Living in Canada, our winters are hard on cars. This van would not die! I bought this van with 250,000km on it and I ran it until 450,000km it was still running strong but I hit a moose going 110km an hour and it destroyed the van. Every year we would haul a 4500pound trailer all the way around Ontario and it never really hurt the van. Even though every year the rear heater lines would rot out there was nothing really done other than regular maintenance. The a/c stopped working after hitting my second deer. But other than those things you could run this van through hell and it wouldn't even get a scratch I even took it muding once. good job Kia you built a bullet proof tank

