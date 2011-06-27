For a Simple Man Such As Me This 1996 2 Door Cherokee Jeep 4X4 5 Speed Manual Is Actually A Piece Of Equipment To Me. Why you may ask? Well I Bought this back in 2009 from a one owner he was in his late 60's, He ordered it new in 1996. He ordered it with the Sport Package: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Roof Rack, Rear Window Defogger, as well as the wiper, Matching interior gray cargo cover, and Top of the line Aluminum Wheels with full size inside mounted matching spare tire. I Gave My Jeep a 2" Lift and instead of P225 R15 I raised it to P235 AT Wrangler tires. This Vehicle Looks Good can go anywhere on or off road incase of an emergency. The Jeep is just Smart enough that when it comes to smog or Diagnosis all it takes is a Plug In Less than 5min. Never has any Mechanical problems. The Jeep Has just Enough Electronics for proper engine and smog Operation which is all I ever wanted. No Electronics and solenoids to Fail it's all Manual ect : Pull Lever to activate 4X4 Not push buttons or solenoids or sensors to fail. Front and Rear Axials and not this independent suspension with CV Joints and boots to tear in dry sharp Brush or Rocks while exploring a place to make camp, Not to mention they are weaker than U Joints. Change the oil every 2,500 Miles, Coolant, and serpentine belt once a Year, Differential and Transmission as well as the Transfer case every 10,000 to be sure water contamination does not take hold to do any damage. K&N Air Filter (washable every 35,000 miles) saves money and gives some Xtra Power. Don't let your tank go below 1/4 tank and your Fuel pump in tank will stay cool and not fail. Simple and Cheap to perform Tune-Ups + Easy Access!!! Simple to perform all Maintenance (oil, trans, differ, transfer ect..... The advantages over others is Lights don't fade and oxidize and look bad, NO Parking Aids, as Far as Safety has Driver Air Bag, No Active Safety, No Navigation, No USB Ports, and No Entertainment. Just no nonsense piece of equipment down to earth vehicle Simple to Maintain and Operate AND No Nickel and Dime in you. This will be the Latest vehicle I will own. The New Autos across the Board are more computer and less control of your vehicle, than what once ruled our roadways and will continue on that trend. Complaints 1 It would have been nice to have the engineers to have more leg room up front my knees are up to bottom of dash and steering wheel. There is a question as to what happen to the Jeep Cherokee in 2002. This is what I found out in research is THE POWERS AT B IN CALIFORNIA told Chrysler Corp that the 4.0 liter has ran it's coarse and is out dated and that Chrysler needed to scrap the inline 6 for a V6 that will meet tighter emissions. So out with the Cherokee and in with Liberty. Anyway such as life I hope this helps to those who own or look to own a Jeep of that era.

Read more