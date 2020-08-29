Used 2016 Honda HR-V for Sale Near Me

THIS CAR SAVED MY FAMILIES LIVES!!!!! On 10/10/15 I was t-boned by a Toyota Tundra. I had 3 children in the back seat, ages 10, 8 and 7. The 8 year old boy was my neighbor. We were on our way to a pumpkin patch. The Tundra hit my passengers side door bending the frame of the car. My 7 yr old daughter was sitting behind the passengers seat. She's alive and ok! The impact was so hard it took the passengers side wheels off the ground. Just riding on 2 wheels, we ran off the road into a ditch, coming up and out of the ditch the car rolled over on the drivers side then landed on the roof. When it stopped the rear of the car was completely off the ground. The hood and windshield was not visible from outside. It was all on the ground. Every airbag deployed and everything this car was designed to do, it did! We were all able to crawl out of the vehicle and walk to the ambulance, walk into the hospital and walk out of the hospital. None of us had head injuries, major neck injuries or broken bones. We were able walk away with just some bruises and soreness. I was asked by paramedics, police, nurses and doctors over and over and over again "What kind of car were you driving?". Prior to the accident, I was in love with this car!!! I plan on buying another one as soon as I get the check from the insurance company! My kids are alive after a horrific accident. What more could you need or want in a car???

