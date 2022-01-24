What is the Jeep Cherokee?

The Jeep Cherokee is one of many small SUVs in an increasingly crowded and competitive segment. Our editors have praised the current model's strong optional V6 engine, ride comfort, easy-to-use infotainment and excellent off-road capabilities. If you do plan on venturing off the beaten path with your Cherokee, we highly recommend choosing the Trailhawk version. Its raised suspension, advanced four-wheel-drive system and all-terrain tires are essential on rutted and rocky trails.

This incarnation of the Cherokee has been around since 2014, which means its design is getting a little long in the tooth. It did receive a few feature updates in 2021, but we've not seen any indication that a redesigned model is in the works for 2023. If Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, chooses to update the Cherokee for 2023, it could go one of two ways. Either it will refresh the exterior design and add a few new features, or it will go for a full-on redesign and christen a new generation.

The Cherokee competes with compact SUVs such as the Honda CR-V and the Ford Bronco Sport. We've found that the CR-V is a more well-rounded vehicle, while the Bronco Sport offers comparable off-road capability but isn't as comfortable on the road. The recently redesigned Nissan Rogue might also be worth looking into, as it received high marks for its bold styling and useful cargo space.