Overall rating 7.4 / 10

Considering that most minivan manufacturers have spent decades perfecting their spacious people movers (the Dodge Grand Caravan traces its roots back to the mid-1980s, for instance), the Kia Sedona is practically the new kid on the block. But since its debut in 2002, the Sedona has grown from being an inexpensive also-ran to a high-tech cruiser capable of taking the fight to the establishment. It's still one of the most affordable vehicles in the class, but its roomy interior, high-quality cabin materials and flexible seating arrangements deliver plenty of appeal beyond just value.

The 2018 Kia Sedona does all the standard minivan stuff well. It can transport seven or eight passengers effortlessly thanks to its strong V6 engine, and the deep cargo well accepts plenty of luggage, so it's perfect for a family road trip. There are a few surprises here, too. On the SX Limited model, the second-row captain's chairs offer deployable thigh rests and airline-style headrests with folding wings. The seats are so comfortable you'll be counting down the days until the oldest can get a learner's permit.

There are a few disappointments, chief of which is the V6's uncompetitive fuel economy scores. The Sedona SX Limited earns a full 6 mpg less than the new Honda Odyssey in the EPA's highway test, for example. In addition, the second-row seats aren't removable, so you can't turn the Sedona into a cargo van on the fly as you can with the Chrysler Pacifica. On the whole, though, the Sedona is a solid entry in this segment, whether you consider it the budget-friendly alternative to mainstream minivans or an executive seven-seater with a first-class middle row.

What's it like to live with?

As part of our long-term test program, Edmunds' editors drove a Kia Sedona more than 20,000 miles over the course of a year to experience the minivan lifestyle. What did we learn? The Sedona provides a smooth ride and a lot of standard features for the price. But performance and fuel economy are not strong suits. Read our Sedona long-term test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2015 Sedona SXL, the 2018 Sedona is of the same generation and most of our observations apply.