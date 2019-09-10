2020 Kia Sedona
What’s new
- The 2020 Kia Sedona is unchanged
- Part of the third Sedona generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive SUV-like cockpit design
- Lots of features for the money
- Cabin remains pleasantly quiet on the highway
- Offers slightly less cargo capacity than rivals
- The ride is busy over rough pavement and large bumps
2020 Kia Sedona Review
The latest SUV advertising campaigns might say otherwise, but there is perhaps no better vehicle for a family than a minivan. The 2020 Kia Sedona is one of those minivans. It boasts a long list of standard and available features, SUV-like styling and a comfortable, well-built interior. Even though this current generation has been around since 2015, the Sedona can still hold its own against the latest crop of family-friendly haulers such as the Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna.
The Sedona also has one of the most intuitive infotainment systems around, plus a full complement of advanced driving aids available on midtrim models. The Sedona doesn't have any fatal flaws either, though it does have a slightly rougher ride and a little less cargo space than competitors. Overall, it's worth checking out, especially if value is a priority for your next minivan purchase.
What's it like to live with?
This version of the Kia Sedona debuted in 2015. Edmunds added one to our fleet for a one-year test that covered more than 20,000 miles. We liked the Sedona, though it lagged behind competitors in some areas, especially fuel economy. Kia has since made some improvements, but most of our observations from that test still apply to the 2020 Sedona.
Which Sedona does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Kia Sedona models
The 2020 Kia Sedona is available in four trim levels: L, LX, EX and SX. All Sedonas are powered by a 276-horsepower 3.3-liter V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
L
Starts you off with:
- 17-inch wheels
- Seven-passenger seating
- 7-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Four-speaker audio system
LX
Adds features such as:
- Six-speaker audio system
- Tinted side and rear windows
- Power-sliding doors
- Eight-passenger seating
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
EX
Adds more premium features with:
- Three-zone climate control system
- Leather seats
- Wireless charging
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Heated front seats
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
EX Premium package
Bridges the gap between the EX and the range-topping SX. Features on this package include:
- Power-folding, heated mirrors
- Chrome exterior trim
- Sunroof
- Hands-free liftgate
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Four-way power lumbar adjustment for driver's seat
- Power-adjustable passenger's seat
- Third-row USB port
- 110-volt household-style power outlet
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Sedona and the car in front)
SX
The SX is the most luxe Sedona available. Starting with the EX's contents, it adds:
- EX Premium package
- LED headlights
- Eight-speaker audio system
- Ventilated from seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 8-inch infotainment touchscreen
- LED headlights
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Sedona and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Sedona.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- comfort
- seats
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have driven and own mostly Honda and Toyota vehicles. Just sold my 2015 Subaru Forester because it has a really weak four cylinder engine and burned a lot of oil so I was very disappointed. I started looking for a new vehicle so I test drove a LOT of cars and mini vans out there from Toyota, Honda, Chrysler, Hyundai, Subaru Ascent and others, you name it. I made a really bad mistake in paying such high price for the new Forester back in 2015 so this time I truly did my homework on the internet and during the actual test drives. To make it really short, I ended up buying a brand new Kia Sedona EX. The Kia dealer actually agreed to my terms and was able to give me the monthly payments no one else was willing to give me. Yeah, Kia you rock!!! I got an amazing deal and I was actually in shock when the sales manager agreed to the monthly payment that I was able to afford. I was really in shock to know that I would be taking home a brand new car WITH interior leather. Truly amazing. I am really impressed, for lack of a better word, at how high quality made is this Sedona. Everything inside and outside the Sedona looks really high quality, the plastics and the windows are really impressive and I feel like I'm driving in a Mercedes Benz, no seriously I'm not joking. I was also this close in buying a pre owned Hyundai Genesis G80 3.8 but in the end I am more than happy with the Sedona and I know I made the right choice this time.
I looked hard at both vehicles. I ended up buying the Sedona for so many reasons. It had all the bells and whistles for about 6 thousand less. I had read the reviews on the vehicle and they stated the ride is stiff and the ride can be bumpy. Shame on me for not doing a good long test drive. The ride was so stiff and you will feel every single bump. It was so bad it aggravated my back. I sold the vehicle 3 months after I bought it. O yea I took a big financial hit.
We went with the Kia Sedona over the Toyota Sienna because of the extra features for less. I wish I had done a longer test drive because the transmission has a serious flaw. When accelerating from a stop it shifts back and forth between gears causing it to shake, almost like the engine is misfiring. I was an auto technician for several years, so driving a brand new vehicle with this kind of shaking or lunging is really aggravating. When I took it back to the dealer they said they couldn’t find anything wrong. I asked to have one of their technicians ride with me and he noticed right away. He told me it’s the same issue the Kia Sorrento has and there is no fix for it. There aren’t really any complaints online about the Sedona doing this but there are plenty about the Sorrento transmissions. I called Kia customer service to let them know how dissatisfied I am and asked if they are working on a solution. They told me they had no idea if they were or not. Everything else about the van is great but the transmission shifting properly is a big deal and they need to come up with a way to repair it.
Similar to my beloved Chevy 2007 Uplander but bigger on outside much smaller inside but had to chose new vehicle after 13 years. Seats easy for me to change one hand out of the way.Not sure what model Sedona I have LX L ???? Where do you find that out? Took chance might be just the L 4 dr
Sponsored cars related to the Sedona
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,700
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$30,400
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|L 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$27,600
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SX 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$41,500
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sedona safety features:
- Uvo eServices
- Notifies emergency services with your location in the event of a crash in which the airbags deploy.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Lets you know if there's a car in your blind spot as well as if there's a car approaching when you're backing up.
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Detects if a head-on crash is imminent and applies the brakes to avoid or mitigate a crash.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Sedona vs. the competition
Kia Sedona vs. Chrysler Pacifica
The Chrysler Pacifica is a solid pick for a minivan. It's easy to fold its second-row seats into the floor, allowing you to switch your family-hauling minivan into a cargo van in just a few minutes. You can also get the Pacifica with all-wheel drive. The Sedona counters by offering more advanced driver safety features as standard, plus a longer warranty.
Kia Sedona vs. Honda Odyssey
The Honda Odyssey has been at the top of our minivan list for some time. We like its thoughtful design, comfortable ride and high-quality interior. Special features, such as an available vacuum cleaner and a rear cabin camera, add to the desirability of the Odyssey. But it's more expensive than the Kia Sedona.
Kia Sedona vs. Toyota Sienna
The Sienna's strong V6 engine and smooth ride quality make it a comfortable minivan for extended road trips. Like the Pacifica, the Sienna is available with all-wheel drive, making it an excellent option for buyers living in the snow belt. For all-around value, however, you might like the Sedona more.
FAQ
Is the Kia Sedona a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Sedona?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Sedona:
- The 2020 Kia Sedona is unchanged
- Part of the third Sedona generation introduced for 2015
Is the Kia Sedona reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Sedona a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Sedona?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Sedona is the 2020 Kia Sedona L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,600.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,700
- LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $30,400
- L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $27,600
- SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,500
What are the different models of Kia Sedona?
More about the 2020 Kia Sedona
2020 Kia Sedona Overview
The 2020 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), and SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Kia Sedona?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Sedona and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Sedona 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sedona.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Sedona and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sedona featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Kia Sedona?
2020 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,185. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,769 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,769 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,416.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) is 16.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,115. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,579 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,579 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,536.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) is 14.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Kia Sedona for sale near. There are currently 64 new 2020 Sedonas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,555 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Kia Sedona. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,315 on a used or CPO 2020 Sedona available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Sedona for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,752.
Find a new Kia for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,879.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Kia Sedona?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
Related 2020 Kia Sedona info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Telluride 2021
- Kia Sportage 2020
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- Kia K5 2021
- 2020 Kia Forte
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2019 Kia Soul
- 2019 Niro EV
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2020 Ram Promaster City
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect