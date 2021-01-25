What is the Cherokee?

The Jeep Cherokee is one of many compact SUVs in a very competitive segment. All Cherokees offer a comfortable ride and good visibility. And Jeep offers five trim levels, so there's likely one that matches your budget or your desired level of off-road capability. If you plan on doing any sort of off-roading, we'd strongly suggest the adventuresome Trailhawk version — it offers superior off-road hardware to anything else

As capable as the Cherokee is, it's not the roomiest compact SUV, and rivals such as the Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5 both offer more space and a bit more refinement. Since the Cherokee received a few updates for 2021, mainly in the form of additional standard features and advanced driver aids, we don't expect the 2022 model to be much different.