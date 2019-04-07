5 star reviews: 80 %

5 out of 5 stars, Best Bang For The Buck For Sure

GuruND925 , 10/10/2019

EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

I currently own a 2007 Toyota Sienna, it is super solid and reliable and at 160,000 is still rock solid and strong. I have been shopping around for many months and I have been taking my time studying and analysing what's out there. I made a huge mistake on the last car I purchased and I ended up paying a whooping $30K for a rinky dinky four cylinder car with a sorry CVT transmission. I sure did not do my homework but this time I did. I didn't only study but I have gone to all my local dealers to see and test drive their vehicles, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Subaru, Dodge, Hyundai you name it. My wife got mad at me because I spent so much time on the computer looking at cars and watching youtube videos learning about this and that. Don't get me wrong, many SUV and minivan vehicles out there are very nice, but at the end of the day it all came down to one thing, money. From all the dealers I went to I did make them an offer and none of them were willing to give me the car at the monthly payment that I could afford, not even a lease for crying out loud, and everyone was trying to sell me their sorry base model with cloth seats, at an over priced price on top of it. The bottom line is that I ended up buying the Kia Sedona. Why?? Because it has the best package over all when it comes to beautiful look, quality, comfort, power and price and I cannot believe that the Kia dealer was able to give me the car I wanted, with leather seats, that's right baby, leather seats, at the price I was asking for. They actually gave me the Sedona brand new. I could not believe it. Look, regarding the lower gas ratings, I'm not worried or upset about it because at the end of the day I personally do not drive on the highway every day and I mostly drive around city and the much more expensive mini vans perform exactly the same in city driving so let's cut the nonsense. If you drive away long distances from the city on a highway where there is no traffic then that's a different story and that's where you would take advantage of the higher mile per gallon Pacifica, Honda and Toyota but other than that they all perform about the same in city driving. On the other hand I have saved thousands of dollars with my Kia EX and I truly got a bargain. I love my 07 Sienna and I'm not getting rid of it until that thing is unrepairable but my new Sedona smokes my 07 Sienna in every way and now my Toyota looks really old compared to my new Van. My Sedona feels like I'm driving in a Mercedes Benz, seriously. Is not perfect, is not, and Chrysler, Honda and Toyota have cars that are performing very well too. Why didn't I get the Chrysler? I really liked the ride of the Pacifica but the one thing that turned me off and made me walk away from it was that ugly round gear shifter know. That is a big no no for me and I don't buy cars with gear knobs. Sorry. And of course I did made an offer and I told the dealer my budget but it was over priced even with the lease. Why didn't I get the Honda? The Honda for me is very ugly and I simply do not like it. And same as above it was way over priced for me. Why didn't I get another fantastic reliable Toyota Sienna? Well, today's Sienna's are not like my older 2007. My mother in law has one and the thing has been falling into pieces mainly that plastic around the front seats and the plastic bumpers are really cheap and loose so I was disappointed to see that. Second the current Sienna is really ugly outside and inside and I actually like my much older Sienna than the newer ones. And same thing as above, the price is just too high for what I get. During the past 25 years I have owned Honda, Toyota, Land Rover and Subaru. The most fun car I have owned is the Land Rover hands down but they are bloody expensive to repair and drink way too much gas is a sin and nothing ever fit in the back and I always had problems with that. The honda and Toyota are reliable but they look and feel very cheap and the 2015 Subaru Forester has been the second most fun car after the land rover but with that over priced little rinky dinky strained 4 cylinder engine that burns too much oil with a CVT transmission, well, I just had to let it go recently because I simply payed way too much money for that car and that has been the worst car purchase I ever made. I am extremely happy with my new Sedona and I see this car company making better cars in the very near future. Perhaps by the time my 07 Sienna dies I do see myself replacing it with another Kia Sedona and by that time I'm sure the gas mileage will have improved and most likely the exterior of the Sedona will have a new design. Till this day I think the Sedona is the best vehicle I have purchased hands down.

5 out of 5 stars, MPG on the highway is way better than advertized

John , 09/11/2019

LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

I get 30 MPG driving on flat Long Island highways when there is no traffic. 30 MPG in a large vehicle ! This was not an estimate either, it clearly said 30 mpg on the MPG gauge. Great MPG on the highway going 60 miles an hour. City and suburban driving the MPG #'s go way down . I drive on the South shore of Long Island where there's a light every 1/4-1/2 mile and stop signs every other block. I average about 15 mpg in stop and go traffic. Probably every large vehicle has the same drop off in MPG.I get the same MPG #'s in my fathers Kia minivan as well. I drove to upstate NY from Long Island this week and I was driving along averaging almost 31 mpg and the gas is 10 percent ethanol blend ! Crazy anybody would say this minivan has poor fuel economy. I was driving between 60 and 65 and most people were whizzing by me going 80 mph. Maybe their the ones always complaining about fuel economy.

5 out of 5 stars, Great space for the money

Matt Burns , 07/04/2019

EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

First off yes the gas is not great but it’s a big people hauler and most any vehicles that can carry 7-8 people don’t get great gas mileage but if you drive some what normal you will get what Kia says you should get or better so that’s good. Overall ride is very nice and comfortable especially with 4 adults and two kids in the car, the motor does not struggle at all and the transmission is much better then my mother in laws Chrysler Pacifica. We got the EX with the rear entertainment system and the kids love it and so do we, because now my wife and I can actually talk. Over the Sedona seems very well out together and solid, hopefully it will stay that way for years to come.

5 out of 5 stars, Amazing value compared to the others

JR , 11/24/2019

SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

The decision came down to which car had the creature comforts my wife "needed" (wanted). It was between a Honda Odyssey Elite or Kia Sedona SX. Both trims had the much needed creature comforts and no trim below those had the complete set of required creature comforts. Both trims were comparable against each other and I had no brand devotion being that our household is a Honda/Kia home. It came down to pricing and the offers I received. The Kia beat the Honda hands-down when it came to pricing, so the decision was easy. I actually enjoy driving this car over my own daily driver because of all the incredible features it has and considering the price we paid, it is such a great value.

