Used 2016 Honda HR-V for Sale Near Me
2,156 listings
Near ZIP
- 44,044 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,900$3,067 Below Market
- 53,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,990
- 59,388 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$1,941 Below Market
- 59,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,300$1,576 Below Market
- 185,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,900$3,345 Below Market
- 100,969 miles
$11,495$1,996 Below Market
- 50,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,977$2,269 Below Market
- 45,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,988
- 61,773 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,900
- 93,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,962$1,509 Below Market
- 59,637 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,342$1,162 Below Market
- 64,445 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495$2,431 Below Market
- 50,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,495$1,509 Below Market
- certified
2016 Honda HR-V EX44,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,991$1,604 Below Market
- certified
2016 Honda HR-V EX51,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,250$1,690 Below Market
- 55,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,287$1,726 Below Market
- 57,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,399
- 122,840 miles
$12,977$961 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Honda HR-V
Read recent reviews for the Honda HR-V
Jaime,10/13/2015
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
THIS CAR SAVED MY FAMILIES LIVES!!!!! On 10/10/15 I was t-boned by a Toyota Tundra. I had 3 children in the back seat, ages 10, 8 and 7. The 8 year old boy was my neighbor. We were on our way to a pumpkin patch. The Tundra hit my passengers side door bending the frame of the car. My 7 yr old daughter was sitting behind the passengers seat. She's alive and ok! The impact was so hard it took the passengers side wheels off the ground. Just riding on 2 wheels, we ran off the road into a ditch, coming up and out of the ditch the car rolled over on the drivers side then landed on the roof. When it stopped the rear of the car was completely off the ground. The hood and windshield was not visible from outside. It was all on the ground. Every airbag deployed and everything this car was designed to do, it did! We were all able to crawl out of the vehicle and walk to the ambulance, walk into the hospital and walk out of the hospital. None of us had head injuries, major neck injuries or broken bones. We were able walk away with just some bruises and soreness. I was asked by paramedics, police, nurses and doctors over and over and over again "What kind of car were you driving?". Prior to the accident, I was in love with this car!!! I plan on buying another one as soon as I get the check from the insurance company! My kids are alive after a horrific accident. What more could you need or want in a car???
