Used 2012 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT...NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED...POWER PACKAGE...DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS...AUTO-DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR...HOMELINK UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER...BLUETOOTH...BACKUP CAMERA...ALLOY WHEELS...AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER...2ND ROW CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS...FOLD-IN FLOOR 3RD ROW BENCH SEAT. Press on in this 2012 Kia Sedona LX in Midnight Black with FWD. This Kia is in good condition and it's been well-maintained with low mileage. Under the hood, you'll find a 3.5L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDMG4C72C6453499

Stock: 6619341

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020