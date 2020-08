Used 2015 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

Hampton Hyundai - Fort Walton Beach / Florida

This 2015 Kia Sedona LX is offered to you for sale by Hampton Hyundai. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This Kia Sedona is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2015 Kia Sedona: The Kia Sedona minivan faces tough competition in a narrow segment from Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Chrysler, but it more than holds its own. With a range of trims offering every amenity and technology one could hope for, premium materials, innovative seating with room for eight, and an attractive starting price, the new Sedona is worth a look. Interesting features of this model are standard V6, quality interior materials, Attractive styling, and incredible luxury in Limited trim

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDMB5C19F6043741

Stock: H20843A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020