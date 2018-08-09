Used 2018 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me
- 26,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$4,324 Below Market
Garden State Honda - Clifton / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, CHILD LOCKS, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAT RADIO, PREMIUM PACKAGE, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C11J6360535
Stock: 6360535AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2018 Kia Sedona SX25,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,992$2,655 Below Market
Lithia Kia of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Kia Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner. BLACK exterior and BLACK interior, SX trim. WAS $26,991, $4,800 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Power Third Passenger Door, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Kia SX with BLACK exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 276 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $26,991. This Sedona is priced $4,800 below Kelley Blue Book. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Every vehicle must pass a 164-point inspection by Kia-trained technicians. 12 months / 12,000 miles of Platinum Comprehensive coverage, 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, Rental car coverage and travel breakdown assistance are included, 24/7 Roadside Assistance and Towing includes lockout service, jump start, flat tires, and more. CarFax vehicle history report is included with every Certified Kia MORE ABOUT US: By taking a page from Kia themselves, Lithia Kia of Anchorage challenges many consumers' perspective of exactly what is the quintessential car-buying experience. When you visit Lithia Kia of Anchorage for complete car specs or to take a test drive, you'll find we deliver an extensive product lineup, deft service and auto repair, and perhaps most importantly - a one-of-a-kind mix of professionalism and approachability. Stop by and see us today! Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C12J6400277
Stock: 9332TC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 20,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,475$2,819 Below Market
Chiefland Ford - Chiefland / Florida
*Equipment* This Kia Sedona comes with third row seating for extra passengers. It has a 3.3 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Kia Sedona excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. This mini van is front wheel drive. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. It features cruise control for long trips. With the adjustable lumbar support in the vehicle your back will love you. It is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. Light weight alloy wheels on this mini van are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This mini van has an automatic transmission. This Kia Sedona looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. This minivan provides a lot of room for passengers. Long family road trips will not only be comfortable, but fun. *Packages* LX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE: Blind Spot Detection w/RCTA; Smart Cruise Control; Supervision Meter Cluster w/TFT Color LCD Screen; Forward Collision Warning; Illuminated Dual-Level Glovebox w/Cooling; Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB); Lane Departure Warning; Power Adjustable/Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors; LED turn signals. LX ESSENTIALS PREMIUM PACKAGE: Leather Wrapped Gear Shift Knob; Push Button Start; Smart Key alarm w/engine immobilizer; Sunshades 2nd & 3rd Row; Silver Painted Roof Rails; Dual Glovebox w/Cooling; OLED Meter Display; Heated Front Seats; Front & Rear Park Assist; Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel; Illuminated Ignition Cylinder Ring; UVO eServices; 7 touchscreen; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (no CD player). Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C12J6350418
Stock: 5350418B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 14,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,500$2,028 Below Market
SeaPort Auto Wholesale - Portland / Oregon
KBB.com 10 Most Affordable 3-Row Vehicles. Only 14,289 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Kia Sedona delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" x 6.5J Alloy -inc: silver center caps w/Kia logo, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob.*This Kia Sedona Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Rear Doors, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Seaport Auto Wholesale, 17225 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR 97267. DEALER#9686 <b>Disclaimer: The price listed does not include tax, title, license or document fee's. We make every attempt to keep posted prices, vehicle information, listed equipment and options accurate and up to date. In the event of inaccuracies, we are not responsible for typographical errors in price or equipment listed. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to sale of this vehicle.</b>
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMA5C12J6386371
Stock: 21814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- 11,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,243$3,334 Below Market
Car Pros Renton Hyundai - Renton / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C14J6367656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,500$2,905 Below Market
Matt Castrucci Auto Mall - Dayton / Ohio
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Platinum Graphite 2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 3.3L V6 DGI Clean Carfax - 1 Owner, 4D Passenger Van, Navigation System, Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloy w/Chrome Finish.Please call for a test drive of this vehicle today! 17/22 City/Highway MPGAt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton Used Car Superstore, we carry a large selection of import and domestic cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, including, Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet, Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Pontiac, GMC, Buick, Saturn, Acura, Infinit, Lexus, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Cadillac and Mitsubishi. We offer tradional financing and special financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDME5C15J6365518
Stock: KJ365518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,996
Waxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waxahachie / Texas
2 YEARS OIL CHANGES INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Kia Sedona EX is a perfect addition to any home. Our Pricing is for Retail Customers only. No wholesalers are approved for this sale. Vehicle pricing does not include dealer added equipment or addendum.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C18J6404575
Stock: PN10974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 28,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,000$1,905 Below Market
Hardy Family Ford - Dallas / Georgia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! LOCAL TRADE, Bluetooth, 110V Inverter, 8-Passenger Seating, Acoustic Windshield Glass, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Rear-Seat Entertainment, Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor, SX Advanced Touring Package 8 Passenger, Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Alloy w/Premium Machined Finish, Xenon HID Headlights w/Auto-Leveling. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silky Silver
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C10J6356599
Stock: 161391B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 23,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,759$2,475 Below Market
Riverside Buick GMC - Cartersville / Georgia
Tried-and-true, this Used 2018 Kia Sedona EX makes room for the whole team and the equipment. This Kia Sedona has the following options: WHEEL LOCKS, PLATINUM GRAPHITE, MUD GUARDS, EX ADVANCED PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Detection w/RCTA, Smart Cruise Control, Heated 2nd Row Seat Cushion, Supervision Meter Cluster w/TFT Color LCD Screen, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, front passenger seat power adjustment switch, Forward Collision Warning, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Support, Driver's Seat Integrated Memory System, memory for driver seat and exterior mirrors, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, DARK GRAPHITE, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, Wheels: 18' x 7.0J Clear Silver Alloy -inc: silver center caps w/Kia logo, Voice Recorder, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. Carry all your passengers in the comfort of every amenity in this safe and reliable Kia Sedona. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty and get a hassle-free deal today at Riverside Buick GMC Cadillac, 125 S Dixie Ave, Cartersville, GA 30120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona EX with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C13J6350702
Stock: 20G132A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-06-2020
- certified
2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited42,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,721$1,534 Below Market
Galeana Kia - Fort Myers / Florida
Look at this 2018 Kia Sedona SX-L. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sedona has the following options: WHEEL LOCKS, CELESTIAL BLUE, BURGUNDY, NAPPA LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, BURGUNDY, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS, Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Alloy w/Chrome Finish, Voice Recorder, Ventilated Front Seats, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, and Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch. See it for yourself at Galeana Kia, 14483 S. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDME5C13J6356090
Stock: 0541A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 45,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,991$1,877 Below Market
Auto Mart - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C12J6404560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,505 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
Kline Nissan - Maplewood / Minnesota
We are open for business and we’re prioritizing your health and safety. You can shop, get pricing and trade values from the comfort of your home. Complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork to your home or office.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *Heated and Cooled Seats, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Blind-Spot Monitors, LOCAL TRADE, 3rd Row Seating, Multi-zone Climate Control, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Collision Warning System, Active Parking Assist, 360 degree Camera, Sedona SX, Snow White Pearl, Navigation System.2018 Kia Sedona SX 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic FWD 3.3L V6 DGI Snow White PearlLocated at the intersection of I-694 and Hwy 61 in Maplewood MN, Kline Nissan Home of the Lifetime $29.95 oil change* is proud to offer this Kia Sedona. At Kline we believe every customer deserves a first class experience before, during and after the sale. That's why we utilize an upfront pricing strategy that allows our sales consultants to focus on helping you find the perfect vehicle. And with over 40 banks and credit unions to choose from right here, we can tailor a plan to fit your needs. Please call us at 651-379-4300 or find us at www.klinenissan.com *See dealer for details.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C1XJ6422432
Stock: N52617A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 31,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,998
CarMax Austin South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C15J6403046
Stock: 19270356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,674 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,200$1,369 Below Market
Andy Mohr Chevrolet - Plainfield / Indiana
*Free Delivery within 250 miles* Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *1 Owner*, *Accident Free CARFAX History Report*, *Great Service History*, *Leather Seats*, *USB Port*, *Bluetooth*, *Backup Camera*, *Third Row Seating*, *Heated Leather Seats*, *Power Package*, *Apple CarPlay*, *Android Auto*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Reduced Price*, *Must See*, Sedona LX, 3.3L V6 DGI, Silky Silver, Dark Graphite w/Leather-Trimmed Seats.Silky Silver 2018 Kia Sedona LX 4D Passenger Van 3.3L V6 DGI FWDCome see the all new beautiful Andy Mohr Chevrolet showroom in Plainfield, Indiana where you get MOHR FOR YOUR MONEY! Not all customers will qualify for all rebates. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C13J6390801
Stock: PV10954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- certified
2018 Kia Sedona SX22,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,490$286 Below Market
Airport Kia - Naples / Florida
Kia Certified!!! Clean CARFAX 1 OWNER!!! 2018 Kia Sedona SX REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO, LANE MONITOR ALERT, LEATHER SEATS, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Spoiler, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Recent Arrival!Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 164 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C1XJ6349272
Stock: 107477A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 16,966 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$30,948
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**SX LIMITED**V6**DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS**BLIND-SPOT DETECTION**LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**NAVIGATION**DUAL SUNROOFS**BACKUP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**3RD ROW SEAT**LEATHER**HEATED/COOLED SEATS**SATELLITE RADIO**BLUETOOTH**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ELIGIBLE**CLEAN CARFAX**REMAINING KIA WARRANTY**TRADE WELCOME**FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH NO MONTHLY PAYMENTS UP TO 90 DAYS**)) 2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 3.3L V6 DGI, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Sunroofs, Emergency communication system: 911 Connect, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Infinity Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Ventilated Front Seats. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDME5C14J6399661
Stock: KC3326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,557 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,577$545 Below Market
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. LEATHER, Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, Balance of Factory Warranty, Local Trade, Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence, BLUETHOOTH, Sedona LX, 4D Passenger Van, 3.3L V6 DGI, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, FWD, Platinum Graphite, Camel Beige w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, Dual Glovebox w/Cooling, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Ignition Cylinder Ring, Leather Wrapped Gearshift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seats, LX Essentials Premium Package, OLED Meter Display, Push Button Start, Silver Painted Roof Rails, Sunshades 2nd & 3rd Row, UVO eServices. Platinum Graphite 2018 Kia Sedona LX 4D Passenger Van FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 3.3L V6 DGI At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it. MPG Disclaimer: *Based on current EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors. *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C1XJ6372571
Stock: 44194A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 4,026 miles
$25,250
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Features include: Backup Cam, 3rd Row Seat, Low Miles, Warranty, SiriusXM, Remote Entry.This 2018 Kia Sedona LX features a Platinum Graphite exterior and a Dark Graphite Fabric interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Kia Sedona LX includes Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 24.0 highway, 18.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Kia Sedona contact Kings Honda before this Kia is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C15J6346198
Stock: J6346198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
