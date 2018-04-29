Used 2008 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 152,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,875$991 Below Market
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2008 Kia Sedona 4dr 4dr LWB LX features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Velvet Blue with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 8 Speakers, Cross Bars, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Carpeted Floormats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7-Passenger Seating, Double Raschel Cloth Seat Trim, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Roof Rails, Rear window wiper, 3.33 Axle Ratio 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233186239305
Stock: 786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 185,102 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,551$700 Below Market
Greenway Kia East - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION -150 point Inspection*.Clean CARFAX.*Internet Price Includes a $995 Greenway Kia East Owner Loyalty DiscountGreenway Kia East's Public Before Auction is a select offering of used vehicles that have traditionally been sold at auction to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Greenway's Automotive Groups' used car guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps "flawed" in some way. Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle: -They will have to under go a basic safety inspection before being sold and may have so repairs needed -They all come with a vehicle condition report and we encourage you to take a look at it. -They are sold WITHOUT a warranty -They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage -They are offered for a LIMITED time only -They are sold with our "BEST PRICE" posted online. There is - NO negotiation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233986217424
Stock: ET20699B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 96,434 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,914
Mall Chevrolet - Cherry Hill / New Jersey
VEHICLE DETAILS: *Value Priced Below Market* *This 2008 Kia Sedona LX has a sharp Sunset Gold exterior and a super clean Beige interior!* *Automatic* *Keyless Start* *Adaptive Brake Assist* *Popular Color* * All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE!* Optional certification available at additional pricing. We here at Mall Chevrolet would like to Thank You for allowing us to help with your Purchase Process, your Friends & Neighbors have made us The #1 Chevrolet Dealership in South Jersey for Sales Volume because we have the Largest Selection of Vehicles and we offer the Most Competitive Pricing. People like doing business with us because we are a Top 100 Dealership for Customer Satisfaction in the Entire USA by Dealer Rater and we would like an opportunity to prove it. We have a 15 Minute Guarantee Deal Maker Process, we will do everything we can allowing you to make a purchase decision on the spot. If we don't meet this Guarantee and you don't purchase on the spot, out of respect for your valuable time and to prove we are serious we will give you a $25 Wawa Gift Card.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233086217683
Stock: 17683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 150,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,996
Puklich Chevrolet - Bismarck / North Dakota
2008 Kia Sedona EX Olive Gray FWD 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC CVVT 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.33 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 AUX Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Moquette Cloth Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Call us at (701) 214-6374 For Help with any of Our Departments. See us on our Facebook Page!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233386223459
Stock: L0693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 3RD ROW SEAT V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233486246250
Stock: VIN6250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,388
Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of West Burlington - West Burlington / Iowa
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2008 Kia Sedona 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC CVVT LX Thanks for shopping Shottenkirk Superstore!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233586195373
Stock: 20434A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 144,427 miles
$5,079
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to West Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. <b>Vehicle Details</b> This unit will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. Plenty of cargo room in this unit for everything that travels with you. This vehicle is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. This mini van has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. Call or stop in to review the CARFAX report on this vehicle. We encourage a pre-buy inspection with a vehicle history report for all customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233286241189
Stock: XJ7625A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 155,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Kia Sedona 4dr 4dr LWB LX features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233486251450
Stock: JYC-251450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- used
2008 Kia Sedona108,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
Glassman Auto Group - Southfield / Michigan
This is a fresh trade that has not and will not be serviced. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS, AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. This is just an alternative to taking it to the auction.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4D Passenger Van, 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC CVVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Velvet Blue, 16" x 6.5J Steel Wheels, 3.33 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7-Passenger Seating, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/8 Speakers, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 45716 miles below market average!Here at Glassman Automotive we believe in delivering superior service and respect for our customers time. With Glassman Assurance you can expect us to go above and beyond your expectations. We don't want to sell you a car we want to ''Help you buy one''. *POSTED PRICING IS EXCLUSIVE FOR INTERNET CUSTOMERS. *POSTED PRICING IS VALID ONLY UPON PRESENTATION OF THIS AD PRIOR TO DELIVERY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB133586241939
Stock: 6241939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 159,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,961
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
'LX package! 3.8 V6! Automatic Transmission! Power Windows, Locks, and Keyless Entry! '-FitzWay Value Used, Maryland State Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233586239257
Stock: JR53211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 297,848 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000
Dan Cummins Georgetown Chevrolet Buick - Georgetown / Kentucky
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. PREVIOUS OWNER INFORMATION AVAILABLE. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! Carfax minor to moderate, Runs and drives OK, AC is Cold, Needs 2 tires, Hood and bumper damaged, Engine light on, Scratches and dings (see pics). AS TRADED $3000 OUT THE DOOR!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233586242479
Stock: 9581E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- used
2008 Kia Sedona94,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Si Vallett Auto Sales - Nashville / Illinois
Hard To Find Kia Sedona Van With Low Miles & Room For The Family!!! Check With Us For Our Garanteed Financing On This Unit!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Sedona with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB133886265166
Stock: 081320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,724 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,794$514 Below Market
Volkswagen Of Lee's Summit - Lees Summit / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sedona LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233096310740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,996$1,040 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 22962 miles below market average!Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather / Leatherette, Multi-function Steering Wheel, 3rd row seats: split-bench, AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette/CD/MP3 Audio System, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Roof rack.2007 Kia Sedona3.8L V6 MPI DOHC CVVT 4D Passenger VanEX Silver5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233576172819
Stock: CA0017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 118,446 miles
$5,750
Fort Wayne Kia - Fort Wayne / Indiana
3rd row seats: split-bench, 7-Passenger Seating, AM/FM/CD/MP3/Sat Audio System w/8 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Overhead console, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 38762 miles below market average!2009 Kia Sedona LX Silver FWDAt Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Sedona LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233496273336
Stock: K13744A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 153,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,295
Central Minnesota Auto Sales - Buffalo / Minnesota
Kia minivan equipped with the reliable 3.8l V6 engine. Interior features power windows, locks, mirrors, cruise, dual climate control, rear air, 3rd row seating and much more! Looks, runs and drives great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233X76175344
Stock: 175344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,241 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,100
Jake Sweeney Kia - Florence / Kentucky
Imagine yourself driving our 2007 Kia Sedona EX minivan in White. Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 and paired with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive rewards you with nearly 25mpg on the open road. This Sedona comes with privacy glass, roof rails, and an auto light control system.Inside our EX, appreciate the interior features it comes with like an AM/FM radio syste with cassette, CD, and MP3 capabilities, along with 8 speakers. It sits seven passengers comfortably with 1st and 2nd row captains chairs and a 60/40 split fold in the floor 3rd row bench seat.There is no shortage of safety features in this Kia Sedona, including stability control with traction control, anti-lock brakes with brake assist, airbags, and more. This Sedona is right for you. Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233576170276
Stock: Z4392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 101,174 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,950$1,443 Below Market
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED!All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. AAC Drivetrain Plus warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233166052207
Stock: 307619361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sedona searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sedona
- 5(71%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(2%)
- 1(4%)
Related Kia Sedona info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Sportage Roanoke VA
- Used Kia Sorento Topeka KS
- Used Kia Sportage Spring TX
- Used Kia Sorento Fairfax VA
- Used Kia Soul EV Denver CO
- Used Kia Soul Columbus OH
- Used Kia Sportage Arlington VA
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Seattle WA
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Providence RI
- Used Kia Sorento Plano TX
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460