Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2018 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • The distinctive cockpit looks more like a car's than a minivan's
  • You get a lot of features for the money
  • The second-row seats are quite versatile
  • Cabin remains pleasantly quiet on the highway
  • Fuel economy is subpar, especially on the SX Limited model
  • Slightly less cargo capacity than rivals
  • The ride is busy over rough pavement and large bumps
  • Second-row seats aren't removable, and don't fold up on the SX Limited
List Price Range
$19,597 - $31,800
Used Sedona for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Sedona does Edmunds recommend?

For most Sedona shoppers, we think the midrange EX is the one to get. It comes with a ton of features at an agreeable price. They include a power liftgate, tri-zone climate control, leather upholstery and upgraded shock absorbers for a more comfortable ride. If safety is a top priority, look for an EX with the Advanced Premium Technology package. It adds the latest in driver safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

Considering that most minivan manufacturers have spent decades perfecting their spacious people movers (the Dodge Grand Caravan traces its roots back to the mid-1980s, for instance), the Kia Sedona is practically the new kid on the block. But since its debut in 2002, the Sedona has grown from being an inexpensive also-ran to a high-tech cruiser capable of taking the fight to the establishment. It's still one of the most affordable vehicles in the class, but its roomy interior, high-quality cabin materials and flexible seating arrangements deliver plenty of appeal beyond just value.

The 2018 Kia Sedona does all the standard minivan stuff well. It can transport seven or eight passengers effortlessly thanks to its strong V6 engine, and the deep cargo well accepts plenty of luggage, so it's perfect for a family road trip. There are a few surprises here, too. On the SX Limited model, the second-row captain's chairs offer deployable thigh rests and airline-style headrests with folding wings. The seats are so comfortable you'll be counting down the days until the oldest can get a learner's permit.

There are a few disappointments, chief of which is the V6's uncompetitive fuel economy scores. The Sedona SX Limited earns a full 6 mpg less than the new Honda Odyssey in the EPA's highway test, for example. In addition, the second-row seats aren't removable, so you can't turn the Sedona into a cargo van on the fly as you can with the Chrysler Pacifica. On the whole, though, the Sedona is a solid entry in this segment, whether you consider it the budget-friendly alternative to mainstream minivans or an executive seven-seater with a first-class middle row.

What's it like to live with?

As part of our long-term test program, Edmunds' editors drove a Kia Sedona more than 20,000 miles over the course of a year to experience the minivan lifestyle. What did we learn? The Sedona provides a smooth ride and a lot of standard features for the price. But performance and fuel economy are not strong suits. Read our Sedona long-term test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2015 Sedona SXL, the 2018 Sedona is of the same generation and most of our observations apply.

2018 Kia Sedona models

The 2018 Kia Sedona is a seven- or eight-passenger minivan sold in five trim levels. The base L model is very reasonably priced, with a light features list that includes a rearview camera and a USB input for the audio system. The LX doesn't cost much more, and its power-sliding doors and other features are worth the modest price bump. The EX is quite a bit more, but we find its power tailgate, 7-inch touchscreen and leather upholstery to be irresistible. The SX doubles down on the luxury, safety and tech features, and even more are added when you select the range-topping SX Limited.

Like every Sedona, the base L model is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine (276 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard feature highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, Slide-N-Stow forward-collapsing second-row captain's chairs (reducing seating capacity to seven), stain-resistant cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split reclining and folding third-row bench seat, dual-zone climate control (with front and rear controls), Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

The LX trim adds power-folding mirrors, power-sliding doors, rear privacy glass, a second-row bench seat (increasing passenger capacity to eight), an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a six-speaker audio system.

The EX hits what we think is the sweet spot of the Sedona lineup. This trim adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, LED daytime running lights, a windshield wiper de-icer, heated mirrors, roof rails, a height-adjustable power tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, upgraded shock absorbers, keyless ignition and entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone automatic climate control, a driver information display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, sunshades for the second and third rows, a cooled glovebox, a portable flashlight, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Uvo3 eServices emergency telematics and additional USB charge ports.

The SX trim reverts back to the seven-passenger configuration with second-row captain's chairs (the bench is available as an option) and adds LED taillights, driver-seat memory functions, four-way lumbar adjustment for the driver, an eight-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and an eight-speaker Infinity premium audio system. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert is also included.

The range-topping eight-passenger SX Limited trim adds 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, upgraded foglights, a sound-reducing windshield, chrome door handles, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel and a household-style power outlet. Even more advanced safety features come with the SX Limited, including forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic emergency braking), a lane departure warning system and a surround-view camera system.

Many features on the higher trims are available as options on the lower trims. A dual-panel sunroof; first-class, lounge-style seating for the second row (without Slide-N-Stow); and premium leather upholstery are available solely on the SX Limited trim via the Prestige package. A rear-seat entertainment system is offered on all models.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Kia Sedona SX Limited Minivan (3.3L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Sedona has received some revisions, including a few more standard and optional features, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto last year. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sedona.

Driving

7.0
The Sedona has a relaxed, easy-to-drive character, but it'll move out with authority when you need it to and demonstrates good handling manners. It's a minivan we could happily live with every day.

Acceleration

8.5
Floor the gas and the Sedona's accelerates to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. It's a competitive time, though the Honda Odyssey and the Chrysler Pacifica are quicker still.

Braking

8.5
The Sedona has a moderately firm brake pedal that is responsive and intuitive-feeling for a minivan. Brake performance is as good as or better than in rivals.

Steering

6.0
There's very little steering feel or effort for the driver, which shouldn't be a big deal for most drivers. A little more of both would give a more connected feeling, though.

Handling

6.5
Handling isn't as composed as in the class-leading Honda Odyssey, but the Sedona does little to upset the average minivan driver. It's big and heavy, and you'll feel those attributes if you try to hustle it, but it's competent in normal use.

Drivability

6.5
Other than the overly light steering, the Sedona is very easy to drive. The six-speed automatic transmission shifts slowly but smoothly, and the minivan is easy to maneuver in tight parking lots.

Comfort

7.5
The Sedona is plenty comfortable for a long road trip packed with people and cargo. SX models benefit from reclining second-row seats, and these captain's chairs represent some of the most comfortable in the class.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats are relatively soft and have enough support to keep you comfortable during multi-hour stretches behind the wheel. The second-row recliners offer a surprising amount of legroom, and third-row comfort is similar to what competitors offer.

Ride comfort

7.0
Soft suspension elements and tuning will appeal to those seeking an isolated driving experience. At higher speeds, the ride quality can get a little busy over rough pavement. Bigger bumps can be intrusive as well.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The Sedona is one of the quietest minivans whether it's at idle, under full-throttle acceleration or cruising down the highway at 70 mph. Unlike some competing V6s, the Sedona's engine is smooth and well-silenced.

Interior

7.5
The Sedona's top-trim SX Limited model has one of the nicest interiors in the segment. It's a well-organized and easy-to-use design typical of the brand, with a fixed center console that is unique among minivans.

Ease of use

8.0
The dashboard has large, easy-to-read buttons organized in a horizontal arrangement. It's simple and intuitive. The larger touchscreen navigation and infotainment screens are also easy to use, and we like the dedicated physical knobs for critical functions.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
Like all minivans, the Sedona is very easy to get in and out of. The standard second-row seats offer a collapse function that helps with third-row access. Power-sliding doors are standard on the LX trim and higher.

Roominess

7.0
The Sedona's third row will accommodate adults, though they won't be so comfortable on long hauls. The legroom with the reclining second-row seats is better than in the Toyota Sienna, but overall space is marginally less than the competition.

Visibility

7.5
Overall outward visibility is good thanks to large windows and relatively thin windshield pillars. A backup camera is standard on all trims, and the SX Limited's surround-view camera takes much of the guesswork out of parking in tight spots.

Quality

8.5
Overall quality is as good as or better than the competition. Sturdy construction inhibits squeaks and creaks inside. The interior materials are also praiseworthy, featuring well-grained plastics, supple leather and attractive stitching.

Utility

6.0
The Sedona falls a bit short when it comes to cargo capacity and versatility, but most owners will still find it plenty capable. If the second-row seats were removable, this score would likely improve.

Small-item storage

The fixed center console may be attractive, but it doesn't offer the storage space found in rivals. Other bins and pockets are on the small side as well.

Cargo space

Maximum cargo space is 142 cubic feet, slightly less room than what the competition offers. The lack of removable second-row seats in any trim level further hurts usability.

Child safety seat accommodation

With the sliding second-row captain's chairs, installing a child safety seat is remarkably easy. There is plenty of room for rear-facing configurations, and the LATCH anchors are easily located and accessed. The same holds true for the third-row seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Kia Sedona.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stands tall and proud
Hankook,09/08/2018
LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
So far the Sedona has been a wonderful purchase. When a vehicle meets or exceeds every imaginable expectation at a most competitive cost the customer is more than satisfied. The decision to purchase a new KIA was well informed. Every other minivan on the market was rented and driven to and from the same location with a round trip totaling over 1800 miles. The KIA Sedona outperformed them all throughout the entire trip in particular on inclines like the Grapevine on the I5.
We call it the senior bus
Bill,01/16/2019
SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
This van is the Best Buy for the buck. It gives you Moore safety features and you can not match Kia warrenty 5years 60000 mile warranty plus 100000 on the power train. This is my third lease Kia van. If you are a senior take a test drive you will be amazed. Buy or lease it now.
Best Automobile $$$ can buy
Toyunki,06/08/2019
SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
This is third Sedona we purchased brand new. First was new 2004 model, second was 2014 used and still have it Then 2018 SXL. 2004 model was most reliable vehicle I owned. Had it for over 300000 miles. 2014 I still have now has 140000 miles and drives like new. 2018 SXL is loaded and drives like Luxury Car. MPG is 2004 16mpg. Avg. to 20 mpg on long distance HWY. 2014 23mpg avg. And 27 mpg on long distance. 2018 is 23mpg and 32 mpg on long distance HWY trip. Beating EPAs 22mpg HWY by 10mpg.
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sedona models:

Uvo eServices
Notifies emergency services with your location in the event of a crash in which the airbags deploy.
Blind-Spot Detection System
Lets you know if there's a car in your blind spot as well as if there's a car approaching when you're backing up.
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Detects if a front crash is imminent and applies the brakes to avoid or mitigate the crash.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Kia Sedona

Used 2018 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2018 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Kia Sedona?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Kia Sedona trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX is priced between $19,597 and$23,500 with odometer readings between 19326 and47348 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited is priced between $31,800 and$31,800 with odometer readings between 6924 and6924 miles.

Which used 2018 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Kia Sedona for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2018 Sedonas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,597 and mileage as low as 6924 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Kia Sedona.

Related Used 2018 Kia Sedona info

