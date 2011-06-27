2006 Kia Sedona Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth and quiet ride, comfortable interior with lots of cupholders and storage bins, solid build quality, lengthy warranty coverage.
- Handling and steering response could be better, cramped third row.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Packed with safety and comfort features and priced less than some competing minivans, the 2006 Kia Sedona is an excellent choice for families on a budget.
Vehicle overview
Anyone with kids knows that, like 'em or not, minivans rule when it comes to versatility and convenience. The minivan's status as the ultimate family hauler has made this segment one of the most hotly contested markets in the industry. Top-rated vans from Honda and Toyota offer spacious cabins with a deft combination of comfort, convenience and safety that family buyers can't help but like. Trouble is, these minivans command relatively high prices that put them out of reach of families on a tight budget.
Like the company's Sorento sport-utility vehicle, the Kia Sedona packs an amazing punch for its price. For 2006 the Sedona has grown to the size of the Odyssey and Sienna. It's built on an all-new platform and measures 202 inches from nose to tail. It now has all the must-have features for a modern-day minivan, including side airbags, stability control and a fold-flat third-row seat. It's also about $2,000 more than last year's model, but you can still get one decently equipped for under $25,000. Kia, however, believes there's still a market for a smaller, lower-cost minivan to compete with the Dodge Caravan and Mazda 5, so a shorter-wheelbase version will arrive later on in 2006.
As in past years, there are just two trim levels on the Sedona -- LX and EX -- and either one will get you into a seven-passenger minivan carefully assembled with quality materials and overflowing with storage areas and cupholders. Regardless of which trim you choose, Kia has the basics covered: The base LX includes a 60/40 third-row bench that drops into the floor, second-row captain's chairs, front-seat side airbags, head curtain airbags for all three rows, tri-zone air conditioning, an eight-speaker CD stereo, keyless entry, stability control, 16-inch wheels and 14 cupholders. New optional features include power-sliding doors, a power liftgate, automatic climate control and a 605-watt Infinity sound system.
We'd faulted the previous-generation Sedona for its less-than-impressive power and poor gas mileage. This year, Kia addresses these shortcomings by reducing the van's curb weight by 400 pounds and installing a new 244-hp 3.8-liter V6 under the hood. As a result, the 2006 Sedona's fuel economy rating is 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway, which is a bit better than the 2005 model's 16/22 mpg city/highway. Ride and handling is also improved, thanks to a new independent rear suspension. With its larger interior, additional features and improved driving dynamics, the 2006 Kia Sedona no longer feels the low-cost compromise in the minivan segment. It's still not as nimble and refined as the Odyssey or the Sienna, but in most other respects, it's just as capable.
2006 Kia Sedona models
The Kia Sedona seven-passenger minivan is offered in two well-equipped trim levels, LX and EX. The LX comes with second-row captain's chairs, fold-flat third-row seating, keyless entry, full power accessories, tri-zone air conditioning, cruise control, an eight-speaker CD stereo and 16-inch wheels. The EX adds an eight-way power driver seat, nicer cloth upholstery, an MP3-compatible stereo, automatic headlights, an auto-dimming mirror and 17-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the EX gives you access to optional power-sliding doors and a power liftgate, as well as the Luxury Package, which includes leather upholstery, auto climate control, seat heaters, adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory, a sunroof, steering wheel audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear parking sensors. Any Sedona can be equipped with a rear entertainment system, but only EX buyers can combine it with a 605-watt, 13-speaker Infinity audio system that allows DVD playback in 7.1 surround sound.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Sedona comes equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 that generates 244 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is rated 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway.
Safety
Standard safety features on all Sedonas include antilock brakes with BrakeAssist and electronic brakeforce distribution; stability and traction control; full-length side curtain airbags for all three rows; front-seat side airbags; a tire-pressure monitoring system (with sensors for each individual tire) and active front-seat headrests. Rear parking sensors and adjustable pedals are optional on the EX as part of the Luxury Package. For its performance in NHTSA crash tests, the Kia Sedona earned a perfect five-star rating for its protection of occupants in front and side collisions. The IIHS gave the minivan a top score of "Good" in frontal and side-impact testing and named it a "Top Safety Pick Gold."
Driving
Out on the road, the new V6 offers plenty of power for city and highway driving. Occasionally, the transmission is a little slow to respond, but for the most part shifts are smooth and well-timed. The ride is comfortable and quiet, but handling is not particularly athletic. Although Kia's minivan handles predictably around corners it develops more body roll and is less precise in its steering than some other top minivans.
Interior
In addition to abundant storage and cupholders, the 2006 Kia Sedona offers comfortable, flexible seating. There's plenty of legroom in all three rows, and fore/aft-adjustable second-row chairs allow you to divvy up the room. Headroom is snug, though, and we suspect that's why Kia mounted the third-row bench low to the floor. It's still usable for children, but teenagers won't be happy back there. Dropping the third-row seats into the floor isn't hard to do, and should you require additional cargo space, the second-row seats are removable. Cargo capacity tops out at 141.5 cubic feet, still shy of what the Grand Caravan, Odyssey and Sienna offer.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Kia Sedona.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sedona
Related Used 2006 Kia Sedona info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Niro 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento