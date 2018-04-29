Used 2008 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    152,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,875

    $991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    185,102 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,551

    $700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    96,434 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,914

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona EX in Gray
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona EX

    150,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,996

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona EX in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona EX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    185,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,388

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona EX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona EX

    144,427 miles

    $5,079

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    155,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona

    108,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    159,033 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,961

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona LX in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona LX

    297,848 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sedona in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sedona

    94,741 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sedona LX in Red
    used

    2009 Kia Sedona LX

    164,724 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,794

    $514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Kia Sedona EX in Silver
    used

    2007 Kia Sedona EX

    114,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,996

    $1,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2009 Kia Sedona LX

    118,446 miles

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2007 Kia Sedona EX in Red
    used

    2007 Kia Sedona EX

    153,383 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,295

    Details
  • 2007 Kia Sedona EX in White
    used

    2007 Kia Sedona EX

    154,241 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,100

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sedona LX in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Kia Sedona LX

    101,174 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,950

    $1,443 Below Market
    Details

  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2008 Kia Sedona

How can a minivan make you smile?
Greg Jones,04/29/2018
LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
It’s not a sports car, nor a fancy SUV and certainly not an off road vehicle. The smile comes when you need a mini moving van, a really good people mover and a comfortable pleasant ride. I have owned several makes of this strange creature and the Kia wins hands down.
