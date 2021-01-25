  1. Home
2022 Jeep Cherokee

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $29,000 (estimated)
2022 Jeep Cherokee
  • Available V6 and turbocharged engines deliver good power
  • Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
  • Trailhawk trim is very capable off-road
  • Part of the second Cherokee generation introduced for 2014
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Jeep Cherokee Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/25/2021
What is the Cherokee?

The Jeep Cherokee is one of many compact SUVs in a very competitive segment. All Cherokees offer a comfortable ride and good visibility. And Jeep offers five trim levels, so there's likely one that matches your budget or your desired level of off-road capability. If you plan on doing any sort of off-roading, we'd strongly suggest the adventuresome Trailhawk version — it offers superior off-road hardware to anything else

As capable as the Cherokee is, it's not the roomiest compact SUV, and rivals such as the Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5 both offer more space and a bit more refinement. Since the Cherokee received a few updates for 2021, mainly in the form of additional standard features and advanced driver aids, we don't expect the 2022 model to be much different.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Jeep Cherokee offers the most off-road capability of any compact SUV as well as solid towing capacity and a comfortable ride. While the Grand Cherokee has received a full redesign for this year, we don't foresee any substantial changes for the 2022 Jeep Cherokee. So if you're interested in a 2021 Cherokee, there's no reason to wait until next year.

