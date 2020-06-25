Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me
8,290 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,348 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,991$4,330 Below Market
- 92,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,484$2,583 Below Market
- 121,900 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,195$1,829 Below Market
- 82,840 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,944
- 102,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$2,918 Below Market
- 110,334 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,295$3,770 Below Market
- 74,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500$3,390 Below Market
- 104,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,999$1,852 Below Market
- 63,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$1,711 Below Market
- 113,604 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,980$1,410 Below Market
- 95,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- 112,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499$3,124 Below Market
- 103,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,790$2,343 Below Market
- 117,688 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$2,807 Below Market
- 80,619 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,900$2,215 Below Market
- 107,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,490$1,908 Below Market
- 90,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,000$2,539 Below Market
- 111,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000$1,562 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Cherokee searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Cherokee
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Cherokee
Write a reviewSee all 115 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.1115 Reviews
Report abuse
Bob,08/18/2016
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
My Jeep Cherokee 2014 has already been recalled 5 times. On August the 17th the car stop abruptly in fast moving traffic when the transmission failed. A little internet research reveals that Jeep has had multiple transmission issues with their 9 speed transmission. I contacted the manufacturer and requested a 3 year extension on my vehicle as I have no confidence the car. So far they have refused. It is incomprehensible and outrageous that you can invest $ 30,000.00 dollars in a automobile that fails, puts your safety at risk and Jeep refuses to back up it product. My previous vehicle was a Chevy Colorado. It has over 140,000 mile on it and is 15 years old. I have have never had it in the shop for anything other than an oil change. It has a 10 year power train warranty. I never had to use it.My son is currently using it for college and still no mechanical concerns. I took a leap of faith and purchased a Jeep. It clearly was a mistake. The internet is riddled with Jeep owners transmission issues. I will never purchase another Jeep product and advise all buyers to beware. The only good note the people at Tate in Glen Burnie have been courteous and helpful in helping me repair my faulty vehicle. When you make a $30,000.00 dollar purchase you should have confidence in your vehicle. I currently have a Jeep case manager reviewing my issue. Will see where this goes. 2/21/2017: Initially received little help , follow up or assistance from Corporate customer service Jeep case manager. I filed a complaint with the Maryland Attorney Generals office. They assigned me a mediator who contacted Chrysler/Fiat. After having my concerns ignored the Maryland Attorney General Office got their attention. The Maryland Attorney General's Office was wonderful. Government does work for it's constituents. A Chrysler representative called me at home and asked- how they could resolve my complaint. I requested a 100,000 mile extended bumper to bumper warranty as I was no longer confident in the vehicle. They agreed. The transmission after several repairs has been operating with out issue although the shifter now needs replacement which the dealer service department has ordered. The dealership service people have been wonderful and I have nothing but good things to report on their efforts to resolve customer concerns satisfactorily. I think Chrysler has resolved some of the major transmission issues that plagued the 2014 Jeep Cherokee. I am still somewhat disgruntled that $30,000.00 dollar vehicle should have resulted in 7 recalls and suffered a major transmission failure. If when I purchased the Jeep the sales representative had suggest that I could expect multiple recalls and perhaps transmission issues would anyone have purchased this vehicle? Of course not. To be fair I have to say I really like the Jeep it had what I was looking for in a small SUV. But Jeep customers should not have to endure this level of inconvenience and difficulty for choosing to buy Chrysler.
Related Jeep Cherokee info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Liberty El Paso TX
- Used Jeep Liberty Mobile AL
- Used Jeep Compass Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Phoenix AZ
- Used Jeep Compass Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Jeep Commander Macon GA
- Used Jeep Commander Birmingham AL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Bronx NY
- Used Jeep Compass Woodbridge VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2018 Fontana CA
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2011 Oakland CA
- Used Jeep Patriot 2016 Brooklyn NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5