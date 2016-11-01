2017 Kia Sedona Review
Pros & Cons
- The distinctive cockpit looks more like a car's than a minivan's
- You get a lot of features for the money
- The second-row seats are quite versatile
- Cabin remains pleasantly quiet on the highway
- Fuel economy is unimpressive
- Slightly less cargo capacity than rivals
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2017 Kia Sedona is a worthy alternative to the top-rated minivans from Honda and Toyota. Besides the lower price and higher feature content, the Sedona scores points for its quick acceleration, quiet ride and carlike interior. The powerful engine does put a dent in fuel economy, and the cargo capacity is a bit smaller than that of rivals, but neither should be a deal breaker for savvy shoppers. Furthermore, its top safety score will give you some reassurance when transporting your most precious cargo, and Kia backs the car with the most generous warranty in the industry.
The Kia Sedona is a value-packed choice among modern minivans. To try out the ownership experience, Edmunds' editors conducted a one-year test, covering more than 20,000 miles in the process. Could this Kia minivan be right for you? Read our Sedona long-term test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2015 Sedona SXL, the 2017 Sedona is of the same generation and most of our observations apply.
2017 Kia Sedona models
The Kia Sedona minivan can accommodate up to eight passengers and is available in five trim levels: L, LX, EX, SX and SX Limited. All models are powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine (276 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard feature highlights for the Sedona's base L trim include 17-inch alloy wheels, Slide-N-Stow forward collapsing second-row captain's chairs (reducing seating capacity to seven), stain-resistant cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split reclining and folding third-row bench seat, air-conditioning with rear controls, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera and a four-speaker sound system with a USB input.
The LX trim adds power-folding mirrors, power-sliding doors, rear privacy glass, a second-row bench seat (increasing passenger capacity to eight), a power driver seat and a six-speaker audio system.
The EX hits what we think is the sweet spot of the Sedona lineup. On this trim you also get 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, roof rails, a height-adjustable power tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, upgraded shock absorbers, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, sunshades for the second and third rows, a cooled glovebox, a portable flashlight, a 7-inch display, UVO3 eServices emergency telematics and additional USB charge ports.
The SX trim reverts back to the seven-passenger configuration with second-row captain's chairs (the bench is available as an option) and adds a power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, heated second-row seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration and an eight-speaker Infinity premium audio system. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert is also included.
The range-topping eight-passenger SX Limited trim adds 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel and a household power outlet. Even more advanced safety features come with the SX Limited, including forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic emergency braking), a lane departure warning system and a surround-view camera system.
Many features on the higher trims are available as options on the lower trims. Other add-ons such as a dual-panel sunroof, first-class lounge-style seating for the second row (without Slide-N-Stow) and premium leather upholstery are available only on the SX Limited trim. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system is offered on all models.
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Kia Sedona SX Limited Minivan (3.3L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Sedona has received some revisions, including a few more standard and optional features. Our overall findings remain applicable to this year's Sedona, however.
Driving3.0
Comfort3.5
Interior3.5
Utility3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|3.5
- UVO3 eServices
- This system automatically notifies emergency services with your location in the event of a crash in which the airbags deploy.
- Blind-Spot Detection System
- This system lets you know if there's a car in your blind spot as well as if there's a car approaching when you're backing up.
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- We can't catch everything all the time. If you get distracted, this system will hit the brakes if you don't see that traffic has slowed.
