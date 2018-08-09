Used 2018 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Kia Sedona LX in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona LX

    26,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $4,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona SX in Black
    certified

    2018 Kia Sedona SX

    25,249 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,992

    $2,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona LX

    20,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,475

    $2,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona L in White
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona L

    14,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,500

    $2,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona LX

    11,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,243

    $3,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited

    17,783 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,500

    $2,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona EX in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona EX

    72,739 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,996

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona SX in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona SX

    28,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,000

    $1,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona EX in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona EX

    23,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,759

    $2,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited

    42,792 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,721

    $1,534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona LX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona LX

    45,059 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,991

    $1,877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona SX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona SX

    22,505 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona LX

    31,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona LX

    40,674 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,200

    $1,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona SX in Gray
    certified

    2018 Kia Sedona SX

    22,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,490

    $286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited

    16,966 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $30,948

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona LX in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona LX

    34,557 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,577

    $545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sedona LX in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Sedona LX

    4,026 miles

    $25,250

    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
Stands tall and proud
Hankook,09/08/2018
LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
So far the Sedona has been a wonderful purchase. When a vehicle meets or exceeds every imaginable expectation at a most competitive cost the customer is more than satisfied. The decision to purchase a new KIA was well informed. Every other minivan on the market was rented and driven to and from the same location with a round trip totaling over 1800 miles. The KIA Sedona outperformed them all throughout the entire trip in particular on inclines like the Grapevine on the I5.
Report abuse
