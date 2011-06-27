Vehicle overview

Following the history of the Kia Sedona minivan is like charting the career of a struggling minor-league ballplayer who, with time and effort, suddenly blossoms into a solid utility player in the big leagues. An also-ran that lacked power and competitive features when it debuted in 2002, the Sedona has since migrated to a redesigned second-generation platform that it shares with its Hyundai Entourage twin. The result is a solid and well-equipped vehicle that has the performance and features to compete against segment rivals while maintaining Kia's traditional price advantage.

The 2009 Kia Sedona addresses one of our few past gripes by bringing its technology roster up to date: Satellite radio (with three months of complimentary service) and auxiliary MP3/USB audio connections are now standard across all trim levels (base, LX and EX), and an optional navigation system has been added for the EX trim line. There are still two sizes to choose from -- the standard long-wheelbase (LWB) Sedona is the mainstream choice, while a short-wheelbase (SWB) version is available for those who prefer less bulk. People who value seating flexibility should note that the smaller SWB Sedona sports an old-school removable 50/50 split-bench seat in the third row instead of the more convenient foldaway 60/40-split-bench arrangement of the LWB model, which means more work and planning if you need to utilize the SWB Sedona's maximum cargo capacity.

Those who want top-notch overall performance and don't mind paying for it will no doubt be happier with the perennially segment-leading Honda Odyssey. The Toyota Sienna's superior refinement makes it another of our favorites. However, if you're after solid minivan capability on a budget, the 2009 Kia Sedona fills the bill, balancing legitimate big-league talent with an affordable price tag. For those who simply need a competent, safe and well-rounded performer with impressive cost-of-ownership advantages, the Sedona is bound to please.