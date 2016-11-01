  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2017 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • The distinctive cockpit looks more like a car's than a minivan's
  • You get a lot of features for the money
  • The second-row seats are quite versatile
  • Cabin remains pleasantly quiet on the highway
  • Fuel economy is unimpressive
  • Slightly less cargo capacity than rivals
List Price Range
$14,988 - $27,642
Used Sedona for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Sedona does Edmunds recommend?

The Sedona's midlevel EX trim adds a lot of convenience and luxury features, making it feel and function like a modern minivan. If the price premium makes you wince, we suggest going no lower than the supporting LX trim.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The 2017 Kia Sedona is a worthy alternative to the top-rated minivans from Honda and Toyota. Besides the lower price and higher feature content, the Sedona scores points for its quick acceleration, quiet ride and carlike interior. The powerful engine does put a dent in fuel economy, and the cargo capacity is a bit smaller than that of rivals, but neither should be a deal breaker for savvy shoppers. Furthermore, its top safety score will give you some reassurance when transporting your most precious cargo, and Kia backs the car with the most generous warranty in the industry.

What's it like to live with?

The Kia Sedona is a value-packed choice among modern minivans. To try out the ownership experience, Edmunds' editors conducted a one-year test, covering more than 20,000 miles in the process. Could this Kia minivan be right for you? Read our Sedona long-term test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2015 Sedona SXL, the 2017 Sedona is of the same generation and most of our observations apply.

2017 Kia Sedona models

The Kia Sedona minivan can accommodate up to eight passengers and is available in five trim levels: L, LX, EX, SX and SX Limited. All models are powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine (276 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard feature highlights for the Sedona's base L trim include 17-inch alloy wheels, Slide-N-Stow forward collapsing second-row captain's chairs (reducing seating capacity to seven), stain-resistant cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split reclining and folding third-row bench seat, air-conditioning with rear controls, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera and a four-speaker sound system with a USB input.

The LX trim adds power-folding mirrors, power-sliding doors, rear privacy glass, a second-row bench seat (increasing passenger capacity to eight), a power driver seat and a six-speaker audio system.

The EX hits what we think is the sweet spot of the Sedona lineup. On this trim you also get 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, roof rails, a height-adjustable power tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, upgraded shock absorbers, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, sunshades for the second and third rows, a cooled glovebox, a portable flashlight, a 7-inch display, UVO3 eServices emergency telematics and additional USB charge ports.

The SX trim reverts back to the seven-passenger configuration with second-row captain's chairs (the bench is available as an option) and adds a power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, heated second-row seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration and an eight-speaker Infinity premium audio system. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert is also included.

The range-topping eight-passenger SX Limited trim adds 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel and a household power outlet. Even more advanced safety features come with the SX Limited, including forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic emergency braking), a lane departure warning system and a surround-view camera system.

Many features on the higher trims are available as options on the lower trims. Other add-ons such as a dual-panel sunroof, first-class lounge-style seating for the second row (without Slide-N-Stow) and premium leather upholstery are available only on the SX Limited trim. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system is offered on all models.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Kia Sedona SX Limited Minivan (3.3L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Sedona has received some revisions, including a few more standard and optional features. Our overall findings remain applicable to this year's Sedona, however.

Driving

3.0
Overall Driving comment: Even with its relaxed, easy-to-drive character, the Sedona manages to be among the quickest minivans we've tested, thanks to the smooth and powerful 3.3-liter V6. Though it's not athletic, it demonstrates good handling manners, making it a minivan we could happily live with every day.

Acceleration

4.5
The Sedona's ample power gets it to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is quick for a minivan. The six-speed automatic transmission gives smooth rev-matched downshifts via the console-mounted shift lever.

Braking

4.5
The Sedona has moderately firm brake pedal that is responsive and intuitive-feeling for a minivan. Brake performance is as good or better than in rivals. In our emergency stop test, it braked from 60 mph in an impressively short 119 feet.

Steering

2.5
There's very little steering feel or effort for the driver, which shouldn't be a big deal for most drivers. A little more of both would give a more connected feeling, though.

Handling

3.0
Handling isn't as composed as in the class-leading Honda Odyssey, but the Sedona does little to upset the average minivan driver. It's big and heavy, and you'll feel those attributes if you try to hustle it, but it's competent in normal use.

Drivability

3.0
Other than the overly light steering, the Sedona is very easy to drive. The six-speed automatic transmission shifts slowly but smoothly, and the minivan is easy to maneuver in tight parking lots.

Comfort

3.5
The Sedona is plenty comfortable for a long road trip packed with people and cargo. SX models benefit from reclining second-row seats, and these captain's chairs represent some of the most comfortable in the class.

Seat comfort

3.5
The front seats are relatively soft and have enough support to keep you comfortable during multi-hour stretches behind the wheel. The second-row recliners offer a surprising amount of legroom, and third-row comfort is similar to what competitors offer.

Ride comfort

3.0
Soft suspension elements and tuning will appeal to those seeking an isolated driving experience. At higher speeds the ride quality can get a little busy over rough pavement. Bigger bumps can be intrusive as well.

Noise & vibration

4.5
The Sedona is one of the quietest minivans whether it's at idle, under full-throttle acceleration or cruising down the highway at 70 mph. Unlike some competing V6s, the Sedona's engine is smooth and well silenced.

Interior

3.5
The Sedona's top-trim SX Limited model offers one of the nicest interiors in the segment, with luxurious stitched leather on many surfaces. It's a well-organized and easy-to-use design typical of the brand with a fixed center console that is unique among minivans.

Ease of use

4.0
The flat dash with large, easy-to-read buttons organized in a horizontal arrangement is simple and intuitive. The larger touchscreen navigation and infotainment screens are also easy to use, and we like the dedicated physical knobs for critical functions.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
The Sedona's seat height and doors accommodate easy entry and exit, and the standard second-row seats offer a collapse function that helps with third-row access. Power-sliding doors are standard on the LX trim and higher.

Roominess

3.0
The Sedona's third row will accommodate adults, though they won't be so comfortable back there for long hauls. The legroom with the reclining second-row seats is better than the Sienna, but overall space is marginally less than the competition.

Visibility

3.5
Overall outward visibility is good thanks to large windows and relatively thin windshield pillars. A backup camera is standard on all trims, and the SX Limited's surround-view camera takes much of the guesswork out of parking in tight spots.

Quality

4.5
Overall quality is as good as or better than the competition with sturdy construction that inhibits squeaks and creaks inside. The interior materials are also praiseworthy, featuring well-grained plastics, supple leather and attractive stitching.

Utility

3.5
The Sedona falls a bit short when it comes to cargo capacity and versatility, but the majority of owners will still find it plenty capable. If the second-row seats were removable, this score would likely improve.

Small-item storage

3.0
The fixed center console may be attractive, but it doesn't offer the storage space found in rivals. Other bins and pockets are on the small side, as well.

Cargo space

2.5
Maximum cargo space is 142 cubic feet, which is slightly less than the competition. The lack of removable second-row seats in any trim level further hurts usability.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.5
With the sliding second-row captain's chairs, installing a child seat is remarkably easy. There is plenty of room for rear-facing configurations, and the LATCH anchors are easily located and accessed. The same holds true for the third-row seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Kia Sedona.

5(56%)
4(13%)
3(25%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.2
16 reviews
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

KIA Sedona is a fabulous vehicle
Peter Beinetti,12/21/2016
SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Reviews complain about gas mileage, but I don't know why. My wife and I took an 8000 mile road trip and got 24.5 mpg -- loaded with people and luggage. The last two days we took a 400 mile road trip and we got 26.7 mpg. We were in the mountains on the 8000 mile trip and I used the manual shifting a lot. No manual shifting on the Pacifica, which we compared with the Sedona before we bought it. Sedona handles extremely well with a very good turning radius. Pacifica about 3 feet larger radius. We test drove both and the smaller Sedona radius was obvious. Dash layout on the Sedona is well thought out, and attractive. The nav system is the best I've ever used, by far. Vehicle is extremely quiet, and tracks perfectly on the interstate. It's quick -- I saw car magazine reports that rated it at 7.4 seconds 0-60. That's fast for a large vehicle. I keep saying vehicle because it looks and acts more like an SUV than a minivan. Nappa leather is great, airplane type second row seats are a true luxury. Dual sun roof really lets the light inside. I've driven the Pacifica, Odyssey and Sienna -- I think the Sedona is the best vehicle. Update to my review one year later: I still think the Sedona SXL is a great vehicle. We have over 16,000 miles on it, and have had no problems. We are currently on a 12,000 mile road trip around the USA, with about 3,000 miles completed. Average MPG so far on the trip is 24.7. Handling on the interstate continues to be perfect, ride is excellent. No complaints whatsoever. It is now January 2018 and we have 28,500 miles on the Sedona. Our 12,000 mile trip ended up to be 12,600 miles, and we averaged 24.5 mpg. I can't figure out why the Sedona is rated low on gas mileage, I think it's fabulous. So far we have had zero problems. I've never had a car before, with over 28,000 miles on it, that didn't have something go wrong. It still rides great, and handles well. I thought our 12,600 miles trip would be very tiring. It turned out to be just the opposite. The Sedona is comfortable, and easy to drive. Lots of power, no problems in CA keeping up, or passing, on the freeways. The last car I had, a 2015 SUV, had what I call 'high effort' steering. It made for very tiresome driving. On our Sedona we can choose between two different steering efforts. I'm 78 years old and it's a joy to drive the car. Update July 2018. We are on another road trip, so far 4400 miles. Again, the Sedona has performed perfectly. MPG on this trip is 24.9 to-date. There is really nothing more to say, except that my wife and I love the car. Update January 2019. Best car we've ever had! Still not one problem, and we have 43,500 miles on it. It's an easy car to drive, all the high tech works perfectly. There's not much more I can say. It was the best buying decision my wife and I ever made. Oh, I should say this. My wife DID NOT want a minivan -- now she loves it!
A wonderful minivan
Joseph Friedman,07/17/2018
LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I love my 2017 Kia Sedona. I actually look forward to driving it. It's a great ride, has good acceleration and comfort and has a host of safety features that make the ride safer. I wanted a minivan that could hold all the professional gear that I need to carry with me on jobs. It has a bit less space than the Dodge Grand Caravan that I had earlier. The only thing that I miss is the fold down seats in the 2nd row that the Caravan had. The other manufacturers like Honda and Toyota also don't have fold down seats into the floor so I chose the Kia for its safety features. It has been a wonderful purchase. I have now owned my Sedona for 3 years. My opinion of it has not changed. I still love driving it. And it has kept me safe. It was a great purchase.
Life long SUV owner makes the Minivan move!
Shersun,05/13/2018
EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Retired now with young grandkids, the minivan seemed like a logical move, even after untold grief from our adult children, regarding the stigma associated in driving them. Being neither a soccer mom nor what we consider ‘old’ we were on the fence for awhile, but so happy we made the move! We’ve had an SUV since they first debuted, and we were always pleased with the versatility and style of them, from a small CRV to our last, a Lincoln MKX. The decision to try a minivan was based on our decreasing mobility and the height of the vehicle, the comfort of the seats on long trips and the versatility of the cargo space. We love the fact that each passenger has their own AC vent, usb plugs are abundant for the kids and there is plenty of leg room for my husband at 6’2” and for all the sports equipment and lawn chairs we haul most of the year! Safety was by far our most important consideration both for us and our precious cargo- KIA Sedona has an impressive 5 star rating and we feel as safe as is possible. The ride is quiet, it takes bumpy roads much better than my Lincoln did and we are averaging 22 mpg around town, and 24-25 on highway. I will say the one drawback seems to be sluggish acceleration when we are in ECO Mode, so we seldom use that setting on the highway. We have less than 1k miles on the Sedona so far, but we are very pleased with our purchase.
Good as a Honda
H. Simmons,04/05/2018
SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I never wanted to be a minivan mom, that being said life happend. Now I have 2 kids both under the age of 5 and an 80lbs dog and a husband with physical disabilities. Looking at our options it's was either a truck or van but having a significant other with very set requirements for a vehicle and a limited budget made our vehicle search tricky to say the least. Enter the Kia Sedona. We'd compared the Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica each had great room, decent gas mileage the only problem was to get everything we wanted put us at about 45k. We discovered the Sedona in Lowe's parking lot and looking at it neither of us were that off put buy it's looks (you know what I mean the typical minivan look). We researched it heavily and for us the only thing we didn't really like was it has a 6 speed vs an 8 speed transmission like its competition. That being said we've still been able to get 26 to 27mpg average per tank of gas. Going from a 2013 Chevy Cruze to the Sedona was amazing. I can't say enough good things about the extra amount of space for hauling around my tiny terrors. Like traditional vans the automatic sliding doors make it easy putting my 3 year old and 5 month old in and out of the vehicle. Also because of the height of the vehicle my 3 year old can easily cilmb in and out without assistance. The front seats are comfortable and supportive with the added bonus of being heated and cooled. My husband loves the cooled seat feature. The second row captains chairs are comfortable and supportive and just the right size for 2 full size car seats. The third row is spacious enough for adults if they were to be relegated back there. Usually we just leave our third row down for extra hauling capacity. For long trips the extra space is wonderful for our dog who is finally able to escape the torments of our 3 year old plus plenty of room for suitcases and coolers with room to spare. Another favorite feature is the built-in sunshades in all rear windows. Looking back I wish we'd considered/ made the move to the Kia Sedona sooner. UPDATE: Still Loving my Kia Sedona. We have had no mechanical or technical issues with our vehicle since purchase. We're still easily getting 26 - 27 mpg on average. Our van came in very handy for a sudden move to a new home. All in all still happy with our Sedona.
See all 16 reviews of the 2017 Kia Sedona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sedona models:

UVO3 eServices
This system automatically notifies emergency services with your location in the event of a crash in which the airbags deploy.
Blind-Spot Detection System
This system lets you know if there's a car in your blind spot as well as if there's a car approaching when you're backing up.
Autonomous Emergency Braking
We can't catch everything all the time. If you get distracted, this system will hit the brakes if you don't see that traffic has slowed.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Kia Sedona

Used 2017 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2017 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Kia Sedona?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Kia Sedona trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Kia Sedona LX is priced between $15,000 and$21,520 with odometer readings between 18232 and74160 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Sedona EX is priced between $19,995 and$22,923 with odometer readings between 23606 and56899 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Sedona SX is priced between $24,490 and$25,888 with odometer readings between 24394 and29311 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Sedona L is priced between $14,988 and$14,988 with odometer readings between 44388 and44388 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Sedona SX Limited is priced between $27,642 and$27,642 with odometer readings between 31914 and31914 miles.

Which used 2017 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2017 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sedona for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,236.

Find a used Kia for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,141.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sedona for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,786.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,200.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Kia Sedona?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sedona lease specials

Research Similar Vehicles