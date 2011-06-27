Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

50 - 50 Craig Erhard , 04/13/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Here is the real truth about Jeep Wranglers. Either you love them the second you sit in it and you never want to get out, or you hate it. This vehicle isn't made for everyone, and that is why I love mine so. Don't listen to all the stories about Wranglers flipping. The only reason Wranglers flip is because of irresponsible drivers. This is not a sports car or sedan, so don't drive them that way and you will be fine! Give a wrangler a try, I LOVE MY WRANGLER! Report Abuse

Just plain fun robert , 12/21/2008 13 of 15 people found this review helpful First let me say that I am 58 years old and always wanted a jeep, but life got in the way. I am a pilot and marine captain. I own a beemer 5 series, an F150, and 2 Ford Focus. So if I want to haul, I take the f150, if I am going on road trip, it's the beemer, if I want to conserve fuel, it's one of the focuses. But if I want to have fun, it's the jeep. Bought it used and I had to replace the starter, the battery, and a few bulbs, but it's 6 years old. The ride is not as bad as I thought it would be. But, folks this thing is too much fun, you will find excuses to go somewhere. I can be heard saying, honey we need something from the store? Get one, the fun factor is worth it all. Report Abuse

Fun in the sun Fireman Steve , 03/16/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful For the most part, this is a fun vehicle to own. Keep in mind, however, that for some, a vehicle is a long term investment and you have to think about where you will be at 5 or even 10 years down the road of life. If you don't plan on taking many long trips, needing space for cargo, or many passengers, and if you can afford the gas, go for it. It is exceptionally fun to take the top down, go off road, and also handles great in the snow. If you have a family, take a lot of long trips, or feel the need for a smooth ride going to and from work, you may want to consider something a little bigger. I have had a Jeep Cherokee in the past which has many of the same capabilities as the wrangler. Report Abuse

Jeep Country its.a.jeep.thing , 12/19/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It's a Jeep things, either you love it or you hate it. Where I'm from, the mountains are everything. My 2002 Wrangler X took me everywhere through the mountains. Going along with 10 - 20 other Jeeps through the mountains & the mud made my weekend full of excitement. The short wheel base making it easier to get over hills & through mud. Although taking it through woods & mud & sand & water has tore some things up on my Wrangler, everything was simpley fixed by me! [& "me" being a girl!] Some people may choose not to use their Wrangler as an everyday vehicle, but it was my "everyday vehicle". Sure, gas mileage wasn't the best, but having my Wrangler was worth every penny. Report Abuse