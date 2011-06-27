After 6 months of operating this car, the car died suddenly while driving it on a major road. I brought the car in (once it started up again) and they told me it was because It needed an oil change. What? The car dies because it needs an oil change?? I was insulted! And the car was only 6 months old. BUT, I thought I would give it the benefit of the doubt. Well, some months down the road it happened again and again. And though I enjoy the comfort of the car, the operation of the car is absolutely awful. Looking back I should have returned the car and asked for a replacement. I'm at the end of my lease (thankfully) but as a departing gift I suppose, the car died on me AGAIN on a major road. This time, I called Jeep Customer Care, complained, had a tow truck tow the car back to the dealership to no avail. I get a "text" message the next day not knowing why my car was there. I am once again told that it is because of needing an oil change. WHAT??? OMG! Are you kidding me??? I have had oil changes every 5,000 miles (the car now has 35,000 miles) religiously. I am disgusted and thoroughly frustrated. After having a very "lively" discussion with one of the service techs who hangs up on me, I call back to speak to the Service Manager. He openly admits to me that this is a "flaw" with this car. He goes on to explain that because the car has a 2.4 tiered engine, at any time if the oil goes below a certain point the car will stop operating.........no control of the car, no steering, no nothing!! I don't know how to even respond to this. So, this car is on the road with this safety issue. A car that stops operating with NO WARNING, no red light, no oil warning light, no check engine light, nothing! How can this car be on the road. Why was it not recalled? I am disgusted. I proceed to tell him that I will NOT get back into a car that is this unsafe on the road to myself and others. So....I am presently without a car and will in fact, make a visit tomorrow to the dealership to begin negotiations. I hope that no one is ever seriously injured or worse, killed, because JEEP has continued to put a car on the road that should NOT be on the road at any time for any reason.

