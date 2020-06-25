Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me

My Jeep Cherokee 2014 has already been recalled 5 times. On August the 17th the car stop abruptly in fast moving traffic when the transmission failed. A little internet research reveals that Jeep has had multiple transmission issues with their 9 speed transmission. I contacted the manufacturer and requested a 3 year extension on my vehicle as I have no confidence the car. So far they have refused. It is incomprehensible and outrageous that you can invest $ 30,000.00 dollars in a automobile that fails, puts your safety at risk and Jeep refuses to back up it product. My previous vehicle was a Chevy Colorado. It has over 140,000 mile on it and is 15 years old. I have have never had it in the shop for anything other than an oil change. It has a 10 year power train warranty. I never had to use it.My son is currently using it for college and still no mechanical concerns. I took a leap of faith and purchased a Jeep. It clearly was a mistake. The internet is riddled with Jeep owners transmission issues. I will never purchase another Jeep product and advise all buyers to beware. The only good note the people at Tate in Glen Burnie have been courteous and helpful in helping me repair my faulty vehicle. When you make a $30,000.00 dollar purchase you should have confidence in your vehicle. I currently have a Jeep case manager reviewing my issue. Will see where this goes. 2/21/2017: Initially received little help , follow up or assistance from Corporate customer service Jeep case manager. I filed a complaint with the Maryland Attorney Generals office. They assigned me a mediator who contacted Chrysler/Fiat. After having my concerns ignored the Maryland Attorney General Office got their attention. The Maryland Attorney General's Office was wonderful. Government does work for it's constituents. A Chrysler representative called me at home and asked- how they could resolve my complaint. I requested a 100,000 mile extended bumper to bumper warranty as I was no longer confident in the vehicle. They agreed. The transmission after several repairs has been operating with out issue although the shifter now needs replacement which the dealer service department has ordered. The dealership service people have been wonderful and I have nothing but good things to report on their efforts to resolve customer concerns satisfactorily. I think Chrysler has resolved some of the major transmission issues that plagued the 2014 Jeep Cherokee. I am still somewhat disgruntled that $30,000.00 dollar vehicle should have resulted in 7 recalls and suffered a major transmission failure. If when I purchased the Jeep the sales representative had suggest that I could expect multiple recalls and perhaps transmission issues would anyone have purchased this vehicle? Of course not. To be fair I have to say I really like the Jeep it had what I was looking for in a small SUV. But Jeep customers should not have to endure this level of inconvenience and difficulty for choosing to buy Chrysler.

Read more