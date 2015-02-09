Used 2015 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona LX

    73,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,025

    $3,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited

    127,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi

    $11,999

    $1,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona EX

    55,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,499

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited

    95,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,984

    $2,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona EX in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona EX

    116,068 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,495

    $1,070 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona EX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona EX

    142,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona L in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona L

    70,998 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,400

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona EX in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona EX

    62,591 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,791

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona LX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona LX

    111,824 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,499

    $1,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited

    32,373 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,992

    $2,181 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited in White
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited

    74,574 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,998

    $1,261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona LX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona LX

    113,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,588

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited

    74,841 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    $2,237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited

    74,119 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,495

    $634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited

    10,716 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,000

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona LX

    106,343 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,995

    $1,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona L in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona L

    66,895 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,495

    $671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Sedona LX

    91,996 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,494

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sedona

Overall Consumer Rating
3.924 Reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Sedona SXL is more than a minivan
New Kia Driver,09/02/2015
SX-Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We purchased a Sedona SXL 7 months ago and have put 12000 miles on it since then. Coming from a 2008 Honda Odyssey there are some distinct differences. Most noticeable is how much quieter the interior is in the Sedona. You can have conversation with people in the back seats at highway speeds in the Sedona without shouting, unlike the Odyssey. The body structure of the Sedona feels very solid -- no rattles, or flex over bumps, like we would notice in the Odyssey. The layout of the instruments and controls in the Sedona are very user friendly and intuitive, more so than the Odyssey. With the console mounted shifter the driving position in the Sedona is less "minivany" than Odyssey. Both vehicles have a comfortable ride, with the Sedona having firmer seats and slightly firmer suspension, which gives it a more stable ride, with less wallow than the Honda. Both are great road trip cars, but the Sedona definitely feels like a more of a luxury car than the Odyssey. Tracks better on the highway too. Real world MPG is about the same, around 24 highway and 18 around town. In terms of driving, the Sedona is more satisfying on the road. We were first considering a Sedona SX model, but after looking at the SXL my wife really liked the extra features -- lounge seats, nappa leather, flashy chrome wheels, and especially the technology package with surround camera. The camera is an amazingly amazingly practical feature. We've owned Mercedes, BMW and Infiniti, Honda, Land Rover, Ford, Lincoln and Chevy vehicles over the years. This is our first time buying a Kia and we are still surprised how much we like it. While it likely won't hold it's value like the Honda, for us it was a better overall value than the other vans. Odyssey advantages: The engine and transmission in the Odyssey felt slightly smoother and more refined under quick acceleration, and the Odyssey has more third row room (since we only use the third row occasionally this was not a big deal). We looked at the new Odyssey and Toyota Sienna as well before we purchased. We also had a Town and Country rental for a week and were surprised that we actually liked it. Side by side it's not quite as good as the Asian minivans but considering that you can buy one for $9K less than the other vans I understand why so many people buy them. All these minivans are great family vehicles but the combination of unmatched features, styling, drive quality and price swayed our decision to buy the Sedona. Of the four we ranked them Sedona, Odyssey, Sienna and Town and Country.
Report abuse
