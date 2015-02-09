Used 2015 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me
852 listings
Near ZIP
- 73,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,025$3,223 Below Market
- 127,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$11,999$1,729 Below Market
- 55,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,499
- 95,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,984$2,164 Below Market
- 116,068 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,495$1,070 Below Market
- 142,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
- 70,998 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,400
- 62,591 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,791
- 111,824 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,499$1,320 Below Market
- 32,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,992$2,181 Below Market
- 74,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,998$1,261 Below Market
- 113,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,588
- 74,841 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995$2,237 Below Market
- 74,119 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,495$634 Below Market
- 10,716 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,000
- 106,343 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995$1,092 Below Market
- 66,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495$671 Below Market
- 91,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,494
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
We purchased a Sedona SXL 7 months ago and have put 12000 miles on it since then. Coming from a 2008 Honda Odyssey there are some distinct differences. Most noticeable is how much quieter the interior is in the Sedona. You can have conversation with people in the back seats at highway speeds in the Sedona without shouting, unlike the Odyssey. The body structure of the Sedona feels very solid -- no rattles, or flex over bumps, like we would notice in the Odyssey. The layout of the instruments and controls in the Sedona are very user friendly and intuitive, more so than the Odyssey. With the console mounted shifter the driving position in the Sedona is less "minivany" than Odyssey. Both vehicles have a comfortable ride, with the Sedona having firmer seats and slightly firmer suspension, which gives it a more stable ride, with less wallow than the Honda. Both are great road trip cars, but the Sedona definitely feels like a more of a luxury car than the Odyssey. Tracks better on the highway too. Real world MPG is about the same, around 24 highway and 18 around town. In terms of driving, the Sedona is more satisfying on the road. We were first considering a Sedona SX model, but after looking at the SXL my wife really liked the extra features -- lounge seats, nappa leather, flashy chrome wheels, and especially the technology package with surround camera. The camera is an amazingly amazingly practical feature. We've owned Mercedes, BMW and Infiniti, Honda, Land Rover, Ford, Lincoln and Chevy vehicles over the years. This is our first time buying a Kia and we are still surprised how much we like it. While it likely won't hold it's value like the Honda, for us it was a better overall value than the other vans. Odyssey advantages: The engine and transmission in the Odyssey felt slightly smoother and more refined under quick acceleration, and the Odyssey has more third row room (since we only use the third row occasionally this was not a big deal). We looked at the new Odyssey and Toyota Sienna as well before we purchased. We also had a Town and Country rental for a week and were surprised that we actually liked it. Side by side it's not quite as good as the Asian minivans but considering that you can buy one for $9K less than the other vans I understand why so many people buy them. All these minivans are great family vehicles but the combination of unmatched features, styling, drive quality and price swayed our decision to buy the Sedona. Of the four we ranked them Sedona, Odyssey, Sienna and Town and Country.
