Used 2018 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

Chiefland Ford - Chiefland / Florida

*Equipment* This Kia Sedona comes with third row seating for extra passengers. It has a 3.3 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Kia Sedona excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. This mini van is front wheel drive. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. It features cruise control for long trips. With the adjustable lumbar support in the vehicle your back will love you. It is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. Light weight alloy wheels on this mini van are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This mini van has an automatic transmission. This Kia Sedona looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. This minivan provides a lot of room for passengers. Long family road trips will not only be comfortable, but fun. *Packages* LX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE: Blind Spot Detection w/RCTA; Smart Cruise Control; Supervision Meter Cluster w/TFT Color LCD Screen; Forward Collision Warning; Illuminated Dual-Level Glovebox w/Cooling; Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB); Lane Departure Warning; Power Adjustable/Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors; LED turn signals. LX ESSENTIALS PREMIUM PACKAGE: Leather Wrapped Gear Shift Knob; Push Button Start; Smart Key alarm w/engine immobilizer; Sunshades 2nd & 3rd Row; Silver Painted Roof Rails; Dual Glovebox w/Cooling; OLED Meter Display; Heated Front Seats; Front & Rear Park Assist; Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel; Illuminated Ignition Cylinder Ring; UVO eServices; 7 touchscreen; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (no CD player). Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDMB5C12J6350418

Stock: 5350418B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020