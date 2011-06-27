  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Wrangler
5(57%)4(33%)3(5%)2(3%)1(2%)
4.4
96 reviews
Write a review
See all Wranglers for sale
List Price
$9,995
Used Wrangler for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...20

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

50 - 50

Craig Erhard, 04/13/2002
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Here is the real truth about Jeep Wranglers. Either you love them the second you sit in it and you never want to get out, or you hate it. This vehicle isn't made for everyone, and that is why I love mine so. Don't listen to all the stories about Wranglers flipping. The only reason Wranglers flip is because of irresponsible drivers. This is not a sports car or sedan, so don't drive them that way and you will be fine! Give a wrangler a try, I LOVE MY WRANGLER!

Report Abuse

Just plain fun

robert, 12/21/2008
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

First let me say that I am 58 years old and always wanted a jeep, but life got in the way. I am a pilot and marine captain. I own a beemer 5 series, an F150, and 2 Ford Focus. So if I want to haul, I take the f150, if I am going on road trip, it's the beemer, if I want to conserve fuel, it's one of the focuses. But if I want to have fun, it's the jeep. Bought it used and I had to replace the starter, the battery, and a few bulbs, but it's 6 years old. The ride is not as bad as I thought it would be. But, folks this thing is too much fun, you will find excuses to go somewhere. I can be heard saying, honey we need something from the store? Get one, the fun factor is worth it all.

Report Abuse

Fun in the sun

Fireman Steve, 03/16/2009
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

For the most part, this is a fun vehicle to own. Keep in mind, however, that for some, a vehicle is a long term investment and you have to think about where you will be at 5 or even 10 years down the road of life. If you don't plan on taking many long trips, needing space for cargo, or many passengers, and if you can afford the gas, go for it. It is exceptionally fun to take the top down, go off road, and also handles great in the snow. If you have a family, take a lot of long trips, or feel the need for a smooth ride going to and from work, you may want to consider something a little bigger. I have had a Jeep Cherokee in the past which has many of the same capabilities as the wrangler.

Report Abuse

Jeep Country

its.a.jeep.thing, 12/19/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

It's a Jeep things, either you love it or you hate it. Where I'm from, the mountains are everything. My 2002 Wrangler X took me everywhere through the mountains. Going along with 10 - 20 other Jeeps through the mountains & the mud made my weekend full of excitement. The short wheel base making it easier to get over hills & through mud. Although taking it through woods & mud & sand & water has tore some things up on my Wrangler, everything was simpley fixed by me! [& "me" being a girl!] Some people may choose not to use their Wrangler as an everyday vehicle, but it was my "everyday vehicle". Sure, gas mileage wasn't the best, but having my Wrangler was worth every penny.

Report Abuse

(Jeep TJ, Auto, under 100,000km on engine). Mixed Thoughts

cam_, 12/28/2013
19 of 26 people found this review helpful

I have this Jeep for almost 3 years. Here is what I have to say about these certain topics: Fuel Economy: It has the same fuel economy of a Honda Civic that has several holes in the fuel line. I average around 16 mpg during the winter and 19 mpg in the summer (All Stock Setup, Automatic Transmission). Do not buy this car if your concision about fuel. Do not drive over 110km/h..you wont make it to your destination. Driving: Interior is stone age compared to 2007+ models. Sound system sucks, speakers are made out of paper..literally. Off road is very fun, you wont get stuck. Getting into 4wL is tricky (high chance of grinding your gears) Reliability: Great, gas cap problem is common.

Report Abuse
12345...20
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Wranglers for sale

Related Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles