Consumer Rating
(136)
2006 Kia Sedona Review

2006 Kia Sedona Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride, comfortable interior with lots of cupholders and storage bins, solid build quality, lengthy warranty coverage.
  • Handling and steering response could be better, cramped third row.
Kia Sedona for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,828 - $2,663
Used Sedona for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Packed with safety and comfort features and priced less than some competing minivans, the 2006 Kia Sedona is an excellent choice for families on a budget.

Vehicle overview

Anyone with kids knows that, like 'em or not, minivans rule when it comes to versatility and convenience. The minivan's status as the ultimate family hauler has made this segment one of the most hotly contested markets in the industry. Top-rated vans from Honda and Toyota offer spacious cabins with a deft combination of comfort, convenience and safety that family buyers can't help but like. Trouble is, these minivans command relatively high prices that put them out of reach of families on a tight budget.

Like the company's Sorento sport-utility vehicle, the Kia Sedona packs an amazing punch for its price. For 2006 the Sedona has grown to the size of the Odyssey and Sienna. It's built on an all-new platform and measures 202 inches from nose to tail. It now has all the must-have features for a modern-day minivan, including side airbags, stability control and a fold-flat third-row seat. It's also about $2,000 more than last year's model, but you can still get one decently equipped for under $25,000. Kia, however, believes there's still a market for a smaller, lower-cost minivan to compete with the Dodge Caravan and Mazda 5, so a shorter-wheelbase version will arrive later on in 2006.

As in past years, there are just two trim levels on the Sedona -- LX and EX -- and either one will get you into a seven-passenger minivan carefully assembled with quality materials and overflowing with storage areas and cupholders. Regardless of which trim you choose, Kia has the basics covered: The base LX includes a 60/40 third-row bench that drops into the floor, second-row captain's chairs, front-seat side airbags, head curtain airbags for all three rows, tri-zone air conditioning, an eight-speaker CD stereo, keyless entry, stability control, 16-inch wheels and 14 cupholders. New optional features include power-sliding doors, a power liftgate, automatic climate control and a 605-watt Infinity sound system.

We'd faulted the previous-generation Sedona for its less-than-impressive power and poor gas mileage. This year, Kia addresses these shortcomings by reducing the van's curb weight by 400 pounds and installing a new 244-hp 3.8-liter V6 under the hood. As a result, the 2006 Sedona's fuel economy rating is 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway, which is a bit better than the 2005 model's 16/22 mpg city/highway. Ride and handling is also improved, thanks to a new independent rear suspension. With its larger interior, additional features and improved driving dynamics, the 2006 Kia Sedona no longer feels the low-cost compromise in the minivan segment. It's still not as nimble and refined as the Odyssey or the Sienna, but in most other respects, it's just as capable.

2006 Kia Sedona models

The Kia Sedona seven-passenger minivan is offered in two well-equipped trim levels, LX and EX. The LX comes with second-row captain's chairs, fold-flat third-row seating, keyless entry, full power accessories, tri-zone air conditioning, cruise control, an eight-speaker CD stereo and 16-inch wheels. The EX adds an eight-way power driver seat, nicer cloth upholstery, an MP3-compatible stereo, automatic headlights, an auto-dimming mirror and 17-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the EX gives you access to optional power-sliding doors and a power liftgate, as well as the Luxury Package, which includes leather upholstery, auto climate control, seat heaters, adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory, a sunroof, steering wheel audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear parking sensors. Any Sedona can be equipped with a rear entertainment system, but only EX buyers can combine it with a 605-watt, 13-speaker Infinity audio system that allows DVD playback in 7.1 surround sound.

2006 Highlights

The Kia Sedona is all-new for 2006. It's longer and wider than its predecessor, with a nearly 15-percent improvement in passenger room. Horsepower is up 49 from the previous generation thanks to a new 3.8-liter, 244-hp V6. The Sedona's standard features list has been expanded to include fold-flat third-row seating; power-sliding doors and a power liftgate have been added as options. ABS and traction control are now standard, along with front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags for all three rows.

Performance & mpg

The Sedona comes equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 that generates 244 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is rated 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway.

Safety

Standard safety features on all Sedonas include antilock brakes with BrakeAssist and electronic brakeforce distribution; stability and traction control; full-length side curtain airbags for all three rows; front-seat side airbags; a tire-pressure monitoring system (with sensors for each individual tire) and active front-seat headrests. Rear parking sensors and adjustable pedals are optional on the EX as part of the Luxury Package. For its performance in NHTSA crash tests, the Kia Sedona earned a perfect five-star rating for its protection of occupants in front and side collisions. The IIHS gave the minivan a top score of "Good" in frontal and side-impact testing and named it a "Top Safety Pick Gold."

Driving

Out on the road, the new V6 offers plenty of power for city and highway driving. Occasionally, the transmission is a little slow to respond, but for the most part shifts are smooth and well-timed. The ride is comfortable and quiet, but handling is not particularly athletic. Although Kia's minivan handles predictably around corners it develops more body roll and is less precise in its steering than some other top minivans.

Read our 2006 Kia Sedona Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

In addition to abundant storage and cupholders, the 2006 Kia Sedona offers comfortable, flexible seating. There's plenty of legroom in all three rows, and fore/aft-adjustable second-row chairs allow you to divvy up the room. Headroom is snug, though, and we suspect that's why Kia mounted the third-row bench low to the floor. It's still usable for children, but teenagers won't be happy back there. Dropping the third-row seats into the floor isn't hard to do, and should you require additional cargo space, the second-row seats are removable. Cargo capacity tops out at 141.5 cubic feet, still shy of what the Grand Caravan, Odyssey and Sienna offer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Kia Sedona.

5(54%)
4(25%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(3%)
4.2
136 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very good vehicle for its time and even today
Alex G.,04/04/2016
LX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this minivan after having owned a 1994 Grand Caravan and then owned a 2001 Dodge Caravan. What attracted me to this van was value. At that time (10 years ago, in 2006) the Chrysler products offered only stow-and-go on the higher trim levels and captains chairs in the middle row, and rear air-conditioning and heat was not available in the base model. The Chrysler twins: Grand Caravan/Chrysler Town and Country, only offered the bigger engine (the 3.8 liter and later the 4.0 liter) on the upscale models with more options. The base engine (3.3 Liter at 185 HP pushing nearly 5,000 lbs) was sluggish and the base model had rear drum brakes and not disks. Also the car had a leaf spring rear suspension, not independent rear suspension. To move a 3.8 Liter engine, (at about 225 HP) and rear disk brakes, middle seat as a captain chairs and not a bench and a stow-and-go seating , instead of removing a very heavy rear back seat ) required going from $21k to $29k in the Dodge Caravan and to go to nearly $32k in the Chrysler Town and Country. A jump of $8k in price is very significant. So for me, I wanted to be in the low 20's in the purchase price, not mid 20's or low thirties . The Kia was available only in trim levels: EX and LX with all the same options, but basically the LX added power sliding doors, leather, and wood grain accents to HVAC area. So for around $21k for the Kia, you were getting rear-air and heat, and big engine, and better handling and power than the mid-to-higher priced Chrysler. You need to spend at least $10,000 more to get the same options from Chrysler. To me, it was a very good value. After owning the car for 10 years, here's what is good about it and bad about it. On the plus side, the big 3.8 Liter engine puts out nearly 250 HP and this van, really moves. It's not a sports car, but for a mini-van, it has very good power. It's handling is very, very car like and you feel like you are basically driving a big car. It handles better than the Chrysler. The Dodge Caravan (Dodge is Chrysler) is basically a big box on wheels. After 5 or 6 years, you start hearing crackling and noise, but the Kia is still quiet inside the cabin at 10 years of age. I did basic oil changes and I changed the transmission fluid at 60k miles and again at 120k miles. There was an electrical harness problem, but the dealer fixed it under warranty. While under warranty, the repairs are none out of pocket. The repairs however cost a lot more money once the car ages. For example to do a simple tune up, because the car has a D.O.H.C wide engine, you need to take off the intake plenum to get to the rear spark plugs. The E.G.R system is expensive and very complex, with a lot of sensors. One annoying thing I found is that the steel cable under the car that lowers the spare tire is very, very hard to pull the spare tire up once the car is jacked up and you have a flat. The factory supplied jackstand is a joke, and do yourself a favor and buy yourself a hydraulically assisted jack stand that can lift a truck, because that's what you really have in terms of weight. The new Kia's don't even come with a spare tire! What a joke not to provide a spare tire! The cable that lower the spare tire snapped on 3 occasions in my case ($300 each time) and is a non-warranty item. i started carrying my spare in my trunk. If the cable snaps and the spare tire falls into the car behind you while at high way speed, this will kill the passengers in the car behind you on a highway. So the cable snapping that supports the spare tire is no joke. It may have never happened to others, but over 10 years it did happen to me. The car never overheated. Has proven to be very reliable overall. The car with good care can easily go past 150,000 miles. The cost to maintain is high once you get past the warranty stage. It doesn't have the transmission problems I had in the Dodge Caravan's I've owned. Those had reliable engines, but not so reliable transmissions, which both the 1994 and the 2001 I had required a rebuild (first one at 75,000 miles) and the second one at 90,000 miles). The Kia so far never missed a shift. I also like it's non-CVT transmission so many, many repair shops know how to deal with it if you do have a problem. The Dodge products required a new water pump in one case, at 65,000 miles. Not the Kia. I still have the original water pump. The engine is chain driven, not belt driven, another way to make sure you don't have the cost of replacing a timing belt. So in sum, it's a great family car. It was a great value in its time relative what was available in 2006. I got a fully loaded minivan, for the price of the no-frills model in the Dodge Caravan. (I've owned two of them previously). The van had none of the problems of my previous Dodge Caravans: No transmission problem, water pump failure, or other super expensive repairs. The interior remains quiet and free of rattle and wind noise even 10 years later.Recommend.
Not a bad value
Justin,02/09/2016
EX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
Bought this car in 2010 when family expanded with twins. Rear passenger power door works about about 10% of the time. Only a few trips to mechanic for some leaks, oil and radiator. But expensive repairs when needed. Blows signal bulbs and headlight bulbs every three months, which I learned to fix proficiently on my own. Drove this van on numerous family trips all over, and some very long distance trips as well. Never once did it break down and leave us stranded, never once did it fail to start. Not the highest quality, but great value. I couldn't afford a Honda or Toyota, but those have their own problems too, just research them. Also we were severely rear ended with all of my kids in the car, including a three year-old in the third row seat. The rear window blew up but the door stayed solid and didn't come anywhere near the third row. At the end of the day I would trust a Kia with my family.
Reliable and smooth transportation.
Tom,05/10/2016
EX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
This has been a phenomenal vehicle for me and my family. We've put 170K miles on it since we bought it in '06. It's been on numerous trips from Houston to Ohio and Michigan and other 1000 mile treks. The only issues with it have been self inflicted damage to the rear suspension on a few occasions. Really wish it had a little more hauling capacity. We changed out the head unit for a more modern system so the entertainment and Bluetooth is better than stock. Replacing the spark plugs was not fun but not impossible. Rides as smooth as silk. Very good engine & transaxle - no issues. Kia did this one very right.
2006 Sedona Minivan
apostled612,05/24/2013
Well we bought the vehicle used and the the fist thing that happened when we took it to the Kia dealer for complete service, the vehicle was in great shape until they did a recall on the left rear passenger door, the dealer was replacing the rear door latch. Since then the door has not opened on it's own. Sometimes we have to play with the controls to make the rear door close properly.
See all 136 reviews of the 2006 Kia Sedona

Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2006 Kia Sedona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Kia Sedona
More About This Model

We were surprised when Kia didn't make us pile into the redesigned 2006 Kia Sedona family-style for the drive to Sea World.

Granted, we were all past the age of squealing with delight over feeding fish to dolphins, but the Sedona has always seemed like the ideal vehicle to take to Sea World — and not just because it seats seven. Here's a minivan that comes decently equipped without breaking the $25,000 barrier. That takes the edge off dropping $200 just to get your family of four into the park.

For 2006 the Sedona has grown to the size of a Honda Odyssey. It now has all the must-have features for a modern-day minivan, including side airbags and a fold-flat third-row seat. It's also about $2,000 more than last year's model.

Although the Sedona is still more affordable than most competitors, Kia hopes 60,000 buyers will realize there's more to this minivan than a low price and a long warranty.

Two sizes
Built on an all-new platform shared with the '07 Hyundai Entourage, the 2006 Sedona rides on a 119-inch wheelbase and measures 202 inches from nose to tail. It's 8 inches longer than last year's model and hits dealers this month.

Kia, however, believes there's still a market for a smaller, lower-cost minivan to compete with the Dodge Caravan and Mazda 5, so the company will offer a shorter, 114-inch-wheelbase version in September 2006.

More features
We test-drove only the large Sedona, which is available in two well-equipped trim levels. Priced at $23,665, the base LX provides a 60/40 third-row bench, second-row captain's chairs, front-seat side airbags, head curtain airbags for all three rows, tri-zone air conditioning, an eight-speaker CD stereo, keyless entry, stability control and 16-inch wheels.

Upgrading to the EX will cost you $26,265. It offers an eight-way power driver seat, nicer cloth upholstery, an MP3-compatible stereo, automatic headlights, an auto-dimming mirror, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Additionally, the EX gives you access to optional power-sliding doors and a power liftgate ($1,000), as well as the Luxury Package ($2,400), which includes leather upholstery, auto climate control, seat heaters, adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory, a sunroof, steering wheel audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and rear parking sensors.

For safety reasons, we think the parking sensors and adjustable pedals should also be available to LX buyers.

Fewer pounds, more power
Although a comfortable cruiser, the original Sedona wasn't very inspiring to drive. Acceleration was mediocre, handling was sloppy and fuel economy was a dismal 16 city/22 highway. Obesity was the chief culprit. At 4,800 pounds, the '05 Sedona was the heaviest minivan on the market.

Wisely, Kia put it on a diet for 2006. The switch to an all-aluminum V6, a lighter transmission and an independent, multilink rear suspension all contributed to a 400-pound weight loss.

The new 3.8-liter V6 also has the best power stats in the minivan segment. Gas up with premium and it delivers 244 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. That's exactly as much horsepower as the Odyssey's V6 along with 13 more lb-ft of torque. Fill the tank with regular and Kia says you'll still get 242 hp and 251 lb-ft.

As before, a five-speed automatic routes power to the front wheels. Fuel economy is now a livable 18 mpg city, 25 mpg highway.

On the road, the V6 provides a broad range of usable torque thanks to its continuously variable intake valve timing. Aggressive driving can confuse the transmission, but for the most part shifts are smooth and well-timed.

Improved ride and handling
Along with the new suspension, the '06 Sedona has a 2-inch-wider front track and a 3-inch-wider rear track, which benefits handling. It also gets better tires. Instead of last year's skinny 15s, the LX has 225/70R16 Hankook rubber while the EX has 235/60R17 Michelins. The tires aren't run-flats as on some competitors, so to help you avoid a flat in the first place, Kia has installed a pressure-monitoring system with sensors for each tire.

Ride quality is comfortable and controlled, but handling still isn't athletic. Although the Sedona responds predictably and holds its own around corners, compared to the Odyssey there's more body roll and the steering isn't as precise.

You had to pay extra for ABS on last year's Sedona. It's standard on the 2006, along with four-wheel disc brakes, BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution.

Functional inside…
Inside, the Sedona is more functional than stylish. Still, most materials are above average in quality, and all the places where you're likely to rest an arm are softly padded.

Ergonomics are a mix. The tri-zone climate controls are tricky to use while driving, particularly the manual setup. Yet the corporate-issue audio head unit is simple to operate, and Sedonas with steering wheel controls have a handy mute button. The optional seat heaters have five settings adjustable via an Audi-inspired thumbwheel.

Any Sedona can be equipped with a rear entertainment system ($1,200), but for $500 more, EX buyers can combine it with a 605-watt Infinity audio system that allows DVD playback in 7.1 surround sound through 13 speakers. We only had regular CDs, but sound quality was still some of the best we've ever heard in a minivan.

We were also impressed by the level of calm in the Sedona's cabin. When we turned down the old-school Metallica, carrying on a conversation with rear passengers was no problem at 80-plus mph.

Carrying around a phone, sunglasses, purse and bottled water was also no problem because the Sedona has a dozen different slots and containers, our favorite being the double glovebox. We also like the folding center tray but wish it had a rubberized surface.

Total cupholder count is 14.

…but still a little tight
Shoulder room is up throughout the van, but the Sedona still doesn't feel quite as roomy as the Odyssey.

Legroom is ample in all three rows, and fore/aft-adjustable second-row chairs allow you to divvy up the room between second- and third-row passengers. Headroom is still snug, though, and we suspect that's why the third-row bench is mounted so low to the floor. It's still usable for children, but teenagers won't be happy back here.

The front seats are well shaped and supportive, but the leather-upholstered chairs offer slightly more cushioning than the cloth variety. Anti-whiplash head restraints are standard up front.

Dropping the third-row seats into the floor isn't the one-handed procedure it is in the Honda, but it's no more difficult than in the Toyota Sienna. The second-row seats are removable, but given the bulk of the chairs, it's not something you'll want to do every day. Cargo capacity tops out at 141.5 cubic feet, a healthy figure but still shy of what the Grand Caravan, Odyssey and Sienna offer.

After shuffling among three Sedonas in one day, we don't think it's necessary to spend a grand on the power-sliding doors: The manual doors are lightweight and easy to use. Likewise, the standard manual liftgate requires minimal muscle to close.

No longer feels like a compromise
With its larger interior, additional features and improved driving dynamics, the 2006 Kia Sedona easily justifies the extra $2,000 Kia is asking. Load up on every option and you're still sitting pretty at $31,990. The only major feature you can't get from the factory is a navigation system.

A comparably equipped Odyssey or Grand Caravan would cost about $1,000 more. A comparably equipped Sienna would cost about $4,000 more.

That's at least four more trips to Sea World. Tell Shamu we said hello.

Used 2006 Kia Sedona Overview

The Used 2006 Kia Sedona is offered in the following submodels: Sedona Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), and EX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Kia Sedona?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Kia Sedonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Kia Sedona for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Kia Sedona.

Can't find a used 2006 Kia Sedonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sedona for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,933.

Find a used Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,034.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sedona for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,864.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,225.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Kia Sedona?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sedona lease specials

