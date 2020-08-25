Used 2012 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me
- 121,846 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,995$2,069 Below Market
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C77C6428453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,684 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,990$2,036 Below Market
Galeana Kia - Fort Myers / Florida
Come see this 2012 Kia Sedona LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sedona has the following options: WHEEL LOCKS, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: 8" screen, (2) sets wireless headphones, remote control, PWR PKG -inc: dual pwr sliding doors w/swiveling pwr rear quarter windows, electrochromic rearview mirror w/HomeLink & rearview camera display, auto headlight control, 16" alloy wheels, chrome rear garnish, GRAY, SEAT TRIM, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/time adjuster, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Temporary spare tire, Sliding/reclining front bucket seats -inc: manual seat adjustment, driver lumbar support, active adjustable headrests, dual armrests, SIRIUS satellite radio, and Side-folding front tray. Stop by and visit us at Galeana Kia, 14483 S. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C75C6473018
Stock: 1913B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 94,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,881$1,296 Below Market
Webster Groves Subaru - Webster Groves / Missouri
<b>Equipment</b> Bluetooth technology is built into the vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Protect the Kia Sedona from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. The satellite radio system in this mini van gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. The Kia Sedona gleams with a flashy red exterior. This unit has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This mini van is front wheel drive. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. This vehicle is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. <b>Packages</b> PWR PKG: dual pwr sliding doors w/swiveling pwr rear quarter windows; electrochromic rearview mirror w/HomeLink & rearview camera display; auto headlight control; 16" alloy wheels; chrome rear garnish. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> Here's a vehicle we think you'll love!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C79C6503248
Stock: W2001610A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 89,808 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,896$2,114 Below Market
Herrnstein Kia - Chillicothe / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C77C6446156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,231 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,975$1,299 Below Market
Timbrook Kia - Cumberland / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C79C6499606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,611 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,700$1,436 Below Market
Lawrence Mitsubishi - Lawrence / Kansas
** Schedule Virtual Appointment & Home Delivery Available** LIMITED TIME ONLY ** ELIGIBLE FOR NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!!!**CLEAN AUTOCHECK **V6 3.5 LITER **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** ADJUSTABLE PEDALS ** DUAL AIR CONDITIONING ZONES ** AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL ** AUX/USB ** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION ** BACK UP CAMERA ** CD/MP3 PLAYER ** CRUISE CONTROL ** DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS ** DUAL POWER DOORS ** INFINITY PREMIUM SOUND ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS ** DUAL POWER SEATS ** MEMORY SEAT ** LUXURY PACKAGE ** NAVIGATION SYSTEM ** PRIVACY GLASS ** POWER MOONROOF ** ALLOY WHEELS ** and much more ** (Refer to the tabs below for additional information)SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED: New Cabin & Air Filter ** Completed Oil Change ** Full Detail ** New Front & Rear Wiper Blades ** Mount, Balance, & Align All Tires **Completed Used Car Reconditioning at a total of $1,224.68. Our Used Car Department is Ready to Answer Any Questions You Might Have on the Reconditioning of This Vehicle. Please Feel Free to Reach Out at 785-856-8700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C73C6498397
Stock: LM044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 104,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,999$874 Below Market
Kia of Cheyenne - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Recent trade or purchase. Pictures and information to follow.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C79C6507457
Stock: 5703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 129,136 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Jake Sweeney Chevrolet - Springdale / Ohio
Our 2012 Kia Sedona LX in gorgeous Glacier Blue is everything you need and more when it comes to transporting your friends and family! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 which produces 271hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission to reward you with easy passing. This Front Wheel Drive is fun to drive while showing off near 25mpg. The streamlined exterior of our Sedona LX features great-looking wheels and roof rails.Inside this LX, experience the warm and inviting cabin which boasts a healthy amount of standard goodies. You'll find keyless entry, power accessories, front and rear air conditioning, a tilt steering wheel with audio controls, and 60/40-split fold-flat third-row bench seats. Stay seamlessly connected via Bluetooth hands-free technology and listen to an AM/FM/CD audio system with a USB/auxiliary jack and satellite radio capability.A Kia minivan wouldn't be complete without a multitude of safety features. The Kia Sedona doesn't disappoint with rear parking sensors, anti-lock brakes w/brake assist, six airbags, stability control, active head restraints, and many more advanced features. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C75C6427222
Stock: R3398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 118,320 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,995
Good Car Company - Mesa / Arizona
Clean Carfax! Well Maintained and Serviced Minivan! Keyless Entry and Parking Sensors! Captain Chairs! Super Clean Inside and Out! Great Financing Options Available! Load Up the Kiddos and Go! All of our Trucks/Cars go through a Mechanical and Safety check before we bring them to the lot and have Carfax's available for every vehicle we sell. Not to mention we also include a complementary 2 year Maintenance Program with every purchase to help keep your new auto running smooth! Please don't hesitate to call with any questions. Financing options available for all types of credit! We deal with some of the best banks in the Auto Industry! Trades Always Welcomed! We also offer up a great variety of warranties to fit your car needs and keep you protected. Want to be pre-approved before you head down? Easy online credit apps and complete inventory with additional pictures can be viewed at www.goodcaraz.com if you want to shop from home or just give us call (480) 890-5752. We are Family Owned and Operated. Never any games or gimmicks, just car & truck buying made easy and fun. Come on down and check us out.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C72C6457634
Stock: 457634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,295
Loop 410 DriveTime - San Antonio / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C75C6493234
Stock: 1040228711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,962 milesGood Deal
$5,990$533 Below Market
ELCO Chevrolet - Ballwin / Missouri
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT...NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED...POWER PACKAGE...DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS...AUTO-DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR...HOMELINK UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER...BLUETOOTH...BACKUP CAMERA...ALLOY WHEELS...AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER...2ND ROW CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS...FOLD-IN FLOOR 3RD ROW BENCH SEAT. Press on in this 2012 Kia Sedona LX in Midnight Black with FWD. This Kia is in good condition and it's been well-maintained with low mileage. Under the hood, you'll find a 3.5L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. We have completely cleaned/detailed and inspected this vehicle to better protect your health and safety while shopping with us. As an ELCO customer, you are our first priority. If you have a question, we have an answer and would love to speak with you! We work very hard to EARN your business and we want to assist in any way during your car shopping experience. Please let us know if we can help. Due to our high inventory turnover, there is a possibility that a listed vehicle may have been sold. If so, we will present you with a similar vehicle at a similar price. To find the best value, we do the research before you do. We strive to provide you with the best value on every vehicle. Our success at ELCO Chevrolet Cadillac is due to being a highly customer-centric dealership, attending to your every need. If you win, we win! Stop by ELCO Chevrolet Cadillac on Manchester Road in Ballwin, MO to see this great pre-owned vehicle today. Disclaimer: This information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Additional options may exist, including any dealer installed equipment which are included in the list price. Other factors could increase the final price including taxes and administrative fees. Consult your salesperson for complete details. All vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C72C6453499
Stock: 6619341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 83,935 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,999$426 Below Market
Gault Toyota - Endicott / New York
Bluetooth, Privacy Glass, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat. We are Binghamton's Used Car Specialists. Gault Toyota can be found online at www.GaultToyota.com or you can call us at 866-490-9238. Gault Toyota proudly serving Broome County, Tioga County, Binghamton, Endicott, Vestal, Ithaca, Cortland, Syracuse, Corning, Elmira, NY and Montrose, Scranton, PA. We have one of the largest pre owned and certified inventory's in New York. Please email, call or stop by with any questions you have about or used car inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C71C6498224
Stock: K36053B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 103,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,950$559 Below Market
Maxx Autos Plus - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C7XC6435703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,000
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
**LUXURY PACKAGE**, **LEATHER**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **MEMORY EQUIPMENT**, **POWER DRIVER'S SEAT**, **POWER PASSENGER'S SEAT**, **MULTI ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL**, **SUNROOF**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, *FOG LIGHTS**, **REAR SPOILERS**, **3RD ROW SEATING**, **DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, White, Beige w/Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim, Automatic Air Conditioning, Engine Immobilizer, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seat Trim, LUXURY PACKAGE, Memory Driver's Seat & Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sunroof.Odometer is 18039 miles below market average!White 2012 Kia Sedona EX w/ Luxury Pkg, 3rd Row, Leather & Sunroof EXLUXURY PACKAGE (Automatic Air Conditioning, Engine Immobilizer, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Memory Driver's Seat & Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, and Power Sunroof), White, Beige w/Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim, **ABS BRAKES**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CD PLAYER**, **CLOTH SEAT TRIM**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REAR AIR CONDITIONING**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 3.041 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seating, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C71C6416148
Stock: PK416148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 38,544 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,977
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, GREAT MILES 38,544! JUST REPRICED FROM $9,988, EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! 3rd Row Seat, Bluetooth, CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, iPod/MP3 Input, Captains Chairs, Rear Air, Satellite Radio READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Kia LX with Glacier Blue exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 271 HP at 6300 RPM*. AS IS, AS IS VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com explains Still an excellent, feature-laden minivan.. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $9,988. BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGSAt Palm Beach Toyota we strive to make the experience fun and engaging. We want to make sure we utilize your time to the best of our ability. Our goal when you drive in and see our state of the art facility is to exceed your expectations and provide buying experience with the accomplishments of a Great Deal. We typically have over 250 used cars on the lot and more always in transit! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. As low as 2.9% APR financing based on approved credit Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C75C6418665
Stock: C6418665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 118,674 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,489$629 Below Market
Mankato Chevrolet - Mankato / Minnesota
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $7,489 * * Check out this 2012 Kia Sedona EX * * 2012 ** Kia * * Sedona * This BLACK 2012 Kia Sedona EX might be just the mini van for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. The exterior is a ravishing black. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! We have been voted Mankato's #1 place to purchase a New or Used Car since 2013. We are the most positive reviewed dealer in the area. Our mission statement is simple: To be so effective we are able to be helpful to others. Call or stop by today and see the difference. Nice! Just Ask Around.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C74C6498926
Stock: 6906NA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 70,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,875
HW Kia of West County - Ballwin / Missouri
This vehicle is equipped with a wheel chair lift and seat moves out for loading installed. Over $25,000 add ons. Low mileage and really clean. If you are in the market for such a van look no further. This one is fully equipped and ready to go.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C74C6455820
Stock: T0837A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-03-2020
- 140,792 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,369
Toyota of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2012 Kia Sedona. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2012 Kia Sedona: With more standard equipment than rival vans, the Kia Sedona makes a strong appeal to value for the money. The Sedona comes in several thousand dollars cheaper than a similarly equipped Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna and includes a more powerful engine. The Sedona is, like many in the minivan segment, safety-conscious; it comes with a full roster of safety equipment and top crash-test scores as well as being named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS. This model sets itself apart with Wealth of standard features, good handling, choice of two different sizes, and excellent safety reputation At Toyota of Rock Hill, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority! We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can reach us at 888-865-7548 or by visiting us online at www.toyotarockhill.com and we look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C7XC6499790
Stock: C6499790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
