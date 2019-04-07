2019 Kia Sedona
What’s new
- Updated front and rear styling
- Eight-speed automatic replaces six-speed auto
- Rear-seat entertainment system with smartphone mirroring
- Part of the third Sedona generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive SUV-like cockpit design
- Lots of features for the money
- Cabin remains pleasantly quiet on the highway
- Slightly less cargo capacity than rivals
- The ride is busy over rough pavement and large bumps
Which Sedona does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Although SUVs and pickup trucks rule the sales charts these days, the venerable box-on-wheels-with-sliding-doors — aka the minivan — remains an ideal choice for families or anyone needing massive amounts of cargo space. And among the handful of minivans available, the 2019 Kia Sedona stands out with its combination of style and value.
Certainly, the Sedona does all the standard minivan stuff well. A strong V6 engine, generous cabin accommodations and impressive seat comfort help move seven or eight passengers effortlessly. In addition, the Sedona boasts a chiseled exterior look (for a minivan) and a dashboard and center console that have SUV-like design cues. If you don't normally like minivans, Kia's approach with its Sedona could very well satisfy.
For 2019, Kia also addressed one of our earlier disappointments: uncompetitive fuel economy. While the Sedona still trails the Honda Odyssey by 4 mpg in highway driving, the new eight-speed automatic transmission helps close what was an even wider gap. But we still wish that the Sedona's ride quality was smoother and less prone to harsh impacts when driving on rough roads.
It's fair to say the Odyssey and the Chrysler Pacifica are slightly better minivans overall. Yet the Sedona has its own particular appeal. It's worth checking out, especially if you want your box on wheels to be a little different than the norm.
What's it like to live with?
This version of the Kia Sedona debuted in 2015, when Edmunds added one to our fleet for a one-year test that covered more than 20,000 miles. We liked the Sedona, though it lagged behind competitors in some areas, especially fuel economy. Kia addressed that for 2019 by switching from a six-speed automatic transmission to an eight-speed. The front and rear styling are also slightly different. But otherwise our notes on storage space, ride comfort and everyday usability stand. Is this the right minivan for you? Dive in to find out.
2019 Kia Sedona models
The 2019 Kia Sedona is a seven- or eight-passenger minivan sold in four trim levels: L, LX, EX and SX. All Sedona trims are powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine (276 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels through a new-for-2019 eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard feature highlights of the L trim include 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, Slide-N-Stow forward-collapsing second-row captain's chairs (seven-passenger configuration), stain-resistant cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split reclining and folding third-row bench seat, dual-zone climate control (with front and rear controls), Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a four-speaker sound system with USB and auxiliary audio input jacks.
The LX adds power-folding mirrors, power-sliding doors, rear privacy glass, a second-row bench seat (increasing passenger capacity to eight), a power-adjustable driver's seat and a six-speaker audio system.
Moving up to the EX you'll find 18-inch wheels, roof rails, keyless entry and push-button ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a driver information display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, second- and third-row sunshades, a wireless phone charger, Kia's Uvo3 eServices communications, and rapid USB charge ports. Driver aids include front and rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert.
The optional EX Premium package takes its namesake trim up a notch with upgraded shock absorbers, foglights, heated and power-folding side mirrors, a hands-free power liftgate, a sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable passenger seat, driver-seat memory functions, one-touch power-folding rear seats, a cooled glovebox, a 110-volt power outlet, a third-row USB charge port, and additional driver aids that include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.
The SX bundles the features from the EX Premium package and adds LED foglights, a sound-reducing windshield, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a second 110-volt power outlet in the cargo area, an 8-inch touchscreen, a surround-view camera, a navigation system, voice-controlled infotainment, and a premium Harman Kardon surround-sound system.
A rear-seat entertainment system is also offered on EX and SX trims.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Sedona SX Limited (3.3L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Sedona has received some revisions, including a new eight-speed transmission, more standard and optional features, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sedona, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Sedona.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- appearance
- transmission
- maintenance & parts
- lights
- engine
- road noise
- acceleration
- comfort
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
I currently own a 2007 Toyota Sienna, it is super solid and reliable and at 160,000 is still rock solid and strong. I have been shopping around for many months and I have been taking my time studying and analysing what's out there. I made a huge mistake on the last car I purchased and I ended up paying a whooping $30K for a rinky dinky four cylinder car with a sorry CVT transmission. I sure did not do my homework but this time I did. I didn't only study but I have gone to all my local dealers to see and test drive their vehicles, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Subaru, Dodge, Hyundai you name it. My wife got mad at me because I spent so much time on the computer looking at cars and watching youtube videos learning about this and that. Don't get me wrong, many SUV and minivan vehicles out there are very nice, but at the end of the day it all came down to one thing, money. From all the dealers I went to I did make them an offer and none of them were willing to give me the car at the monthly payment that I could afford, not even a lease for crying out loud, and everyone was trying to sell me their sorry base model with cloth seats, at an over priced price on top of it. The bottom line is that I ended up buying the Kia Sedona. Why?? Because it has the best package over all when it comes to beautiful look, quality, comfort, power and price and I cannot believe that the Kia dealer was able to give me the car I wanted, with leather seats, that's right baby, leather seats, at the price I was asking for. They actually gave me the Sedona brand new. I could not believe it. Look, regarding the lower gas ratings, I'm not worried or upset about it because at the end of the day I personally do not drive on the highway every day and I mostly drive around city and the much more expensive mini vans perform exactly the same in city driving so let's cut the nonsense. If you drive away long distances from the city on a highway where there is no traffic then that's a different story and that's where you would take advantage of the higher mile per gallon Pacifica, Honda and Toyota but other than that they all perform about the same in city driving. On the other hand I have saved thousands of dollars with my Kia EX and I truly got a bargain. I love my 07 Sienna and I'm not getting rid of it until that thing is unrepairable but my new Sedona smokes my 07 Sienna in every way and now my Toyota looks really old compared to my new Van. My Sedona feels like I'm driving in a Mercedes Benz, seriously. Is not perfect, is not, and Chrysler, Honda and Toyota have cars that are performing very well too. Why didn't I get the Chrysler? I really liked the ride of the Pacifica but the one thing that turned me off and made me walk away from it was that ugly round gear shifter know. That is a big no no for me and I don't buy cars with gear knobs. Sorry. And of course I did made an offer and I told the dealer my budget but it was over priced even with the lease. Why didn't I get the Honda? The Honda for me is very ugly and I simply do not like it. And same as above it was way over priced for me. Why didn't I get another fantastic reliable Toyota Sienna? Well, today's Sienna's are not like my older 2007. My mother in law has one and the thing has been falling into pieces mainly that plastic around the front seats and the plastic bumpers are really cheap and loose so I was disappointed to see that. Second the current Sienna is really ugly outside and inside and I actually like my much older Sienna than the newer ones. And same thing as above, the price is just too high for what I get. During the past 25 years I have owned Honda, Toyota, Land Rover and Subaru. The most fun car I have owned is the Land Rover hands down but they are bloody expensive to repair and drink way too much gas is a sin and nothing ever fit in the back and I always had problems with that. The honda and Toyota are reliable but they look and feel very cheap and the 2015 Subaru Forester has been the second most fun car after the land rover but with that over priced little rinky dinky strained 4 cylinder engine that burns too much oil with a CVT transmission, well, I just had to let it go recently because I simply payed way too much money for that car and that has been the worst car purchase I ever made. I am extremely happy with my new Sedona and I see this car company making better cars in the very near future. Perhaps by the time my 07 Sienna dies I do see myself replacing it with another Kia Sedona and by that time I'm sure the gas mileage will have improved and most likely the exterior of the Sedona will have a new design. Till this day I think the Sedona is the best vehicle I have purchased hands down.
I get 30 MPG driving on flat Long Island highways when there is no traffic. 30 MPG in a large vehicle ! This was not an estimate either, it clearly said 30 mpg on the MPG gauge. Great MPG on the highway going 60 miles an hour. City and suburban driving the MPG #'s go way down . I drive on the South shore of Long Island where there's a light every 1/4-1/2 mile and stop signs every other block. I average about 15 mpg in stop and go traffic. Probably every large vehicle has the same drop off in MPG.I get the same MPG #'s in my fathers Kia minivan as well. I drove to upstate NY from Long Island this week and I was driving along averaging almost 31 mpg and the gas is 10 percent ethanol blend ! Crazy anybody would say this minivan has poor fuel economy. I was driving between 60 and 65 and most people were whizzing by me going 80 mph. Maybe their the ones always complaining about fuel economy.
First off yes the gas is not great but it’s a big people hauler and most any vehicles that can carry 7-8 people don’t get great gas mileage but if you drive some what normal you will get what Kia says you should get or better so that’s good. Overall ride is very nice and comfortable especially with 4 adults and two kids in the car, the motor does not struggle at all and the transmission is much better then my mother in laws Chrysler Pacifica. We got the EX with the rear entertainment system and the kids love it and so do we, because now my wife and I can actually talk. Over the Sedona seems very well out together and solid, hopefully it will stay that way for years to come.
The decision came down to which car had the creature comforts my wife "needed" (wanted). It was between a Honda Odyssey Elite or Kia Sedona SX. Both trims had the much needed creature comforts and no trim below those had the complete set of required creature comforts. Both trims were comparable against each other and I had no brand devotion being that our household is a Honda/Kia home. It came down to pricing and the offers I received. The Kia beat the Honda hands-down when it came to pricing, so the decision was easy. I actually enjoy driving this car over my own daily driver because of all the incredible features it has and considering the price we paid, it is such a great value.
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$30,000
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,300
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|L 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$27,200
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$41,100
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sedona safety features:
- Uvo eServices
- Notifies emergency services with your location in the event of a crash in which the airbags deploy.
- Blind-Spot Detection System
- Lets you know if there's a car in your blind spot as well as if there's a car approaching when you're backing up.
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Detects if a head-on crash is imminent and applies the brakes to avoid or mitigate the crash.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Sedona vs. the competition
Kia Sedona vs. Honda Odyssey
The Odyssey remains atop the minivan class for its expert combination of utility, comfort, features and innovation. While the Sedona can't go toe to toe with the Honda, it holds its own. The Sedona also gets some small details right that are absent on the Honda, such as a surround-view camera for easier parking and maneuvering.
Kia Sedona vs. Toyota Sienna
The Sienna hasn't been fully redesigned since 2011, but there's still a lot to like. It has a strong V6 engine, a smooth ride, and plenty of standard safety features. Comparatively, the Sedona's seating is a bit more versatile and easier to deal with. And feature for feature, the Sedona offers more bang for the buck.
Kia Sedona vs. Chrysler Pacifica
The Pacifica is another great pick for a minivan. It exhibits pleasing performance as well as unrivaled cargo-carrying flexibility thanks to its Stow 'n Go seating. The Pacifica even offers a plug-in hybrid version. The Sedona still holds an advantage when it comes to seat comfort and overall smoothness of its engine and transmission.
FAQ
Is the Kia Sedona a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Sedona?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Kia Sedona:
- Updated front and rear styling
- Eight-speed automatic replaces six-speed auto
- Rear-seat entertainment system with smartphone mirroring
- Part of the third Sedona generation introduced for 2015
Is the Kia Sedona reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Sedona a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Sedona?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Sedona is the 2019 Kia Sedona L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,200.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $30,000
- EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,300
- L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $27,200
- SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,100
What are the different models of Kia Sedona?
More about the 2019 Kia Sedona
2019 Kia Sedona Overview
The 2019 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), and SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Sedona?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Sedona and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sedona 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sedona.
