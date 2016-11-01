Reviews complain about gas mileage, but I don't know why. My wife and I took an 8000 mile road trip and got 24.5 mpg -- loaded with people and luggage. The last two days we took a 400 mile road trip and we got 26.7 mpg. We were in the mountains on the 8000 mile trip and I used the manual shifting a lot. No manual shifting on the Pacifica, which we compared with the Sedona before we bought it. Sedona handles extremely well with a very good turning radius. Pacifica about 3 feet larger radius. We test drove both and the smaller Sedona radius was obvious. Dash layout on the Sedona is well thought out, and attractive. The nav system is the best I've ever used, by far. Vehicle is extremely quiet, and tracks perfectly on the interstate. It's quick -- I saw car magazine reports that rated it at 7.4 seconds 0-60. That's fast for a large vehicle. I keep saying vehicle because it looks and acts more like an SUV than a minivan. Nappa leather is great, airplane type second row seats are a true luxury. Dual sun roof really lets the light inside. I've driven the Pacifica, Odyssey and Sienna -- I think the Sedona is the best vehicle. Update to my review one year later: I still think the Sedona SXL is a great vehicle. We have over 16,000 miles on it, and have had no problems. We are currently on a 12,000 mile road trip around the USA, with about 3,000 miles completed. Average MPG so far on the trip is 24.7. Handling on the interstate continues to be perfect, ride is excellent. No complaints whatsoever. It is now January 2018 and we have 28,500 miles on the Sedona. Our 12,000 mile trip ended up to be 12,600 miles, and we averaged 24.5 mpg. I can't figure out why the Sedona is rated low on gas mileage, I think it's fabulous. So far we have had zero problems. I've never had a car before, with over 28,000 miles on it, that didn't have something go wrong. It still rides great, and handles well. I thought our 12,600 miles trip would be very tiring. It turned out to be just the opposite. The Sedona is comfortable, and easy to drive. Lots of power, no problems in CA keeping up, or passing, on the freeways. The last car I had, a 2015 SUV, had what I call 'high effort' steering. It made for very tiresome driving. On our Sedona we can choose between two different steering efforts. I'm 78 years old and it's a joy to drive the car. Update July 2018. We are on another road trip, so far 4400 miles. Again, the Sedona has performed perfectly. MPG on this trip is 24.9 to-date. There is really nothing more to say, except that my wife and I love the car. Update January 2019. Best car we've ever had! Still not one problem, and we have 43,500 miles on it. It's an easy car to drive, all the high tech works perfectly. There's not much more I can say. It was the best buying decision my wife and I ever made. Oh, I should say this. My wife DID NOT want a minivan -- now she loves it!

Read more