2009 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Kia Sedona

Used 2009 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2009 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), and LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Kia Sedona?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Kia Sedona trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Kia Sedona LX is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 141429 and141429 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Kia Sedona for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Sedonas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 141429 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Kia Sedona.

Can't find a used 2009 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sedona for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,903.

Find a used Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,251.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sedona for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,437.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,498.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Kia Sedona?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sedona lease specials

Related Used 2009 Kia Sedona info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles