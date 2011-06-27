  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(118)
2001 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, affordable, extremely capable off-road.
  • Boxy styling, small rear seat, difficult entry/exit.
Jeep Cherokee for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Long overdue for an overhaul, the Cherokee hangs on for one more year before next year's replacement, the Liberty, debuts.

Vehicle overview

Unlike its posh and bigger Grand Cherokee sibling, which keeps adding comfort features and graceful touches, the ever-practical Cherokee simply keeps trudging forward, looking little different now from when it was first introduced in 1984. But that's all going to change with the 2002 model, which sees the first serious redesign of the venerable Jeep model.

This redesign was supposed to happen for the 2001 model year, but supplier problems forced Chrysler to delay the new Cherokee until summer 2001 as a 2002 model. The next Cherokee will completely break from the current model's boxy, but functional, styling. Watch for the hip-to-be-square Cherokee to go rounded and bear a striking resemblance to the current Grand Cherokee.

Despite the redesign delay, 2001 sees one fundamental improvement to this Jeep's pedigree. Because the SE has been cancelled, the Cherokee nabs the 4.0-liter PowerTech inline six-cylinder as standard equipment in all trim levels, giving the wimpier 2.5-liter inline four the boot. This 4.0-liter makes 190 horsepower at 4,600 rpm and 225 foot-pounds of torque at 3,000 rpm. It also complies with the U.S. low-emission vehicle (LEV) requirements. The PowerTech engine can be mated to a five-speed manual or an optional three-speed automatic transmission.

The Cherokee is one of the few SUVs that can actually balance on- and off-road duties. The coil-front/rear-leaf suspension continues to provide a smooth ride, while the Command-Trac (part-time) and Select-Trac (full-time) transfer cases are still around to help buyers escape far beyond the realms where more luxurious SUVs lame out. For buyers who like the Cherokee's style but tend to be city folk, two-wheel drive is still available for 2001.

While the Classic name is gone, that model effectively becomes the top-of-the-line Limited for 2001, meaning it was really the Limited that was dropped - got it? Anyway, Sport models come in either two- or four-door versions with standard dual front airbags, an AM/FM cassette player with four speakers, a tachometer, cloth high-back bucket seats, a folding rear seat, 225-series tires on 15-inch steel wheels, a spare tire cover, and a rear window defroster. Top-of-the-line Cherokee Limiteds are available only in four-door configurations and include all of the above, along with a carpeted cargo area, floor mats, power mirrors, a roof rack, a rear window wiper/washer, and 16-inch wheels and tires. Additionally, for 2001, child seat tethers are standard on all Cherokee models.

Competition in this segment has heated up in the last few years -- first from Toyota's RAV4 and Honda's CR-V, and more recently from the Nissan Xterra and Ford Escape. Even with its reputation as an off-road romper, the Cherokee is in need of a freshening. Next year, assuming Chrysler's suppliers get their act together, it will get one.

2001 Highlights

With the redesigned Jeep Cherokee's debut pushed back until the summer of 2001 as a 2002 model, the current model will remain in place for the 2001 model year with minor changes. The 4.0-liter PowerTech inline-six engine is standard equipment in all 2001 Cherokees, with the 2.5-liter inline four, along with the SE trim, dropped. The previous Limited trim is also dropped, with the former Classic trim now labeled Limited. All 2001 Cherokees offer child seat tethers as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Jeep Cherokee.

5(52%)
4(36%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.3
118 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The engine may outlast me!
oldg5,04/24/2012
This is the second Cherokee I've owned. The first was an '87 that lasted 250k and would've gone longer had I not gotten water in the engine. For this reason, I decided to get a new one in 2000 (2001 model) and have not regretted it. The inline, cast iron, 6 cylinder engine will last a lifetime! Things to look for; The rear main oil seal will leak at some point (both of mine happened around 100k miles), it's a gas guzzler, the valve cover will leak at some point (easy/cheap DIY), though my 2001 has yet to do this (140k), and the front rotors warp easily. I replaced my rotors with cross-drilled rotors that last longer, stop faster and cost less than OEM. very reliable vehicle!
Perfect on all counts!
phiner913,08/29/2012
When I ran into this car on a lot with 140k on the counter, I had no hesitation. I know several people sitting at well over 300k still driving them daily, and they are not the most maintenance minded people in the world. I bought my jeep as a car to park at the airport every week when I travel for work, but have quickly found myself driving it more than my brand new silverado or my wife's Lexus. With the farmer's almanac predictions for this winter on the east coast I absolutely can't wait to take this billy goat out playing in the snow on the way to go snowboarding. If you find one regardless of the miles buy it fast, it will last forever and is easy to fix on the rare chance it breaks.
Will be buried in it....
g2001xj,08/16/2011
At 45 I feel very COOL driving it. Was lucky to pick one up in 2009 with only 29K miles on it. It still looks and drives like new at 50K now. In bad weather I volunteer to run to the store as an excuse to drive it. I would really love to buy another one someday but as we know that's not going to happen.
Reliable
kozmikgene,11/08/2011
I just turned over 200,000 miles and I have only changed the oil about 15 times. My Cherokee Sport still runs strong and if I had been a bit better with maintenance I believe it would easily turn 300k. If you find one of these gems don't be afraid of it if it has some miles on it you will easily see 200k. My mechanic says these engines are bullet proof, and the only reason he has seen it is for the 3 radiators it has gone through. We have recently endured a terrible snow storm that downed many trees, my Jeep got me home safe with some of the nastiest four wheel off roading it has been through!
See all 118 reviews of the 2001 Jeep Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Jeep Cherokee features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2001 Jeep Cherokee

Used 2001 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 2001 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), Classic 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Classic 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Sport 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SE 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), Sport 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and SE 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

